Almanac - Monday January 22, 2024

Today is Monday, the 22nd of January of 2024,

January 22 is the 22nd day of the year

344 days remain until the end of the year

56 days until spring begins

The sun rises today at 7:20:56 am

and sunset will be at 5:22:55 pm.

We will have 10 hours of daylight

That’s One minute and 37 seconds more than yesterday

The solar transit will be at 12:21:55 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 52.7°F.

The first low tide will be at 1:43 am at 3.27 feet

The first high tide will be at 7:34 am at 6.47 feet

The next low tide will be this afternoon at 3:07 pm at -0.65 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 10:11 pm at 4.91 feet

The moon set this morning at 5:20 am

and rises this afternoon at 2:26 pm

The Moon is currently 90.2% visible

It’s a Waxing Gibbous

We’ll have a Full Moon in in 3 days on Thursday the 25th of January of 2024 at 9:54 am

The January Full Moon is called The Wolf Moon

It’s also called the…

Center Moon (Assiniboine)

Cold Moon, Frost Exploding Moon and the Great Moon (Cree)

Freeze Up Moon (Algonquin)

Severe Moon and Hard Moon (Dakota)

Canada Goose Moon (Tlingit)

Greetings Moon (Western Abenaki)

and the Spirit Moon (Ojibwe)

Today is….

Answer Your Cat's Questions Day

Better Business Communication Day

Celebration of Life Day

Come in From the Cold Day

Community Manager Appreciation Day

Dance of the Seven Veils Day

International Sweatpants Day

National Blonde Brownie Day

National Hot Sauce Day

National Polka Dot Day

National Southern Food Day

Roe vs. Wade Day

Today is also….

Day of Unity of Ukraine

Grandfather's Day in Poland

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with…

1552 – Walter Raleigh, English poet, soldier, courtier, and explorer (d. 1618)

1561 – Francis Bacon, English philosopher and politician, Attorney General for England and Wales (d. 1626)

1573 – John Donne, English poet and cleric in the Church of England, wrote the Holy Sonnets (d. 1631)

1788 – Lord Byron, English poet and playwright (d. 1824

1875 – D. W. Griffith, American director, producer, and screenwriter (d. 1948)

1891 – Antonio Gramsci, Italian philosopher and politician (d. 1937)

1893 – Conrad Veidt, German-American actor, director, and producer (d. 1943)

1898 – Sergei Eisenstein, Russian director and screenwriter (d. 1948)

1904 – George Balanchine, Georgian-American dancer, choreographer, and director, co-founded the New York City Ballet (d. 1983)

1909 – Ann Sothern, American actress and singer (d. 2001)

1909 – U Thant, Burmese educator and diplomat, 3rd United Nations Secretary-General (d. 1974)

1911 – Bruno Kreisky, Austrian lawyer and politician, 22nd Chancellor of Austria (d. 1990)

1923 – Diana Douglas, British-American actress (d. 2015)

1931 – Sam Cooke, American singer-songwriter (d. 1964)

1934 – Bill Bixby, American actor and director (d. 1993

1937 – Joseph Wambaugh, American police officer and author

1938 – Joe Esposito, American author (d. 2016)

1946 – Malcolm McLaren, English singer-songwriter and manager (d. 2010)

1949 – Steve Perry, American singer-songwriter and producer

1953 – Jim Jarmusch, American director and screenwriter

1956 – Steve Riley, American drummer

1959 – Linda Blair, American actress

1965 – DJ Jazzy Jeff, American DJ and producer

1968 – Guy Fieri, American chef, author, and television host

…and on this day in history…

1890 – The United Mine Workers of America is founded in Columbus, Ohio.

1924 – Ramsay MacDonald becomes the first Labour Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

1947 – KTLA, the first commercial television station west of the Mississippi River, begins operation in Hollywood.

1957 – Israel withdraws from the Sinai Peninsula.

1970 – The Boeing 747, the world's first "jumbo jet", enters commercial service for launch customer Pan American Airways with its maiden voyage from New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport to London Heathrow Airport.

1973 – The Supreme Court of the United States delivers its decisions in Roe v. Wade and Doe v. Bolton, legalizing elective abortion in all fifty states.

1984 – The Apple Macintosh, the first consumer computer to popularize the computer mouse and the graphical user interface, is introduced during a Super Bowl XVIII television commercial.

2006 – Evo Morales is inaugurated as President of Bolivia, becoming the country's first indigenous president.

2009 – U.S. President Barack Obama signs an executive order to close the Guantanamo Bay detention camp; congressional opposition will prevent it being implemented.