Almanac - Tuesday May 14, 2024

Today is Tuesday, the 14th of May of 2024,

May 14 is the 135th day of the year

231 days remain until the end of the year.

37 days until summer begins

The sun rose this morning at 5:59:54 am

and sunset will be at 8:13:24 pm.

Today we will have 14 hours and 13 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:06:39 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 59.9°F

The first high tide was at 3:23 am at 4.84 feet

The only low tide of the day will be at 10:53 am at -0.06 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach will be at 6:27 pm at 4.68 feet

We’ll have the First Quarter Moon tomorrow Wednesday the 15th of May of 2024 at 4:48 am

Today is….

NATIONAL DANCE LIKE A CHICKEN DAY

NATIONAL DECENCY DAY

NATIONAL BUTTERMILK BISCUIT DAY

NATIONAL UNDERGROUND AMERICA DAY

"The Stars and Stripes Forever" Day

International Dylan Thomas Day

National Brioche Day

Sex Differences in Health Awareness Day

Today is also….

Flag Day (Paraguay)

Hastings Banda's Birthday (Malawi)

National Unification Day (Liberia)

The first day of Izumo-taisha Shrine Grand Festival in Japan

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday to you! You share your special day with….

1885 – Otto Klemperer, German composer and conductor (d. 1973)

1897 – Sidney Bechet, American saxophonist, clarinet player, and composer (d. 1959)

1905 – Herbert Morrison, American soldier and journalist (d. 1989)

1917 – Lou Harrison, American composer and critic (d. 2003)

1917 – Norman Luboff, American composer and conductor (d. 1987)

1921 – Richard Deacon, American actor (d. 1984)

1922 – Franjo Tuđman, Yugoslav historian; later 1st President of Croatia (d. 1999)

1936 – Bobby Darin, American singer-songwriter and actor (d. 1973)

1943 – Jack Bruce, Scottish-English singer-songwriter and bass player (d. 2014)

1952 – David Byrne, Scottish-American singer-songwriter, producer, and actor

1953 – Tom Cochrane, Canadian singer-songwriter and guitarist

1955 – Alasdair Fraser, Scottish fiddler

1966 – Raphael Saadiq, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer

1969 – Cate Blanchett, Australian actress

1971 – Sofia Coppola, American director, producer, and screenwriter

1972 – Kirstjen Nielsen, American attorney, 6th United States Secretary of Homeland Security

…and on this day in history….

1796 – Edward Jenner administers the first smallpox inoculation.

1900 – Opening of World Amateur championship at the Paris Exposition Universelle, also known as Olympic Games.

1973 – Skylab, the United States' first space station, is launched.

2021 – China successfully lands Zhurong, the country's first Mars rover.