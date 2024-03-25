© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Almanac from KALW

Almanac - Monday March 25, 2024

By Kevin Vance
Published March 25, 2024 at 5:16 AM PDT
Waffle - 3/3/19
maybenikhil
/
Flickr Creative Commons
Waffle - 3/3/19

Today is Monday, the 25th of March of 2024,

March 25 is the 85th day of the year

281 days remain until the end of the year.

87 days until summer begins

The sun will rise in a few minutes at 7:04:15 am

and sunset will be at 7:27:48 pm.

We will have 12 hours and 23 minutes of daylight

That will be two minutes and 26 seconds more daylight than yesterday

The solar transit will be at 1:16:01 pm

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 58.1°F.

The first low tide will be at 5:46 am 0.9 feet

The first high tide will be at 11:47 am at 4.89 feet

The next low tide at 5:44 pm at 0.99 feet

and The final high tide at Ocean Beach will be early tomorrow morning at 12:01 pm at 5.39 feet

The Moon is currently 100.0% visible

You can call it a Full Moon

The March full moon can be called the Full Worm Moon

Traditionally thought to be named after the earthworms of warming spring soil. Alternatively, in the late 1700s, Jonathan Carver wrote that this Moon actually refers to a different sort of “worm”—larvae—which emerge from the bark of trees and other winter hideouts around this time.

The moon is also called the….

• Crow Comes Back Moon (Northern Ojibwe)
• Eagle Moon (Cree)
• Goose Moon (Algonquin, Cree)
• Snow Crust Moon (Anishinaabe)
• Sore Eyes Moon (Dakota, Lakota, Assiniboine)
• Sugar Moon (Ojibwe)
• Wind Strong Moon (Pueblo)

 

The moon sets this morning at 7:19 am

and rises again this evening at 8:07 pm

The next phase will be the last Quarter Moon in 8 days next Monday the 1st of April of 2024 at 8:15 pm

Today is…

Holy Monday

International Day of Remembrance of the Victims of Slavery and the Transatlantic Slave Trade

International Waffle Day

National Cerebral Palsy Awareness Day

National Day of Celebration of Greek and American Democracy

National Lobster Newburg Day

National Medal of Honor Day

Old New Year's Day

Pecan Day

Tolkien Reading Day

Today is also…

Anniversary of the Arengo and the Feast of the Militants (San Marino)

Commemoration Day for the Victims of Communist Genocide (Latvia)

Cultural Workers Day (Russia)

Empress Menen's Birthday (Rastafari)

EU Talent Day (European Union)

Freedom Day (Belarus)

Independence Day, celebrates the start of Greek War of Independence from the Ottoman Empire, in 1821. (Greece)

International Day of Solidarity with Detained and Missing Staff Members (United Nations General Assembly)

International Day of the Unborn Child

Maryland Day (Maryland, United States)

Mother's Day (Slovenia)

New Year's Day (Lady Day) in England, Wales, Ireland, and some of the future United States and Canada from 1155 through 1751, until the Calendar (New Style) Act 1750 moved it to 1 January (and adopted the Gregorian calendar. (The year 1751 began on 25 March; the year 1752 began on 1 January.)

NZ Army Day

Quarter day (first of four) in Ireland and England.

Struggle for Human Rights Day (Slovakia)

Tolkien Reading Day

Vårfrudagen or Våffeldagen, "Waffle Day" (Sweden, Norway & Denmark)

MARCH 25: On this day in Women’s History….

1911 – In New York City, the Triangle Shirtwaist Factory fire kills 146 garment workers, most of them were Jewish women who emigrated from Eastern Europe

Lillian E. Fishburne, the first African-American female to hold the rank of Rear Admiral (RDML) in the United States Navy, was born today in 1949.

Toni Cade Bambara was born today in 1939. She challenged masculinist assumptions in black radical discourse of the Sixties and wrote the short fiction Gorilla, My Love.

Gloria Steinem, women’s rights activist, organizer, and journalist, was born today in 1934. She was the founding editor of Ms. Magazine, and also helped found National Women’s Political Caucus, the Women’s Action Alliance, and the Coalition of Labor Union Women.

Grammy award winning artist Aretha Franklin born in Memphis, Tennessee, was born today in 1942.

Also on this day in history…

1306Robert the Bruce becomes King of Scots (Scotland).

1655Saturn's largest moon, Titan, is discovered by Christiaan Huygens.

1725 – Bach's chorale cantata Wie schön leuchtet der Morgenstern, BWV 1, is first performed on the Feast of the Annunciation, coinciding with Palm Sunday.

1811Percy Bysshe Shelley is expelled from the University of Oxford for publishing the pamphlet The Necessity of Atheism.

1821Greek War of Independence: Traditional date of the start of the Greek War of Independence. The war had actually begun on 23 February 1821 (Julian calendar).

1894Coxey's Army, one of the first significant American protest marches, departs Massillon, Ohio for Washington, D.C.

1931 – The Scottsboro Boys are arrested in Alabama and charged with rape.

1957United States Customs seizes copies of Allen Ginsberg's poem "Howl" on obscenity grounds.

1957 – The European Economic Community is established with West Germany, France, Italy, Belgium, Netherlands and Luxembourg as the first members.

