Almanac - Wednesday June 5, 2024

Today is Wednesday, the 5th of June of 2024,

June 5 is the 157th day of the year

209 days remain until the end of the year.

15 days until summer begins

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 5:48:00 am

and sunset will be at 8:29:38 pm.

Today we will have 14 hours and 41 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:08:49 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 62.2°F.

The first low tide was at 4:46 am at -1.3 feet

The first high tide will be at 11:44 am at 4.71 feet

The next low tide at 4:12 pm at 2.74 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 10:13 pm at 6.84 feet

The Moon is currently 1.6% visible

It’s a Waning Crescent moon

We’ll have a New Moon early tomorrow morning at 5:38 am

Today is….

Apple II Day

Festival of Popular Delusions Day

Global Running Day

Hot Air Balloon Day

Jerusalem Day

National Attitude Day

National Gingerbread Day

National Ketchup Day

National Tailors' Day

National Veggie Burger Day

Sausage Roll Day

World Environment Day

Today is also…

Arbor Day (New Zealand)

Constitution Day (Denmark)

Father's Day (Denmark)

Indian Arrival Day (Suriname)

Liberation Day (Seychelles)

President's Day (Equatorial Guinea)

Reclamation Day (Azerbaijan)

World Day Against Speciesism

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You get to have a big special lunch with….

1850 – Pat Garrett, American sheriff (d. 1908)

1868 – James Connolly, Scottish-born Irish rebel leader (d. 1916)

1878 – Pancho Villa, Mexican general and politician, Governor of Chihuahua (d. 1923)

1883 – John Maynard Keynes, English economist, philosopher, and academic (d. 1946)

1898 – Federico García Lorca, Spanish poet, playwright, and director (d. 1936)

1919 – Richard Scarry, American-Swiss author and illustrator (d. 1994)

1924 – Art Donovan, American football player and radio host (d. 2013)

1926 – Paul Soros, Hungarian-American engineer and businessman (d. 2013)

1934 – Bill Moyers, American journalist, 13th White House Press Secretary

1937 – Hélène Cixous, French author, poet, and critic

1939 – Joe Clark, Canadian journalist and politician, 16th Prime Minister of Canada

1939 – Margaret Drabble, English novelist, biographer, and critic

1941 – Spalding Gray, American writer, actor, and monologist (d. 2004)

1947 – Laurie Anderson, American singer-songwriter and violinist

1949 – Ken Follett, Welsh author

1949 – Elizabeth Gloster, English lawyer

1951 – Suze Orman, American financial adviser, author, and television host

1956 – Kenny G, American saxophonist, songwriter, and producer

1971 – Mark Wahlberg, American model, actor, producer, and rapper

….and on this day in history….

1851 – Harriet Beecher Stowe's anti-slavery serial, Uncle Tom's Cabin, or Life Among the Lowly, starts a ten-month run in the National Era abolitionist newspaper.

1883 – The first regularly scheduled Orient Express departs Paris.

1915 – Denmark amends its constitution to allow women's suffrage.

1916 – Louis Brandeis is sworn in as a Justice of the United States Supreme Court; he is the first American Jew to hold such a position.

1947 – Cold War: Marshall Plan: In a speech at Harvard University, the United States Secretary of State George Marshall calls for economic aid to war-torn Europe.

1949 – Thailand elects Orapin Chaiyakan, the first female member of Thailand's Parliament.

1956 – Elvis Presley introduces his new single, "Hound Dog", on The Milton Berle Show, scandalizing the audience with his suggestive hip movements.

1963 – The British Secretary of State for War, John Profumo, resigns in a sex scandal known as the "Profumo affair".

1981 – The Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that five people in Los Angeles, California, have a rare form of pneumonia seen only in patients with weakened immune systems, in what turns out to be the first recognized cases of AIDS.

1989 – The Tank Man halts the progress of a column of advancing tanks for over half an hour after the Tiananmen Square protests of 1989.