Almanac - Monday March 25, 2024

Today is Monday, the 25th of March of 2024,

March 25 is the 85th day of the year

281 days remain until the end of the year.

87 days until summer begins

The sun will rise in a few minutes at 7:04:15 am

and sunset will be at 7:27:48 pm.

We will have 12 hours and 23 minutes of daylight

That will be two minutes and 26 seconds more daylight than yesterday

The solar transit will be at 1:16:01 pm

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 58.1°F.

The first low tide will be at 5:46 am 0.9 feet

The first high tide will be at 11:47 am at 4.89 feet

The next low tide at 5:44 pm at 0.99 feet

and The final high tide at Ocean Beach will be early tomorrow morning at 12:01 pm at 5.39 feet

The Moon is currently 100.0% visible

You can call it a Full Moon

The March full moon can be called the Full Worm Moon

Traditionally thought to be named after the earthworms of warming spring soil. Alternatively, in the late 1700s, Jonathan Carver wrote that this Moon actually refers to a different sort of “worm”—larvae—which emerge from the bark of trees and other winter hideouts around this time.

The moon is also called the….

• Crow Comes Back Moon (Northern Ojibwe)

• Eagle Moon (Cree)

• Goose Moon (Algonquin, Cree)

• Snow Crust Moon (Anishinaabe)

• Sore Eyes Moon (Dakota, Lakota, Assiniboine)

• Sugar Moon (Ojibwe)

• Wind Strong Moon (Pueblo)

The moon sets this morning at 7:19 am

and rises again this evening at 8:07 pm

The next phase will be the last Quarter Moon in 8 days next Monday the 1st of April of 2024 at 8:15 pm

Today is…

Holy Monday

International Day of Remembrance of the Victims of Slavery and the Transatlantic Slave Trade

International Waffle Day

National Cerebral Palsy Awareness Day

National Day of Celebration of Greek and American Democracy

National Lobster Newburg Day

National Medal of Honor Day

Old New Year's Day

Pecan Day

Tolkien Reading Day

Today is also…

Anniversary of the Arengo and the Feast of the Militants (San Marino)

Commemoration Day for the Victims of Communist Genocide (Latvia)

Cultural Workers Day (Russia)

Empress Menen's Birthday (Rastafari)

EU Talent Day (European Union)

Freedom Day (Belarus)

Independence Day, celebrates the start of Greek War of Independence from the Ottoman Empire, in 1821. (Greece)

International Day of Solidarity with Detained and Missing Staff Members (United Nations General Assembly)

International Day of the Unborn Child

Maryland Day (Maryland, United States)

Mother's Day (Slovenia)

New Year's Day (Lady Day) in England, Wales, Ireland, and some of the future United States and Canada from 1155 through 1751, until the Calendar (New Style) Act 1750 moved it to 1 January (and adopted the Gregorian calendar. (The year 1751 began on 25 March; the year 1752 began on 1 January.)

NZ Army Day

Quarter day (first of four) in Ireland and England.

Struggle for Human Rights Day (Slovakia)

Tolkien Reading Day

Vårfrudagen or Våffeldagen, "Waffle Day" (Sweden, Norway & Denmark)

MARCH 25: On this day in Women’s History….

1911 – In New York City, the Triangle Shirtwaist Factory fire kills 146 garment workers, most of them were Jewish women who emigrated from Eastern Europe

Lillian E. Fishburne, the first African-American female to hold the rank of Rear Admiral (RDML) in the United States Navy, was born today in 1949.

Toni Cade Bambara was born today in 1939. She challenged masculinist assumptions in black radical discourse of the Sixties and wrote the short fiction Gorilla, My Love.

Gloria Steinem, women’s rights activist, organizer, and journalist, was born today in 1934. She was the founding editor of Ms. Magazine, and also helped found National Women’s Political Caucus, the Women’s Action Alliance, and the Coalition of Labor Union Women.

Grammy award winning artist Aretha Franklin born in Memphis, Tennessee, was born today in 1942.

Also on this day in history…

1306 – Robert the Bruce becomes King of Scots (Scotland).

1655 – Saturn's largest moon, Titan, is discovered by Christiaan Huygens.

1725 – Bach's chorale cantata Wie schön leuchtet der Morgenstern, BWV 1, is first performed on the Feast of the Annunciation, coinciding with Palm Sunday.

1811 – Percy Bysshe Shelley is expelled from the University of Oxford for publishing the pamphlet The Necessity of Atheism.

1821 – Greek War of Independence: Traditional date of the start of the Greek War of Independence. The war had actually begun on 23 February 1821 (Julian calendar).

1894 – Coxey's Army, one of the first significant American protest marches, departs Massillon, Ohio for Washington, D.C.

1931 – The Scottsboro Boys are arrested in Alabama and charged with rape.

1957 – United States Customs seizes copies of Allen Ginsberg's poem "Howl" on obscenity grounds.

1957 – The European Economic Community is established with West Germany, France, Italy, Belgium, Netherlands and Luxembourg as the first members.

