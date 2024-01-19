Almanac - Friday January 19, 2024

Today is Friday, the 19th of January of 2024

January 19 is the 19th day of the year

347 days remain until the end of the year

59 days until spring begins

the sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:22:27 am

and sunset will be at 5:19:39 pm.

Tomorrow we will have 9 hours and 57 minutes of sun.

That’s one minute and 30 seconds more than yesterday

The solar transit will be at 12:21:03 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 52.5°F.

The first high tide was at 4:59 am at 6.31 feet

The first low tide will be at 12:27 pm at 0.34 feet

The next high tide at 7:08 pm at 4.01 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 11:30 pm at 2.77 feet

The Moon is currently 65% visible

We had a quarter moon yesterday

It’s now a Waxing Gibbous

The moon sets this afternoon at 12:17 pm

and the moon rises early tomorrow morning at 3:09 am

We’ll have a Full Moon in 6 days next Thursday the 25th of January of 2024 at 9:54 am

Today is…

Artist as Outlaw Day

Brew a Potion Day

Good Memory Day

Gun Appreciation Day

National Popcorn Day

New Friends Day

Tenderness Toward Existence Day

Tin Can Day

World Quark Day

Today is also…

Husband's Day in Iceland

Kokborok Day in Tripura, India

Epiphany in the EasternOrthodox Church

Timkat in the Ethiopian Orthodox church

Vodici or Baptism of Jesus in North Macedonia

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

1807 – Robert E. Lee, American Confederate general (d. 1870)

1809 – Edgar Allan Poe, American short story writer, poet, and critic (d. 1849)

1839 – Paul Cézanne, French painter (d. 1906)

1908 – Ish Kabibble, American comedian and cornet player (d. 1994)

1921 – Patricia Highsmith, American novelist and short story writer (d. 1995)

1923 – Jean Stapleton, American actress and singer (d. 2013)

1926 – Fritz Weaver, American actor (d. 2016)

1930 – Tippi Hedren, American model, actress, and animal rights-welfare activist

1939 – Phil Everly, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2014)

1943 – Janis Joplin, American singer-songwriter (d. 1970)

1944 – Shelley Fabares, American actress and singer

1946 – Dolly Parton, American singer-songwriter and actress

1947 – Paula Deen, American chef and author

1953 – Desi Arnaz Jr., American actor and singer

1955 – Simon Rattle, English-German orchestral conductor

1982 – Pete Buttigieg, American politician

….and on this day in history….

1829 – Johann Wolfgang von Goethe's Faust: The First Part of the Tragedy receives its premiere performance.

1853 – Giuseppe Verdi's opera Il trovatore receives its premiere performance in Rome.

1883 – The first electric lighting system employing overhead wires, built by Thomas Edison, begins service at Roselle, New Jersey.

1920 – The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) is founded.

1953 – Almost 72 percent of all television sets in the United States are tuned into I Love Lucy to watch Lucy give birth

1977 – President Gerald Ford pardons Iva Toguri D'Aquino (a.k.a. "Tokyo Rose").

1978 – The last Volkswagen Beetle made in Germany leaves VW's plant in Emden. Beetle production in Latin America continues until 2003.

1983 – The Apple Lisa, the first commercial personal computer from Apple to have a graphical user interface and a computer mouse, is announced.