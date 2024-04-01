Almanac - Monday April 1, 2024

Today is Monday, the 1st of April of 2024,

April 1 is the 92nd day of the year

274 days remain until the end of the year.

80 days until summer begins

The sun will rise in a few minutes at 6:53:39 am

and sunset will be at 7:34:12 pm.

Today we will have 12 hours and 40 minutes of daylight

That’s two minutes and 25 seconds more daylight than yesterday

The solar transit will be at 1:13:55 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 57°F.

The first high tide was at 3:26 am at 5.34 feet

The first low tide will be at 11:10 am at 0.01 feet

The next high tide will be at 7:16 pm at 4.03 feet

and the next low tide at 10:58 pm at 3.53 feet

The moon sets later this morning at 11:23 am

and the moon rises early tomorrow morning at 3:17 am

The Moon is currently 57.1% visible

It’s a Waning Gibbous

We’ll have the Last Quarter Moon later this evening at 8:15 pm

Today is….

April Fools' Day

Assyrian New Year

Boomer Bonus Day

Dyngus Day

Easter Monday

Fossil Fools Day

International Edible Book Festival

International Fun at Work Day

International Tatting Day

Lupus Alert Day

National Atheist's Day

National Egg Salad Sandwich Day

National Fun Day

National Jump in Muddy Puddles Day

National Love for our Children Day

National One Cent Day

National Sourdough Bread Day

National Soylent Green Day

National Tom Foolerys Day

National Trombone Players Day

Poetry and the Creative Mind Day

Reading is Funny Day

Sorry Charlie Day

St. Stupid's Day

Sweet Potato Day

US Air Force Academy Day

White House Easter Egg Roll

Today is also….

Odisha Day (Odisha, India)

Arbor Day (Tanzania)

Civil Service Day (Thailand)

Cyprus National Day (Cyprus)

Edible Book Day

Fossil Fools Day

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with….

1815 – Otto von Bismarck, German lawyer and politician, 1st Chancellor of the German Empire (d. 1898)

1873 – Sergei Rachmaninoff, Russian pianist, composer, and conductor (d. 1943)

1883 – Lon Chaney, American actor, director, and screenwriter (d. 1930)

1885 – Wallace Beery, American actor (d. 1949)

1895 – Alberta Hunter, African-American singer-songwriter and nurse (d. 1984)

1901 – Whittaker Chambers, American journalist and spy (d. 1961)

1922 – William Manchester, American historian and author (d. 2004)

1926 – Anne McCaffrey, American-Irish author (d. 2011)

1927 – Amos Milburn, American R&B singer-songwriter and pianist (d. 1980)

1929 – Milan Kundera, Czech-French novelist, poet, and playwright (d. 2023)

1932 – Debbie Reynolds, American actress, singer, and dancer (d. 2016)

1934 – Vladimir Posner, French-American journalist and radio host

1940 – Wangari Maathai, Kenyan environmentalist and politician, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 2011)

1942 – Samuel R. Delany, American author and critic

1942 – Richard D. Wolff, American economist and academic

1949 – Gil Scott-Heron, American singer-songwriter and author (d. 2011)

1950 – Samuel Alito, American lawyer and jurist, Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States

1961 – Susan Boyle, Scottish singer

1973 – Rachel Maddow, American journalist and author

1976 – David Oyelowo, English actor

1982 – Taran Killam, American actor, voice artist, comedian, and writer

…and on this day in history….

1960 – The TIROS-1 satellite transmits the first television picture from space.

1970 – President Richard Nixon signs the Public Health Cigarette Smoking Act into law.

1973 – Project Tiger, a tiger conservation project, is launched in the Jim Corbett National Park, India.

1976 – Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak found Apple Computer, Inc.

1997 – Comet Hale–Bopp is seen passing at perihelion.

1999 – Nunavut is established as a Canadian territory carved out of the eastern part of the Northwest Territories.

2001 – Same-sex marriage becomes legal in the Netherlands, the first contemporary country to allow it.

2004 – Google launches its Email service Gmail.