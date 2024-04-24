Almanac - Wednesday April 24, 2024

Today is Wednesday, the 24th of April of 2024,

April 24 is the 115th day of the year

251 days remain until the end of the year.

57 days until summer begins

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 6:21:18 am

and sunset will be at 7:55:19 pm.

We will have 13 hours and 34 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:08:18 pm.

The first low tide was at 5:55 am at -0.23 feet

The first high tide of the day will be at 12:35 pm at 4.41 feet

The next low tide at 5:33 pm at 2.28 feet

And the final high tide of the day at Ocean Beach will be at 11:34 pm at 5.79 feet

The Moon is currently 99.7% visible

It’s still a Full Moon

The April full moon is called the Full Pink Moon

This full Moon heralded the appearance of the “moss pink,” or wild ground phlox—one of the first spring wildflowers.

April’s moon is also called the….

Breaking Ice Moon (Algonquin)

Broken Snowshoe Moon (Anishinaabe)

Budding Moon of Plants and Shrubs (Tlingit)

Frog Moon (Cree)

Moon of the Red Grass Appearing (Oglala)

Moon When the Ducks Come Back (Lakota)

Moon When the Geese Lay Eggs (Dakota)

Moon When the Streams are Again Navigable (Dakota)

Sucker Moon (Anishinaabe)

Sugar Maker Moon (Western Abenaki)

We’ll have the last Last Quarter Moon on Monday the 1st of May of 2024 at 4:27 am

Today is….

Nation Bucket List Day

Administrative Professionals Day

Denim Day

International Guide Dog Day

International Noise Awareness Day

National Pigs-in-a-Blanket Day

New Kids on the Block Day

Stop Food Waste Day

World Meningitis Day

Today is also….

Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day in Armenia and in France

Democracy Day in Nepal

Fashion Revolution Day

Labour Safety Day in Bangladesh

National Panchayati Raj Day in India

Republic Day in The Gambia

World Day for Laboratory Animals

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with….

1533 – William I of Orange, founding father of the Netherlands (d. 1584)

1581 – Vincent de Paul, French priest and saint (d. 1660)

1815 – Anthony Trollope, English novelist, essayist, and short story writer (d. 1882)

1904 – Willem de Kooning, Dutch-American painter and educator (d. 1997)

1905 – Robert Penn Warren, American novelist, poet, and literary critic (d. 1989)

1907 – Gabriel Figueroa, Mexican cinematographer (d. 1997)

1928 – Johnny Griffin, American saxophonist (d. 2008)

1934 – Shirley MacLaine, American actress, singer, and dancer

1936 – Jill Ireland, English actress (d. 1990)

1937 – Joe Henderson, American saxophonist and composer (d. 2001)

1940 – Sue Grafton, American author (d. 2017)

1941 – Richard Holbrooke, American journalist, banker, and diplomat, 22nd United States Ambassador to the United Nations (d. 2010)

1941 – John Williams, Australian-English guitarist and composer

1942 – Richard M. Daley, American lawyer and politician, 54th Mayor of Chicago

1942 – Barbra Streisand, American singer, actress, activist, and producer

1948 – Eliana Gil, Ecuadorian-American psychiatrist, therapist, and author

1953 – Eric Bogosian, American actor and writer

1954 – Mumia Abu-Jamal, American journalist, activist, and political prisoner

1955 – Michael O'Keefe, American actor

1964 – Cedric the Entertainer, American comedian, actor, and producer

…and on this day in history….

1800 – The United States Library of Congress is established when President John Adams signs legislation to appropriate $5,000 to purchase "such books as may be necessary for the use of Congress".

1885 – American sharpshooter Annie Oakley is hired by Nate Salsbury to be a part of Buffalo Bill's Wild West.

1895 – Joshua Slocum, the first person to sail single-handedly around the world, sets sail from Boston, Massachusetts aboard the sloop "Spray".

1913 – The Woolworth Building, a skyscraper in New York City, is opened.

1916 – Easter Rising: Irish rebels, led by Patrick Pearse and James Connolly, launch an uprising in Dublin against British rule and proclaim an Irish Republic.

1916 – Ernest Shackleton and five men of the Imperial Trans-Antarctic Expedition launch a lifeboat from uninhabited Elephant Island in the Southern Ocean to organise a rescue for the crew of the sunken Endurance.

1922 – The first segment of the Imperial Wireless Chain providing wireless telegraphy between Leafield in Oxfordshire, England, and Cairo, Egypt, comes into operation.

1955 – The Bandung Conference ends: Twenty-nine non-aligned nations of Asia and Africa finish a meeting that condemns colonialism, racism, and the Cold War.

1970 – China launches Dong Fang Hong I, becoming the fifth nation to put an object into orbit using its own booster.

1970 – The Gambia becomes a republic within the Commonwealth of Nations, with Dawda Jawara as its first President.

2011 – WikiLeaks starts publishing the Guantanamo Bay files leak.