Almanac - Wednesday May 22, 2024

Today Wednesday, 22th of May of 2024,

May 22 is the 143rd day of the year

223 days remain until the end of the year.

29 days until summer begins

the sun will rise in San Francisco at 5:53:58 am

and sunset will be at 8:20:02 pm.

Today we will have 14 hours and 26 minutes of daylight

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 60.1°F

The solar transit will be at 1:07:00 pm.

The first low tide will be at 5:01 am at -0.48 feet

The first high tide will be at 11:54 am at 4.32 feet

The next low tide at 4:26 pm at 2.73 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach will be tonight 10:25 pm at 6.06 feet

The Moon is 98.7% visible

It’s still considered Waxing Gibbous

We can call it A Full Moon tomorrow Thursday the 23rd of May of 2024 at 6:53 am

The May full moon is called the Full Flower Moon

Flowers spring forth in abundance this month.

Other names of this moon are the….

Budding Moon (Cree)

Egg Laying Moon (Cree)

Frog Moon (Cree)

Leaf Budding Moon (Cree)

Planting Moon (Dakota, Lakota)

Moon of Shedding Ponies (Oglala)

Today is….

Bitcoin Pizza Day

Canadian Immigrants Day

Emergency Medical Services for Children Day

Harvey Milk Day

As on this day in 1930 Harvey Milk, American lieutenant and politician (d. 1978) is born

International Being You Day

International Day for Biological Diversity

National Buy a Musical Instrument Day

National Craft Distillery Day

National Maritime Day

National Solitaire Day

National Vanilla Pudding Day

Pesach Sheni

Sherlock Holmes Day

World Goth Day

World Paloma Day

Today is also….

Abolition Day (Martinique)

Aromanian National Day

United States National Maritime Day

National Sovereignty Day (Haiti)

Republic Day (Sri Lanka)

Translation of the Relics of Saint Nicholas from Myra to Bari (Ukraine)

Unity Day (Yemen), celebrates the unification of North and South Yemen into the Republic of Yemen in 1990.

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You get to share ice cream and cake with….

626 – Itzam K'an Ahk I, Mayan king (d. 686)

1813 – Richard Wagner, German composer (d. 1883)

1859 – Arthur Conan Doyle, British writer (d. 1930)

1907 – Hergé, Belgian author and illustrator (d. 1983)

1907 – Laurence Olivier, English actor, director, and producer (d. 1989)

1914 – Sun Ra, American pianist, composer, bandleader, poet (d. 1993)

1922 – Quinn Martin, American screenwriter and producer (d. 1987)

1924 – Charles Aznavour, French-Armenian singer-songwriter and actor (d. 2018)

1927 – Michael Constantine, American actor (d. 2021)

1927 – Peter Matthiessen, American novelist, short story writer, editor, co-founded The Paris Review (d. 2014)

1928 – T. Boone Pickens, American businessman (d. 2019)

1930 – Kenny Ball, English jazz trumpet player, vocalist, and bandleader (d. 2013)

1930 – Harvey Milk, American lieutenant and politician (d. 1978)

1938 – Susan Strasberg, American actress (d. 1999)

1940 – Bernard Shaw, American journalist (d. 2022)

1942 – Ted Kaczynski, American academic and mathematician turned anarchist and serial murderer (Unabomber) (d. 2023)

1950 – Bernie Taupin, English singer-songwriter and poet

1959 – Morrissey, English singer-songwriter and performer

1970 – Naomi Campbell, English model

1979 – Maggie Q, American actress

….and on this day in history….

760 – Fourteenth recorded perihelion passage of Halley's Comet.

1176 – The Hashshashin (Assassins) attempt to assassinate Saladin near Aleppo.

1807 – A grand jury indicts former Vice President of the United States Aaron Burr on a charge of treason.

1819 – SS Savannah leaves port at Savannah, Georgia, United States, on a voyage to become the first steamship to cross the Atlantic Ocean.

1826 – HMS Beagle departs on its first voyage.

1840 – The penal transportation of British convicts to the New South Wales colony is abolished.

1846 – The Associated Press is formed in New York City as a non-profit news cooperative.

1848 – Slavery is abolished in Martinique.

1874 – Verdi's Requiem was first performed at San Marco in Milan on the first anniversary of Manzoni's death.

1906 – The Wright brothers are granted U.S. patent number 821,393 for their "Flying-Machine".

1915 – Lassen Peak erupts with a powerful force, the only volcano besides Mount St. Helens to erupt in the contiguous U.S. during the 20th century.

1964 – U.S. President Lyndon B. Johnson launches his Great Society program.

1972 – Ceylon adopts a new constitution, becoming a republic and changing its name to Sri Lanka.

1994 – A worldwide trade embargo against Haiti goes into effect to punish its military rulers for not reinstating the country's ousted elected leader, Jean-Bertrand Aristide.

2002 – Civil rights movement: A jury in Birmingham, Alabama, convicts former Ku Klux Klan member Bobby Frank Cherry of the 1963 murder of four girls in the 16th Street Baptist Church bombing.

2012 – Tokyo Skytree opens to the public. It is the tallest tower in the world (634 m), and the second tallest man-made structure on Earth after Burj Khalifa (829.8 m).

2012 – SpaceX COTS Demo Flight 2 launches a Dragon capsule on a Falcon 9 rocket in the first commercial flight to the International Space Station.

2015 – The Republic of Ireland becomes the first nation in the world to utilise a public referendum to legalise gay marriage.