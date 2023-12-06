Almanac - Wednesday December 6, 2023

Today is Wednesday, the 6th of December of 2023

December 6 is the 340th day of the year

25 days remain until the end of the year.

15 days until winter begins

The sun rises at 7:11:05 am

and the sun sets at 4:50:44 pm.

Today we will have 9 hours and 39 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 12:00:54 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 56.3°F

The first high tide will be at 6:02 am at 5.22 feet

The first low tide will be at 12:34 pm at 2 feet

The next high tide at 5:45 pm at 3.88 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach will be at 11:48 pm tonight at 1.48 feet

The Moon is currently 37.6% visible

It’s a Waning Crescent

The moon will set today at 1:21 pm

We’ll have a New Moon in 6 days next Tuesday the 12th of December of 2023 at 3:32 pm

Today is…

Miners' Day

Mitten Tree Day

National "Cook for Christmas" Day

National Gazpacho Day

National Microwave Oven Day

National Pawnbrokers Day

Put on Your Own Shoes Day

Special Kids Day

St. Nicholas Day

Today is also…

Anniversary of the Founding of Quito (Ecuador)

Armed Forces Day (Ukraine)

Constitution Day (Spain)

Day of the Ministry of Communications and Information Technologies of Azerbaijan

Independence Day, celebrates the independence of Finland from Russia in 1917.

National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women (Canada)

on this day in 1989 – The École Polytechnique massacre (or Montreal Massacre): Marc Lépine, an anti-feminist gunman, murders 14 young women at the École Polytechnique in Montreal.

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with…

1887 – Lynn Fontanne, British actress (d. 1983)

1887 – Joseph Lamb, American pianist and composer (d. 1960)

1896 – Ira Gershwin, American songwriter (d. 1983)

1898 – Alfred Eisenstaedt, German-American photographer and journalist (d. 1995)

1900 – Agnes Moorehead, American actress (d. 1974)

1908 – Baby Face Nelson, American gangster (d. 1934)

1917 – Kamal Jumblatt, Lebanese lawyer and politician (d. 1977)

1920 – Dave Brubeck, American pianist and composer (d. 2012)

1924 – Wally Cox, American actor (d. 1973)

1929 – Nikolaus Harnoncourt, German-Austrian cellist and conductor (d. 2016)

1936 – David Ossman, American writer and comedian

1955 – Steven Wright, American actor, comedian, and screenwriter

1956 – Peter Buck, American guitarist, songwriter, and producer

1956 – Randy Rhoads, American guitarist, songwriter, and producer (d. 1982)

1957 – Andrew Cuomo, American politician, 56th Governor of New York

1967 – Judd Apatow, American director, producer, and screenwriter

1971 – José Contreras, Cuban baseball player

1993 – Elián González, Cuban technician, known for a child custody and immigration case held in 2000

…and on this day in history….

1492 – After exploring the island of Cuba (which he had mistaken for Japan) for gold, Christopher Columbus lands on an island he names Hispaniola.

1534 – The city of Quito in Ecuador is founded by Spanish settlers led by Sebastián de Belalcázar.

1790 – The U.S. Congress moves from New York City to Philadelphia.

1865 – Georgia ratifies the 13th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

1884 – The Washington Monument in Washington, D.C., is completed.

1897 – London becomes the world's first city to host licensed taxicabs.

1912 – The Nefertiti Bust is discovered.

1921 – The Anglo-Irish Treaty is signed in London by British and Irish representatives.

1922 – One year to the day after the signing of the Anglo-Irish Treaty, the Irish Free State comes into existence.

1933 – In United States v. One Book Called Ulysses Judge John M. Woolsey rules that James Joyce's novel Ulysses is not obscene despite coarse language and sexual content, a leading decision affirming free expression.

1969 – Altamont Free Concert: At a free concert performed by the Rolling Stones, eighteen-year old Meredith Hunter is stabbed to death by Hells Angels security guards.

1973 – The Twenty-fifth Amendment: The United States House of Representatives votes 387–35 to confirm Gerald Ford as Vice President of the United States. (On November 27, the Senate confirmed him 92–3.)

1998 – in Venezuela, Hugo Chávez is victorious in presidential elections.

1999 – A&M Records, Inc. v. Napster, Inc.: The Recording Industry Association of America sues the peer-to-peer file-sharing service Napster, alleging copyright infringement.

2006 – NASA reveals photographs taken by Mars Global Surveyor suggesting the presence of liquid water on Mars.

2017 – Donald Trump's administration officially announces the recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.