Almanac from KALW

Almanac - Wednesday June 5, 2024

By Kevin Vance
Published June 5, 2024 at 5:14 AM PDT
Veggie Burger
Mike Linksvayer
/
Flickr Creative Commons
Veggie Burger

Today is Wednesday, the 5th of June of 2024,

June 5 is the 157th day of the year

209 days remain until the end of the year.

15 days until summer begins

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 5:48:00 am

and sunset will be at 8:29:38 pm.

Today we will have 14 hours and 41 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:08:49 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 62.2°F.

The first low tide was at 4:46 am at -1.3 feet

The first high tide will be at 11:44 am at 4.71 feet

The next low tide at 4:12 pm at 2.74 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 10:13 pm at 6.84 feet

The Moon is currently 1.6% visible

It’s a Waning Crescent moon

We’ll have a New Moon early tomorrow morning at 5:38 am

Today is….

Apple II Day

Festival of Popular Delusions Day

Global Running Day

Hot Air Balloon Day

Jerusalem Day

National Attitude Day

National Gingerbread Day

National Ketchup Day

National Tailors' Day

National Veggie Burger Day

Sausage Roll Day

World Environment Day

Today is also…

Arbor Day (New Zealand)

Constitution Day (Denmark)

Father's Day (Denmark)

Indian Arrival Day (Suriname)

Liberation Day (Seychelles)

President's Day (Equatorial Guinea)

Reclamation Day (Azerbaijan)

World Day Against Speciesism

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You get to have a big special lunch with….

1850Pat Garrett, American sheriff (d. 1908)

1868James Connolly, Scottish-born Irish rebel leader (d. 1916)

1878Pancho Villa, Mexican general and politician, Governor of Chihuahua (d. 1923)

1883John Maynard Keynes, English economist, philosopher, and academic (d. 1946)

1898 – Federico García Lorca, Spanish poet, playwright, and director (d. 1936)

1919Richard Scarry, American-Swiss author and illustrator (d. 1994)

1924Art Donovan, American football player and radio host (d. 2013)

1926Paul Soros, Hungarian-American engineer and businessman (d. 2013)

1934 – Bill Moyers, American journalist, 13th White House Press Secretary

1937Hélène Cixous, French author, poet, and critic

1939Joe Clark, Canadian journalist and politician, 16th Prime Minister of Canada

1939 – Margaret Drabble, English novelist, biographer, and critic

1941 – Spalding Gray, American writer, actor, and monologist (d. 2004)

1947Laurie Anderson, American singer-songwriter and violinist

1949Ken Follett, Welsh author

1949 – Elizabeth Gloster, English lawyer

1951Suze Orman, American financial adviser, author, and television host

1956Kenny G, American saxophonist, songwriter, and producer

1971 – Mark Wahlberg, American model, actor, producer, and rapper

….and on this day in history….

1851Harriet Beecher Stowe's anti-slavery serial, Uncle Tom's Cabin, or Life Among the Lowly, starts a ten-month run in the National Era abolitionist newspaper.

1883 – The first regularly scheduled Orient Express departs Paris.

1915 – Denmark amends its constitution to allow women's suffrage.

1916Louis Brandeis is sworn in as a Justice of the United States Supreme Court; he is the first American Jew to hold such a position.

1947Cold War: Marshall Plan: In a speech at Harvard University, the United States Secretary of State George Marshall calls for economic aid to war-torn Europe.

1949Thailand elects Orapin Chaiyakan, the first female member of Thailand's Parliament.

1956Elvis Presley introduces his new single, "Hound Dog", on The Milton Berle Show, scandalizing the audience with his suggestive hip movements.

1963 – The British Secretary of State for War, John Profumo, resigns in a sex scandal known as the "Profumo affair".

1981 – The Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that five people in Los Angeles, California, have a rare form of pneumonia seen only in patients with weakened immune systems, in what turns out to be the first recognized cases of AIDS.

1989 – The Tank Man halts the progress of a column of advancing tanks for over half an hour after the Tiananmen Square protests of 1989.

Kevin Vance
Kevin Vance created a program of folk music for KALW, A Patchwork Quilt, in October 1991. He grew up in Berkeley during the 1960s and '70s and spent his years learning in public schools, community colleges, bookstores, libraries, and non-commercial radio stations, as well as from the people around him. When he's not on the radio, then he's selling books, taking care of his family, listening to music, entering stuff into a computer, or taking a class.
