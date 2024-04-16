Almanac - Tuesday April 16, 2024

Today is Tuesday, the 16th of April of 2024

April 16 is the 107th day of the year

259 days remain until the end of the year.

65 days until summer begins

The sun rose a few minutes ago at 6:31:54 am

and sunset will be at 7:47:56 pm tonight

We will have 13 hours and 16 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:09:55 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 55.4°F

The first low tide will be at 12:19 am at 3.1 feet

The first high tide will be at 5:16 am at 4.76 feet

The next low tide at 12:49 pm at 0.13 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 8:09 pm at 4.7 feet

The Moon is currently 57% visible

It’s still in the First Quarter

And will soon become a waxing gibbous moon

We’ll have a Full Moon in 7 days next Tuesday the 23th of April of 2024 at 4:49 pm

Today is….

Day of the Mushroom

Foursquare Day

Free Cone Day

National Bean Counters' Day

National Eggs Benedict Day

National Healthcare Decisions Day

National Librarian Day

National Library Workers Day

National Orchid Day

National Stress Awareness Day

National Wear Your Pajamas to Work Day

Save The Elephant Day

Teach Your Daughter to Volunteer Day

World Semicolon Day

Today is also….

Birthday of José de Diego (Puerto Rico, United States)

Birthday of Queen Margrethe II (Denmark)

Emancipation Day (Washington, D.C., United States)

Memorial Day for the Victims of the Holocaust (Hungary)

Remembrance of Chemical Attack on Balisan and Sheikh Wasan (Iraqi Kurdistan)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday to you! You Share your special day with….

1889 – Charlie Chaplin, English actor, director, producer, screenwriter, and composer (d. 1977)

1918 – Spike Milligan, Irish actor, comedian, and writer (d. 2002)

1919 – Merce Cunningham, American dancer and choreographer (d. 2009)

1921 – Peter Ustinov, English actor, director, producer, and screenwriter (d. 2004)

1922 – Kingsley Amis, English novelist, poet, and critic (d. 1995)

1924 – Henry Mancini, American composer and conductor (d. 1994)

1930 – Herbie Mann, American flute player and composer (d. 2003)

1935 – Bobby Vinton, American singer

1939 – Dusty Springfield, English singer and record producer (d. 1999)

1946 – Margot Adler, American journalist and author (d. 2014)

1946 – R. Carlos Nakai, American flute player

1947 – Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, American basketball player and coach

1947 – Gerry Rafferty, Scottish singer-songwriter (d. 2011)

1954 – Ellen Barkin, American actress

1965 – Martin Lawrence, American actor, director, producer, and screenwriter

1971 – Selena, American singer-songwriter, actress, and fashion designer (d. 1995)

1972 – Tracy K. Smith, American poet and educator

1993 – Chance the Rapper, American rapper

….and on this day in history….

1908 – Natural Bridges National Monument is established in Utah.

1912 – Harriet Quimby becomes the first woman to fly an airplane across the English Channel.

1963 – U.S. civil rights campaigner Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. writes his open letter from Birmingham Jail, sometimes known as "The Negro Is Your Brother", while incarcerated in Birmingham, Alabama, for protesting against segregation.

2018 – The New York Times and the New Yorker win the Pulitzer Prize for Public Service for breaking news of the Harvey Weinstein sexual abuse scandal.