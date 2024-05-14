Almanac - Tuesday May 14, 2024
Today is Tuesday, the 14th of May of 2024,
May 14 is the 135th day of the year
231 days remain until the end of the year.
37 days until summer begins
The sun rose this morning at 5:59:54 am
and sunset will be at 8:13:24 pm.
Today we will have 14 hours and 13 minutes of daylight
The solar transit will be at 1:06:39 pm.
Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 59.9°F
The first high tide was at 3:23 am at 4.84 feet
The only low tide of the day will be at 10:53 am at -0.06 feet
and the final high tide at Ocean Beach will be at 6:27 pm at 4.68 feet
We’ll have the First Quarter Moon tomorrow Wednesday the 15th of May of 2024 at 4:48 am
Today is….
NATIONAL DANCE LIKE A CHICKEN DAY
NATIONAL BUTTERMILK BISCUIT DAY
NATIONAL UNDERGROUND AMERICA DAY
"The Stars and Stripes Forever" Day
International Dylan Thomas Day
Sex Differences in Health Awareness Day
Today is also….
Hastings Banda's Birthday (Malawi)
National Unification Day (Liberia)
The first day of Izumo-taisha Shrine Grand Festival in Japan
If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday to you! You share your special day with….
1885 – Otto Klemperer, German composer and conductor (d. 1973)
1897 – Sidney Bechet, American saxophonist, clarinet player, and composer (d. 1959)
1905 – Herbert Morrison, American soldier and journalist (d. 1989)
1917 – Lou Harrison, American composer and critic (d. 2003)
1917 – Norman Luboff, American composer and conductor (d. 1987)
1921 – Richard Deacon, American actor (d. 1984)
1922 – Franjo Tuđman, Yugoslav historian; later 1st President of Croatia (d. 1999)
1936 – Bobby Darin, American singer-songwriter and actor (d. 1973)
1943 – Jack Bruce, Scottish-English singer-songwriter and bass player (d. 2014)
1952 – David Byrne, Scottish-American singer-songwriter, producer, and actor
1953 – Tom Cochrane, Canadian singer-songwriter and guitarist
1955 – Alasdair Fraser, Scottish fiddler
1966 – Raphael Saadiq, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer
1969 – Cate Blanchett, Australian actress
1971 – Sofia Coppola, American director, producer, and screenwriter
1972 – Kirstjen Nielsen, American attorney, 6th United States Secretary of Homeland Security
…and on this day in history….
1796 – Edward Jenner administers the first smallpox inoculation.
1900 – Opening of World Amateur championship at the Paris Exposition Universelle, also known as Olympic Games.
1973 – Skylab, the United States' first space station, is launched.
2021 – China successfully lands Zhurong, the country's first Mars rover.