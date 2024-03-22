Almanac - Friday March 22, 2024

Today is Friday, the 22nd of March of 2024,

March 22 is the 82nd day of the year

284 days remain until the end of the year.

90 days until summer begins

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:08:50 am

and sunset will be at 7:25:02 pm.

Today we will have 12 hours and 16 minutes of sun.

That will be two minutes and 26 seconds more daylight than yesterday

The solar transit will be at 1:16:56 pm

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 57°F.

the first low tide was at 4:06 am at 1.9 feet

The first high tide will be at 9:45 am at 5.28 feet

The next low tide will be at 4:26 pm at 0.12 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be 11:00 pm at 5.05 feet

The moon set this morning at 6:15 am

and the moon rises at 5:14 pm this afternoon

The Moon is currently 93.1% visible

It’s a Waxing Gibbous moon

We’ll have a Full Moon as well as a Penumbral Lunar Eclipse in 3 days on Monday the 25th of March of 2024 at 12:00 am

The March Full Moon is called the Full Worm Moon

Traditionally thought to be named after the earthworms of warming spring soil.

Alternatively, in the late 1700s, Jonathan Carver wrote that this Moon actually refers to a different sort of “worm”—larvae—which emerge from the bark of trees and other winter hideouts around this time.

The March full moon is also called the…

• Crow Comes Back Moon (Northern Ojibwe)

• Eagle Moon (Cree)

• Goose Moon (Algonquin, Cree)

• Snow Crust Moon (Anishinaabe)

• Sore Eyes Moon (Dakota, Lakota, Assiniboine)

• Sugar Moon (Ojibwe)

• Wind Strong Moon (Pueblo)

Today is….

As Young as You Feel Day

Gryffindor Pride Day

International Day of the Seal

National Bavarian Crêpes Day

National Broccoli Day

National Goof-off Day

National Sing Out Day

World Water Day

Today is also…

Bihar Day (Bihar, India)

Emancipation Day or Día de la Abolición de la Esclavitud (Puerto Rico)

World Water Day (International)

MARCH 22: TODAY'S INSPIRING WOMEN

In 1997, Tara Lipinski, became the youngest women's World Figure Skating Champion. She was just 14 years and 9 months old.

1638 – Anne Hutchinson is expelled from Massachusetts Bay Colony for religious dissent against the dominant Purtians

1972 – The United States Congress sends the Equal Rights Amendment to the states for ratification.

Born on this day in 1808 – Caroline Norton, English feminist, social reformer, and author (d. 1877). Her story magnified the need for women to legally divorce their husbands

Also on this day in history….

1765 – The British Parliament passes the Stamp Act that introduces a tax to be levied directly on its American colonies.

1794 – The Slave Trade Act of 1794 bans the export of slaves from the United States, and prohibits American citizens from outfitting a ship for the purpose of importing slaves.

1871 – In North Carolina, William Woods Holden becomes the first governor of a U.S. state to be removed from office by impeachment.

1873 – The Spanish National Assembly abolishes slavery in Puerto Rico.

1894 – The Stanley Cup ice hockey competition is held for the first time, in Montreal, Canada.

1895 – Before the Société pour L'Encouragement à l'Industrie, brothers Auguste and Louis Lumière demonstrate movie film technology publicly for the first time.

1933 – Cullen–Harrison Act: President Franklin D. Roosevelt signs an amendment to the Volstead Act, legalizing the manufacture and sale of "3.2 beer" (3.2% alcohol by weight, approximately 4% alcohol by volume) and light wines.

1945 – The Arab League is founded when a charter is adopted in Cairo, Egypt.

1946 – The United Kingdom grants full independence to Transjordan.

1960 – Arthur Leonard Schawlow and Charles Hard Townes receive the first patent for a laser.

1963 – The Beatles release their debut album Please Please Me.

1970 – Chicano residents in San Diego, California occupy a site under the Coronado Bridge, leading to the creation of Chicano Park.

1972 – In Eisenstadt v. Baird, the United States Supreme Court decides that unmarried persons have the right to possess contraceptives.

1975 – A fire at the Browns Ferry Nuclear Power Plant in Decatur, Alabama, causes a dangerous reduction in cooling water levels.

1988 – The United States Congress votes to override President Ronald Reagan's veto of the Civil Rights Restoration Act of 1987.

Today’s birthdays include….

1519 – Catherine Brandon, Duchess of Suffolk, English noblewoman (d. 1580)

1615 – Katherine Jones, Viscountess Ranelagh, British scientist (d. 1691)

1855 – Dorothy Tennant, British painter (d. 1926)

1884 – Lyda Borelli, Italian actress (d. 1959)

1887 – Chico Marx, American actor (d. 1961)

1892 – Charlie Poole, American country banjo player (d. 1931)

1899 – Ruth Page, American ballerina and choreographer (d. 1991)

1901 – Greta Kempton, Austrian-American painter (d. 1991)

1902 – Madeleine Milhaud, French actress and composer (d. 2008)

1908 – Louis L'Amour, American novelist and short story writer (d. 1988)

1909 – Gabrielle Roy, Canadian author and educator (d. 1983)

1912 – Karl Malden, American actor (d. 2009)

1912 – Agnes Martin, Canadian-American painter and educator (d. 2004)

1917 – Virginia Grey, American actress (d. 2004)

1920 – Werner Klemperer, German-American actor (d. 2000)

1920 – Fanny Waterman, English pianist and educator, founded the Leeds International Pianoforte Competition (d. 2020)

1923 – Marcel Marceau, French mime and actor (d. 2007)

1928 – Carrie Donovan, American journalist (d. 2001)

1930 – Pat Robertson, American minister and broadcaster, founded the Christian Broadcasting Network (d. 2023)

1930 – Stephen Sondheim, American composer and songwriter (d. 2021)

1931 – William Shatner, Canadian actor

1933 – Abolhassan Banisadr, Iranian economist and politician, 1st President of Iran (d. 2021)

1934 – May Britt, Swedish actress

1934 – Sheila Cameron, English lawyer and judge

1934 – Orrin Hatch, American lawyer and politician (d. 2022)

1935 – Galina Gavrilovna Korchuganova, Russian-born Soviet test pilot and aerobatics champion (d. 2004)

1937 – Foo Foo Lammar, British drag queen (d. 2003)

1940 – Haing S. Ngor, Cambodian-American physician and author (d. 1996)

1941 – Bruno Ganz, Swiss actor (d. 2019)

1942 – Jorge Ben Jor, Brazilian singer-songwriter

1943 – George Benson, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1946 – Rivka Golani, Israeli viola player and composer

1948 – Wolf Blitzer, American journalist

1948 – Andrew Lloyd Webber, English composer and director

1949 – Fanny Ardant, French actress, director, and screenwriter

1952 – Bob Costas, American sportscaster

1955 – Lena Olin, Swedish actress

1956 – Maria Teresa, Grand Duchess of Luxembourg

1957 – Stephanie Mills, American actress and singer

1963 – Deborah Bull, English ballerina

1963 – Susan Ann Sulley, English pop singer

1971 – Keegan-Michael Key, American actor, comedian, and writer

1973 – Beverley Knight, English singer-songwriter and producer

1974 – Grigoria Golia, Greek handball player

1975 – Anne Dudek, American actress

1976 – Reese Witherspoon, American actress and producer

1977 – Anabel Rodríguez Ríos, Venezuelan film director and screenwriter

1981 – Tiffany Dupont, American actress

1982 – Constance Wu, American actress

1991 – Dominique Fishback, American actress

1994 – Aliaksandra Sasnovich, Belarusian tennis player