1959 – Chain Island in the San Joaquin Delta is sold by the State of California to Russell Gallaway III, a Sacramento businessman who plans to use it as a "hunting and fishing retreat", for $5,258.20 ($52,784 in 2022).[16]

1965 – Civil rights activists led by Martin Luther King Jr. successfully complete their 4-day 50-mile (80 km) march from Selma to the capitol in Montgomery, Alabama.

1988 – The Candle demonstration in Bratislava is the first mass demonstration of the 1980s against the communist regime in Czechoslovakia.

1995 – WikiWikiWeb, the world's first wiki, and part of the Portland Pattern Repository, is made public by Ward Cunningham.

1996 – The European Union's Veterinarian Committee bans the export of British beef and its by-products as a result of mad cow disease (Bovine spongiform encephalopathy).

Today’s birthdays also include….

1345 – Blanche of Lancaster (d. 1369)

1347 – Catherine of Siena, Italian philosopher, theologian, and saint (d. 1380)

1434 – Eustochia Smeralda Calafato, Italian saint (d. 1485)

1491 – Marie d'Albret, Countess of Rethel (d. 1549)

1782 – Caroline Bonaparte, French daughter of Carlo Buonaparte (d. 1839)

1867 – Gutzon Borglum, American sculptor, designed Mount Rushmore (d. 1941)

1867 – Arturo Toscanini, Italian-American cellist and conductor (d. 1957)

1881 – Béla Bartók, Hungarian pianist and composer (d. 1945)

1881 – Mary Webb, English author and poet (d. 1927)

1901 – Ed Begley, American actor (d. 1970)

1903 – Binnie Barnes, English-American actress (d. 1998)

1910 – Magda Olivero, Italian soprano (d. 2014)

1912 – Melita Norwood, English civil servant and spy (d. 2005)

1915 – Dorothy Squires, Welsh singer (d. 1998)

1918 – Howard Cosell, American soldier, journalist, and author (d. 1995)

1920 – Usha Mehta, Gandhian and freedom fighter of India (d. 2000)

1921 – Nancy Kelly, American actress (d. 1995)

1921 – Simone Signoret, French actress (d. 1985)

1921 – Alexandra of Yugoslavia, the last Queen of Yugoslavia (d. 1993)

1922 – Eileen Ford, American businesswoman, co-founded Ford Models (d. 2014)

1923 – Bonnie Guitar, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2019)

1924 – Machiko Kyō, Japanese actress (d. 2019)

1925 – Flannery O'Connor, American short story writer and novelist (d. 1964)

1926 – Shirley Jean Rickert, American actress (d. 2009)

1926 – Gene Shalit, American journalist and critic

1928 – Jim Lovell, American captain, pilot, and astronaut

1929 – Cecil Taylor, American pianist and composer (d. 2018)

1934 – Gloria Steinem, American feminist activist, co-founded the Women's Media Center

1938 – Hoyt Axton, American singer-songwriter and actor (d. 1999)

1939 – Toni Cade Bambara, American author, academic, and activist (d. 1995)

1939 – D. C. Fontana, American screenwriter and producer (d. 2019)

1942 – Aretha Franklin, American singer-songwriter and pianist (d. 2018)

1942 – Kim Woodburn, English television host

1945 – Leila Diniz, Brazilian actress (d. 1972)

1947 – Elton John, English singer-songwriter, pianist, producer, and actor

1948 – Bonnie Bedelia, American actress

1949 – Sue Klebold, American activist

1957 – Christina Boxer, English runner and journalist

1958 – Susie Bright, American journalist, author, and critic

1958 – Lorna Brown, Canadian artist, curator, and writer

1958 – Sisy Chen, Taiwanese journalist and politician

1960 – Brenda Strong, American actress

1962 – Marcia Cross, American actress

1963 – Karen Bruce, English dancer and choreographer

1965 – Stefka Kostadinova, Bulgarian high jumper

1965 – Sarah Jessica Parker, American actress, producer, and designer

1967 – Debi Thomas, American figure skater and physician

1969 – Cathy Dennis, English singer-songwriter, record producer and actress

1971 – Stacy Dragila, American pole vaulter and coach

1971 – Sheryl Swoopes, American basketball player and coach

1972 – Naftali Bennett, Israeli politician, 13th Prime Minister of Israel

1973 – Michaela Dorfmeister, Austrian skier

1974 – Lark Voorhies, American actress and singer

1975 – Melanie Blatt, English singer-songwriter and actress

1975 – Erika Heynatz, Papua New Guinean-Australian model and actress

1977 – Natalie Clein, English cellist and educator

1979 – Muriel Hurtis-Houairi, French sprinter

1980 – Kathrine Sørland, Norwegian fashion model and television presenter

1982 – Danica Patrick, American race car driver

1982 – Jenny Slate, American comedian, actress and author

1984 – Katharine McPhee, American singer-songwriter and actress

1985 – Carmen Rasmusen, Canadian-American singer-songwriter and actress

1985 – Diana Rennik, Estonian figure skater

1986 – Megan Gibson, American softball player

1989 – Aly Michalka, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1992 – Meg Lanning, Australian cricketer

1994 – Justine Dufour-Lapointe, Canadian skier