Almanac from KALW

Almanac - Monday January 22, 2024

By Kevin Vance
Published January 22, 2024 at 6:26 AM PST
I Crawford
Pique Sauce

Today is Monday, the 22nd of January of 2024,

January 22 is the 22nd day of the year

344 days remain until the end of the year

56 days until spring begins

The sun rises today at 7:20:56 am

and sunset will be at 5:22:55 pm.

We will have 10 hours of daylight

That’s One minute and 37 seconds more than yesterday

The solar transit will be at 12:21:55 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 52.7°F.

The first low tide will be at 1:43 am at 3.27 feet

The first high tide will be at 7:34 am at 6.47 feet

The next low tide will be this afternoon at 3:07 pm at -0.65 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 10:11 pm at 4.91 feet

The moon set this morning at 5:20 am

and rises this afternoon at 2:26 pm

The Moon is currently 90.2% visible

It’s a Waxing Gibbous

We’ll have a Full Moon in in 3 days on Thursday the 25th of January of 2024 at 9:54 am

The January Full Moon is called The Wolf Moon

It’s also called the…

Center Moon (Assiniboine)

Cold Moon, Frost Exploding Moon and the Great Moon (Cree)

Freeze Up Moon (Algonquin)

Severe Moon and Hard Moon (Dakota)

Canada Goose Moon (Tlingit)

Greetings Moon (Western Abenaki)

and the Spirit Moon (Ojibwe)

Today is….

Answer Your Cat's Questions Day

Better Business Communication Day

Celebration of Life Day

Come in From the Cold Day

Community Manager Appreciation Day

Dance of the Seven Veils Day

International Sweatpants Day

National Blonde Brownie Day

National Hot Sauce Day

National Polka Dot Day

National Southern Food Day

Roe vs. Wade Day

Today is also….

Day of Unity of Ukraine

Grandfather's Day in Poland

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with…

1552Walter Raleigh, English poet, soldier, courtier, and explorer (d. 1618)

1561Francis Bacon, English philosopher and politician, Attorney General for England and Wales (d. 1626)

1573John Donne, English poet and cleric in the Church of England, wrote the Holy Sonnets (d. 1631)

1788Lord Byron, English poet and playwright (d. 1824

1875D. W. Griffith, American director, producer, and screenwriter (d. 1948)

1891Antonio Gramsci, Italian philosopher and politician (d. 1937)

1893Conrad Veidt, German-American actor, director, and producer (d. 1943)

1898 – Sergei Eisenstein, Russian director and screenwriter (d. 1948)

1904George Balanchine, Georgian-American dancer, choreographer, and director, co-founded the New York City Ballet (d. 1983)

1909 – Ann Sothern, American actress and singer (d. 2001)

1909 – U Thant, Burmese educator and diplomat, 3rd United Nations Secretary-General (d. 1974)

1911Bruno Kreisky, Austrian lawyer and politician, 22nd Chancellor of Austria (d. 1990)

1923Diana Douglas, British-American actress (d. 2015)

1931Sam Cooke, American singer-songwriter (d. 1964)

1934 – Bill Bixby, American actor and director (d. 1993

1937 – Joseph Wambaugh, American police officer and author

1938 – Joe Esposito, American author (d. 2016)

1946Malcolm McLaren, English singer-songwriter and manager (d. 2010)

1949 – Steve Perry, American singer-songwriter and producer

1953 – Jim Jarmusch, American director and screenwriter

1956Steve Riley, American drummer

1959Linda Blair, American actress

1965 – DJ Jazzy Jeff, American DJ and producer

1968Guy Fieri, American chef, author, and television host

…and on this day in history…

1890 – The United Mine Workers of America is founded in Columbus, Ohio.

1924Ramsay MacDonald becomes the first Labour Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

1947KTLA, the first commercial television station west of the Mississippi River, begins operation in Hollywood.

1957Israel withdraws from the Sinai Peninsula.

1970 – The Boeing 747, the world's first "jumbo jet", enters commercial service for launch customer Pan American Airways with its maiden voyage from New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport to London Heathrow Airport.

1973 – The Supreme Court of the United States delivers its decisions in Roe v. Wade and Doe v. Bolton, legalizing elective abortion in all fifty states.

1984 – The Apple Macintosh, the first consumer computer to popularize the computer mouse and the graphical user interface, is introduced during a Super Bowl XVIII television commercial.

2006Evo Morales is inaugurated as President of Bolivia, becoming the country's first indigenous president.

2009 – U.S. President Barack Obama signs an executive order to close the Guantanamo Bay detention camp; congressional opposition will prevent it being implemented.

Kevin Vance created a program of folk music for KALW, A Patchwork Quilt, in October 1991. He grew up in Berkeley during the 1960s and '70s and spent his years learning in public schools, community colleges, bookstores, libraries, and non-commercial radio stations, as well as from the people around him. When he's not on the radio, then he's selling books, taking care of his family, listening to music, entering stuff into a computer, or taking a class.
