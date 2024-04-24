Almanac - Wednesday April 24, 2024
Today is Wednesday, the 24th of April of 2024,
April 24 is the 115th day of the year
251 days remain until the end of the year.
57 days until summer begins
The sun will rise in San Francisco at 6:21:18 am
and sunset will be at 7:55:19 pm.
We will have 13 hours and 34 minutes of daylight
The solar transit will be at 1:08:18 pm.
The first low tide was at 5:55 am at -0.23 feet
The first high tide of the day will be at 12:35 pm at 4.41 feet
The next low tide at 5:33 pm at 2.28 feet
And the final high tide of the day at Ocean Beach will be at 11:34 pm at 5.79 feet
The Moon is currently 99.7% visible
It’s still a Full Moon
The April full moon is called the Full Pink Moon
This full Moon heralded the appearance of the “moss pink,” or wild ground phlox—one of the first spring wildflowers.
April’s moon is also called the….
Breaking Ice Moon (Algonquin)
Broken Snowshoe Moon (Anishinaabe)
Budding Moon of Plants and Shrubs (Tlingit)
Frog Moon (Cree)
Moon of the Red Grass Appearing (Oglala)
Moon When the Ducks Come Back (Lakota)
Moon When the Geese Lay Eggs (Dakota)
Moon When the Streams are Again Navigable (Dakota)
Sucker Moon (Anishinaabe)
Sugar Maker Moon (Western Abenaki)
We’ll have the last Last Quarter Moon on Monday the 1st of May of 2024 at 4:27 am
Today is….
Administrative Professionals Day
International Noise Awareness Day
National Pigs-in-a-Blanket Day
Today is also….
Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day in Armenia and in France
Labour Safety Day in Bangladesh
National Panchayati Raj Day in India
World Day for Laboratory Animals
If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with….
1533 – William I of Orange, founding father of the Netherlands (d. 1584)
1581 – Vincent de Paul, French priest and saint (d. 1660)
1815 – Anthony Trollope, English novelist, essayist, and short story writer (d. 1882)
1904 – Willem de Kooning, Dutch-American painter and educator (d. 1997)
1905 – Robert Penn Warren, American novelist, poet, and literary critic (d. 1989)
1907 – Gabriel Figueroa, Mexican cinematographer (d. 1997)
1928 – Johnny Griffin, American saxophonist (d. 2008)
1934 – Shirley MacLaine, American actress, singer, and dancer
1936 – Jill Ireland, English actress (d. 1990)
1937 – Joe Henderson, American saxophonist and composer (d. 2001)
1940 – Sue Grafton, American author (d. 2017)
1941 – Richard Holbrooke, American journalist, banker, and diplomat, 22nd United States Ambassador to the United Nations (d. 2010)
1941 – John Williams, Australian-English guitarist and composer
1942 – Richard M. Daley, American lawyer and politician, 54th Mayor of Chicago
1942 – Barbra Streisand, American singer, actress, activist, and producer
1948 – Eliana Gil, Ecuadorian-American psychiatrist, therapist, and author
1953 – Eric Bogosian, American actor and writer
1954 – Mumia Abu-Jamal, American journalist, activist, and political prisoner
1955 – Michael O'Keefe, American actor
1964 – Cedric the Entertainer, American comedian, actor, and producer
…and on this day in history….
1800 – The United States Library of Congress is established when President John Adams signs legislation to appropriate $5,000 to purchase "such books as may be necessary for the use of Congress".
1885 – American sharpshooter Annie Oakley is hired by Nate Salsbury to be a part of Buffalo Bill's Wild West.
1895 – Joshua Slocum, the first person to sail single-handedly around the world, sets sail from Boston, Massachusetts aboard the sloop "Spray".
1913 – The Woolworth Building, a skyscraper in New York City, is opened.
1916 – Easter Rising: Irish rebels, led by Patrick Pearse and James Connolly, launch an uprising in Dublin against British rule and proclaim an Irish Republic.
1916 – Ernest Shackleton and five men of the Imperial Trans-Antarctic Expedition launch a lifeboat from uninhabited Elephant Island in the Southern Ocean to organise a rescue for the crew of the sunken Endurance.
1922 – The first segment of the Imperial Wireless Chain providing wireless telegraphy between Leafield in Oxfordshire, England, and Cairo, Egypt, comes into operation.
1955 – The Bandung Conference ends: Twenty-nine non-aligned nations of Asia and Africa finish a meeting that condemns colonialism, racism, and the Cold War.
1970 – China launches Dong Fang Hong I, becoming the fifth nation to put an object into orbit using its own booster.
1970 – The Gambia becomes a republic within the Commonwealth of Nations, with Dawda Jawara as its first President.
2011 – WikiLeaks starts publishing the Guantanamo Bay files leak.