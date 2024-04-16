Almanac - Tuesday April 16, 2024
Today is Tuesday, the 16th of April of 2024
April 16 is the 107th day of the year
259 days remain until the end of the year.
65 days until summer begins
The sun rose a few minutes ago at 6:31:54 am
and sunset will be at 7:47:56 pm tonight
We will have 13 hours and 16 minutes of daylight
The solar transit will be at 1:09:55 pm.
Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 55.4°F
The first low tide will be at 12:19 am at 3.1 feet
The first high tide will be at 5:16 am at 4.76 feet
The next low tide at 12:49 pm at 0.13 feet
and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 8:09 pm at 4.7 feet
The Moon is currently 57% visible
It’s still in the First Quarter
And will soon become a waxing gibbous moon
We’ll have a Full Moon in 7 days next Tuesday the 23th of April of 2024 at 4:49 pm
Today is….
National Healthcare Decisions Day
National Wear Your Pajamas to Work Day
Teach Your Daughter to Volunteer Day
Today is also….
Birthday of José de Diego (Puerto Rico, United States)
Birthday of Queen Margrethe II (Denmark)
Emancipation Day (Washington, D.C., United States)
Memorial Day for the Victims of the Holocaust (Hungary)
Remembrance of Chemical Attack on Balisan and Sheikh Wasan (Iraqi Kurdistan)
If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday to you! You Share your special day with….
1889 – Charlie Chaplin, English actor, director, producer, screenwriter, and composer (d. 1977)
1918 – Spike Milligan, Irish actor, comedian, and writer (d. 2002)
1919 – Merce Cunningham, American dancer and choreographer (d. 2009)
1921 – Peter Ustinov, English actor, director, producer, and screenwriter (d. 2004)
1922 – Kingsley Amis, English novelist, poet, and critic (d. 1995)
1924 – Henry Mancini, American composer and conductor (d. 1994)
1930 – Herbie Mann, American flute player and composer (d. 2003)
1935 – Bobby Vinton, American singer
1939 – Dusty Springfield, English singer and record producer (d. 1999)
1946 – Margot Adler, American journalist and author (d. 2014)
1946 – R. Carlos Nakai, American flute player
1947 – Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, American basketball player and coach
1947 – Gerry Rafferty, Scottish singer-songwriter (d. 2011)
1954 – Ellen Barkin, American actress
1965 – Martin Lawrence, American actor, director, producer, and screenwriter
1971 – Selena, American singer-songwriter, actress, and fashion designer (d. 1995)
1972 – Tracy K. Smith, American poet and educator
1993 – Chance the Rapper, American rapper
….and on this day in history….
1908 – Natural Bridges National Monument is established in Utah.
1912 – Harriet Quimby becomes the first woman to fly an airplane across the English Channel.
1963 – U.S. civil rights campaigner Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. writes his open letter from Birmingham Jail, sometimes known as "The Negro Is Your Brother", while incarcerated in Birmingham, Alabama, for protesting against segregation.
2018 – The New York Times and the New Yorker win the Pulitzer Prize for Public Service for breaking news of the Harvey Weinstein sexual abuse scandal.