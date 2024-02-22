Almanac - Thursday February 22, 2024

Today Thursday, 22nd of February of 2024

February 22 is the 53rd day of the year

313 days remain until the end of the year

25 days until spring begins

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 6:50:50 am

and sunset will be at 5:56:51 pm.

Today we will have 11 hours and 6 minutes of daylight

That’s two minutes and 19 seconds more daylight than yesterday

The solar transit will be at 12:23:50 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 53.8°F

The first low tide was at 3:20 am at 2.62 feet

The first high tide will be at 8:57 am at 5.93 feet

The next low tide will be at 4:02 pm at -0.37 feet



and the final high tide at Ocean Beach will be at 10:49 pm at 5.01 feet Moonset at 6:17 am Moonrise at 4:20 pm

The Moon is currently 96.3% visible

Waxing Gibbous

We’ll have the Full Moon in 2 days Saturday the 24th of February of 2024 at 4:30 am

The Snow Moon is the name for the Full Moon in February 2024

The Cree traditionally called this the Bald Eagle Moon or Eagle Moon.

The Ojibwe call it the Bear Moon

and Tlingit the Black Bear Moon refer to the time when bear cubs are born.

The Dakota also call this the Raccoon Moon;

certain Algonquin peoples named it the Groundhog Moon,

and the Haida named it Goose Moon.

The Cherokee names of Month of the Bony Moon and Hungry Moon

Today is…

Be Humble Day

European Day for Victims of Crime

George Washington's Birthday

Introduce a Girl to Engineering Day

National Chili Day

National Cook a Sweet Potato Day

National Margarita Day

National Wildlife Day

Play More Cards Day

Recreational Sports & Fitness Day

Scouts Founder's Day

Supermarket Employee Day

The Great American Spit Out

Walking the Dog Day

World Thinking Day

Today is also…

Independence Day, celebrates the independence of Saint Lucia from the United Kingdom in 1979.

Founding Day (Saudi Arabia)

National Cat Day (Japan)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your birthday with these celebrants in Black History….

Feb 22, 1841 Grafton Tyler Brown, lithographer and painter, born.

Brown was the first African-American artist to create works depicting the Pacific Northwest and California.

Feb 22, 1888 In West Chester, Pennsylvania, African American painter Horace Haring Pippin was born.

Pippin is considered one of the major American painters of his period. One of his more significant works, "John Brown Going to His Hanging," is owned by the Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts.

1913 George "Buddy" Tate, American jazz saxophonist, born in Sherman, Texas (d. 2001)

1933 Ernie K-Doe [Ernest Kador Jr.], American R&B singer ("Mother-in-Law"), born in New Orleans, Louisiana (d. 2001)

George Fleming was born February 22, 1937, in Dallas, Texas.

He was a Washington State politician, one-time professional football player, and advocate for people of color, disabled people, and senior citizens.

1938 Bobby Hendricks, American R&B singer (Itchy Twitchy Feeling), born in Columbus, Ohio

Call me Ishmael. Born Feb 22, 1938 – Ishmael Reed, American poet, novelist, essayist, and proud, longtime Oakland resident

Feb 22, 1950 Julius Winfield( "Dr.J") Erving, 49, former basketball player, born Roosevelt, NY, Feb 22, 1950

1989 Daniel D. [Davis], American jazz and hip hop violinist, born in Charleston, South Carolina

Also on this day in Black History…

Robert Smalls died in Beaufort on February 22, 1915 and is buried there with his family.

Born in slavery, during the civil war, He was a hand on the Confederate steam transport ship The Planter. One night while the boat was docked and the crew went on shore leave, Robert Smalls was put in charge of guarding the boat. Robert Smalls then snuck his wife, children, and 12 more enslaved people on board and he took the ship to a safe place on the Union side. This action convinced Abraham Lincoln to accept African-Americans to fight for the North. Robert Smalls became a public servant and served many roles including as a member of the House of Representatives. He took the money he saved and bought the estate he was once enslaved on in Beaufort, South Carolina. (Nikki Haley is headed there today on a campaign stop)

Feb 22, 1898 Black postmaster lynched and his wife and three daughters shot and maimed for life in Lake City, S.C.

Feb 22, 1911 On this day, the "Bronze Muse" died in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Frances Ellen Watkins Harper

was the most famous female poet of her day and the most famousAfrican-American poet of the 19th century. Also a well-known orator, she spoke frequently in public promoting equal rights for women and African-Americans. She

was a worker for the Underground Railroad and in 1896 she helped establish the National Association of Colored Women.

1979 – The Carribean island of Saint Lucia gains independence from the United Kingdom.

Jonas Savimbi (born August 3, 1934, Portuguese Angola—died February 22, 2002, near Lucusse, Angola) Angolan politician, the leader of a long-continuing guerrilla insurgency against the postindependence government of Angola.

Feb 22, 1989 DJ Jazzy Jeff and the Fresh Prince win the first rap Grammy for the hit single "Parents Just Don't Understand."

Also on this day in history…

1879 – In Utica, New York, Frank Woolworth opens the first of many of five-and-dime Woolworth stores.

1889 – President Grover Cleveland signs a bill admitting North Dakota, South Dakota, Montana and Washington as U.S. states.

1904 – The United Kingdom sells a meteorological station on the South Orkney Islands to Argentina; the islands are subsequently claimed by the United Kingdom in 1908.

1973 – Cold War: Following President Richard Nixon's visit to the People's Republic of China, the two countries agree to establish liaison offices.

1983 – The notorious Broadway flop Moose Murders opens and closes on the same night at the Eugene O'Neill Theatre.

1986 – Start of the People Power Revolution in the Philippines.

1994 – Aldrich Ames and his wife are charged by the United States Department of Justice with spying for the Soviet Union.

2014 – President Viktor Yanukovych of Ukraine is impeached by the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine by a vote of 328–0, fulfilling a major goal of the Euromaidan rebellion.

Today’s birthday’s include….

1732 – George Washington, American general and politician, 1st President of the United States (d. 1799)

1788 – Arthur Schopenhauer, German philosopher and author (d. 1860)

1857 – Robert Baden-Powell, 1st Baron Baden-Powell, English general, co-founded The Scout Association (d. 1941)

1857 – Heinrich Hertz, German physicist, philosopher, and academic (d. 1894)

1892 – Edna St. Vincent Millay, American poet and playwright (d. 1950)

1900 – Luis Buñuel, Spanish-Mexican director and producer (d. 1983)

1907 – Sheldon Leonard, American actor, director, and producer (d. 1997)

1907 – Robert Young, American actor (d. 1998)

1918 – Don Pardo, American radio and television announcer (d. 2014)

1925 – Edward Gorey, American illustrator and poet (d. 2000)

1930 – Marni Nixon, American soprano and actress (d. 2016)

1932 – Ted Kennedy, American soldier, lawyer, and politician (d. 2009)

1933 – Ernie K-Doe, American R&B singer (d. 2001)

1938 – Ishmael Reed, American poet, novelist, essayist

1950 – Julius Erving, American basketball player and sportscaster

1951 – Ellen Greene, American singer and actress

1955 – David Axelrod, American journalist and political adviser

1962 – Steve Irwin, Australian zoologist and television host (d. 2006)

1975 – Drew Barrymore, American actress, director, producer, and screenwriter