Almanac - Monday April 1, 2024
Today is Monday, the 1st of April of 2024,
April 1 is the 92nd day of the year
274 days remain until the end of the year.
80 days until summer begins
The sun will rise in a few minutes at 6:53:39 am
and sunset will be at 7:34:12 pm.
Today we will have 12 hours and 40 minutes of daylight
That’s two minutes and 25 seconds more daylight than yesterday
The solar transit will be at 1:13:55 pm.
Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 57°F.
The first high tide was at 3:26 am at 5.34 feet
The first low tide will be at 11:10 am at 0.01 feet
The next high tide will be at 7:16 pm at 4.03 feet
and the next low tide at 10:58 pm at 3.53 feet
The moon sets later this morning at 11:23 am
and the moon rises early tomorrow morning at 3:17 am
The Moon is currently 57.1% visible
It’s a Waning Gibbous
We’ll have the Last Quarter Moon later this evening at 8:15 pm
Today is….
International Edible Book Festival
National Egg Salad Sandwich Day
National Jump in Muddy Puddles Day
National Love for our Children Day
Poetry and the Creative Mind Day
Today is also….
If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with….
1815 – Otto von Bismarck, German lawyer and politician, 1st Chancellor of the German Empire (d. 1898)
1873 – Sergei Rachmaninoff, Russian pianist, composer, and conductor (d. 1943)
1883 – Lon Chaney, American actor, director, and screenwriter (d. 1930)
1885 – Wallace Beery, American actor (d. 1949)
1895 – Alberta Hunter, African-American singer-songwriter and nurse (d. 1984)
1901 – Whittaker Chambers, American journalist and spy (d. 1961)
1922 – William Manchester, American historian and author (d. 2004)
1926 – Anne McCaffrey, American-Irish author (d. 2011)
1927 – Amos Milburn, American R&B singer-songwriter and pianist (d. 1980)
1929 – Milan Kundera, Czech-French novelist, poet, and playwright (d. 2023)
1932 – Debbie Reynolds, American actress, singer, and dancer (d. 2016)
1934 – Vladimir Posner, French-American journalist and radio host
1940 – Wangari Maathai, Kenyan environmentalist and politician, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 2011)
1942 – Samuel R. Delany, American author and critic
1942 – Richard D. Wolff, American economist and academic
1949 – Gil Scott-Heron, American singer-songwriter and author (d. 2011)
1950 – Samuel Alito, American lawyer and jurist, Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States
1961 – Susan Boyle, Scottish singer
1973 – Rachel Maddow, American journalist and author
1976 – David Oyelowo, English actor
1982 – Taran Killam, American actor, voice artist, comedian, and writer
…and on this day in history….
1960 – The TIROS-1 satellite transmits the first television picture from space.
1970 – President Richard Nixon signs the Public Health Cigarette Smoking Act into law.
1973 – Project Tiger, a tiger conservation project, is launched in the Jim Corbett National Park, India.
1976 – Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak found Apple Computer, Inc.
1997 – Comet Hale–Bopp is seen passing at perihelion.
1999 – Nunavut is established as a Canadian territory carved out of the eastern part of the Northwest Territories.
2001 – Same-sex marriage becomes legal in the Netherlands, the first contemporary country to allow it.