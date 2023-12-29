Almanac - Friday December 29, 2023

Today is Friday, the 29th of December of 2023

December 29 is the 363rd day of the year

Two days remain until the end of the year

80 days until spring begins

The sun rises today at 7:24:39 am

and the sun sets this afternoon at 4:59:54 pm.

We will have 9 hours and 35 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 12:12:16 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 53.8°F.

The first high tide was at 1:12 am at 4.98 feet

The first low tide will be at 5:48 am at 3.29 feet

The next high tide at 11:16 am at 6.03 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach will be at 6:32 pm this evening at -0.61 feet

The Moon is currently 93.4% visible

It’s a Waning Gibbous

The Moon Sets this morning at 9:43 am

and the moon rises this evening at 7:38 pm

We’ll have the Last Quarter Moon in 5 days on Wednesday the 3rd of January of 2024 at 7:30 pm

Today is…

National "Get on the Scales" Day

National Pepper Pot Day

No Interruptions Day

Still Need to Do Day

Tick Tock Day

Today is also….

Constitution Day in Ireland

Independence Day in Mongolia

Today is The fifth day of Christmas

You’re supposed to give your true love….

five gold rings

four calling birds

Three French hens,

Two turtle doves,

And a partridge in a pear tree.

AND today is The fourth day of Kwanzaa

Today’s principle is cooperative economics, also known as ujamaa

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with….

1721 – Madame de Pompadour, mistress of King Louis XV (d. 1764)

1766 – Charles Macintosh, Scottish chemist and the inventor of waterproof fabric (d. 1843

1800 – Charles Goodyear, American chemist and engineer (d. 1860)

1876 – Pablo Casals, Catalan cellist and conductor (d. 1973)

1896 – David Alfaro Siqueiros, Mexican painter (d. 1974

1911 – Klaus Fuchs, German physicist and spy (d. 1988)

1914 – Billy Tipton, American pianist and saxophonist (d. 1989)

1917 – Tom Bradley, American lieutenant, lawyer, and politician, 38th Mayor of Los Angeles (d. 1998)

1923 – Cheikh Anta Diop, Senegalese historian, anthropologist, and physicist (d. 1986

1936 – Mary Tyler Moore, American actress and producer (d. 2017)

1938 – Jon Voight, American actor and producer

1943 – Molly Bang, American author and illustrator

1943 – Rick Danko, Canadian singer-songwriter, bass player, and producer (d. 1999)

1946 – Marianne Faithfull, English singer-songwriter and actress

1956 – Katy Munger, American writer

1959 – Paula Poundstone, American comedian and author

1972 – Jude Law, English actor

1982 – Julia Wertz, Bay Area-born cartoonist, writer and urban explorer

…and on this day in history…

1845 – The United States annexes the Republic of Texas and admits it as the 28th state.

1989 – Czech writer, philosopher and dissident Václav Havel is elected the first post-communist President of Czechoslovakia.

1996 – Guatemala and leaders of Guatemalan National Revolutionary Unity sign a peace accord ending a 36-year civil war.