1959Chain Island in the San Joaquin Delta is sold by the State of California to Russell Gallaway III, a Sacramento businessman who plans to use it as a "hunting and fishing retreat", for $5,258.20 ($52,784 in 2022).[16]

1965Civil rights activists led by Martin Luther King Jr. successfully complete their 4-day 50-mile (80 km) march from Selma to the capitol in Montgomery, Alabama.

1988 – The Candle demonstration in Bratislava is the first mass demonstration of the 1980s against the communist regime in Czechoslovakia.

1995WikiWikiWeb, the world's first wiki, and part of the Portland Pattern Repository, is made public by Ward Cunningham.

1996 – The European Union's Veterinarian Committee bans the export of British beef and its by-products as a result of mad cow disease (Bovine spongiform encephalopathy).

Today’s birthdays also include….

1345Blanche of Lancaster (d. 1369)

1347Catherine of Siena, Italian philosopher, theologian, and saint (d. 1380)

1434Eustochia Smeralda Calafato, Italian saint (d. 1485)

1491Marie d'Albret, Countess of Rethel (d. 1549)

1782Caroline Bonaparte, French daughter of Carlo Buonaparte (d. 1839)

1867Gutzon Borglum, American sculptor, designed Mount Rushmore (d. 1941)

1867 – Arturo Toscanini, Italian-American cellist and conductor (d. 1957)

1881Béla Bartók, Hungarian pianist and composer (d. 1945)

1881 – Mary Webb, English author and poet (d. 1927)

1901Ed Begley, American actor (d. 1970)

1903Binnie Barnes, English-American actress (d. 1998)

1910Magda Olivero, Italian soprano (d. 2014)

1912Melita Norwood, English civil servant and spy (d. 2005)

1915Dorothy Squires, Welsh singer (d. 1998)

1918Howard Cosell, American soldier, journalist, and author (d. 1995)

1920 – Usha Mehta, Gandhian and freedom fighter of India (d. 2000)

1921Nancy Kelly, American actress (d. 1995)

1921 – Simone Signoret, French actress (d. 1985)

1921 – Alexandra of Yugoslavia, the last Queen of Yugoslavia (d. 1993)

1922Eileen Ford, American businesswoman, co-founded Ford Models (d. 2014)

1923Bonnie Guitar, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2019)

1924 – Machiko Kyō, Japanese actress (d. 2019)

1925Flannery O'Connor, American short story writer and novelist (d. 1964)

1926 – Shirley Jean Rickert, American actress (d. 2009)

1926 – Gene Shalit, American journalist and critic

1928Jim Lovell, American captain, pilot, and astronaut

1929Cecil Taylor, American pianist and composer (d. 2018)

1934 – Gloria Steinem, American feminist activist, co-founded the Women's Media Center

1938Hoyt Axton, American singer-songwriter and actor (d. 1999)

1939Toni Cade Bambara, American author, academic, and activist (d. 1995)

1939 – D. C. Fontana, American screenwriter and producer (d. 2019)

1942Aretha Franklin, American singer-songwriter and pianist (d. 2018)

1942 – Kim Woodburn, English television host

1945Leila Diniz, Brazilian actress (d. 1972)

1947 – Elton John, English singer-songwriter, pianist, producer, and actor

1948Bonnie Bedelia, American actress

1949 – Sue Klebold, American activist

1957Christina Boxer, English runner and journalist

1958Susie Bright, American journalist, author, and critic

1958 – Lorna Brown, Canadian artist, curator, and writer

1958 – Sisy Chen, Taiwanese journalist and politician

1960 – Brenda Strong, American actress

1962Marcia Cross, American actress

1963Karen Bruce, English dancer and choreographer

1965 – Stefka Kostadinova, Bulgarian high jumper

1965 – Sarah Jessica Parker, American actress, producer, and designer

1967 – Debi Thomas, American figure skater and physician

1969 – Cathy Dennis, English singer-songwriter, record producer and actress

1971Stacy Dragila, American pole vaulter and coach

1971 – Sheryl Swoopes, American basketball player and coach

1972Naftali Bennett, Israeli politician, 13th Prime Minister of Israel

1973Michaela Dorfmeister, Austrian skier

1974 – Lark Voorhies, American actress and singer

1975 – Melanie Blatt, English singer-songwriter and actress

1975 – Erika Heynatz, Papua New Guinean-Australian model and actress

1977Natalie Clein, English cellist and educator

1979Muriel Hurtis-Houairi, French sprinter

1980Kathrine Sørland, Norwegian fashion model and television presenter

1982Danica Patrick, American race car driver

1982 – Jenny Slate, American comedian, actress and author

1984Katharine McPhee, American singer-songwriter and actress

1985Carmen Rasmusen, Canadian-American singer-songwriter and actress

1985 – Diana Rennik, Estonian figure skater

1986 – Megan Gibson, American softball player

1989Aly Michalka, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1992Meg Lanning, Australian cricketer

1994Justine Dufour-Lapointe, Canadian skier

Kevin Vance
Kevin Vance created a program of folk music for KALW, A Patchwork Quilt, in October 1991. He grew up in Berkeley during the 1960s and '70s and spent his years learning in public schools, community colleges, bookstores, libraries, and non-commercial radio stations, as well as from the people around him. When he's not on the radio, then he's selling books, taking care of his family, listening to music, entering stuff into a computer, or taking a class.
