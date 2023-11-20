Monday November 20, 2023

Today Monday, the 20th of November of 2023,

November 20 is the 324th day of the year

41 days remain until the end of the year.

31 days until winter begins

the sun will rise in San Francisco at 6:55:29 am

and sunset will be at 4:54:56 pm.

Today we will have 9 hours and 59 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 11:55:12 am.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 59°F.

The first high tide will be at 5:17 am at 5.06 feet

The first low tide will be at 10:45 am at 2.96 feet

The next high tide at 3:56 pm at 5 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 10:52 pm at 0.03 feet

The Moon is currently 51.6% visible

It’s the First Quarter Moon

The moon rises this afternoon at 1:25 pm

We’ll have a Full Moon in 7 days next Monday the 27th of November of 2023 at 1:16 am

Today is….

NATIONAL ABSURDITY DAY

NATIONAL PEANUT BUTTER FUDGE DAY

NATIONAL CHILD'S DAY

WORLD CHILDREN'S DAY

Beautiful Day

Future Teachers of America Day

Globally Organized Hug a Runner Day

Also known as G.O.H.A.R.D.

Name Your PC Day

Today is also…

20-N in Spain

Africa Industrialization Day

Black Awareness Day in Brazil

National Sovereignty Day in Argentina

Day of the Mexican Revolution in Mexico

Royal Thai Navy Day in Thailand

Teachers' Day or Ngày nhà giáo Việt Nam in Vietnam

and Transgender Day of Remembrance (LGBTQIA+ community)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with…

1900 – Chester Gould, American cartoonist and author, created Dick Tracy (d. 1985)

1908 – Alistair Cooke, British-American journalist and author (d. 2004)

1913 – Charles Berlitz, American linguist (d. 2003)

1915 – Hu Yaobang, Chinese politician (d. 1989)

1917 – Robert Byrd, American lawyer and politician (d. 2010)

1921 – Jim Garrison, American lawyer and judge (d. 1992)

1923 – Nadine Gordimer, South African novelist, short story writer, and activist, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 2014)

1925 – Robert F. Kennedy, US Navy officer, lawyer, and politician, 64th United States Attorney General (d. 1968)

1926 – John Gardner, English soldier and author (d. 2007)

1927 – Estelle Parsons, American actress and director

1932 – Richard Dawson, English-American actor and game show host (d. 2012)

1936 – Don DeLillo, American novelist, essayist, and playwright

1939 – Dick Smothers, American actor and comedian

1941 – Dr. John, American singer and songwriter (d. 2019)

1942 – Joe Biden, American politician, 46th President of the United States

1942 – Meredith Monk, American composer and choreographer

1943 – Suze Rotolo, American artist (d. 2011)

1946 – Duane Allman, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1971)

1947 – Joe Walsh, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, producer, and actor

1948 – John R. Bolton, American lawyer and diplomat, 25th United States Ambassador to the United Nations

1956 – Bo Derek, American actress and producer

…and on this day in history….

1789 – New Jersey becomes the first U.S. state to ratify the Bill of Rights.

1805 – Beethoven's only opera, Fidelio, premieres in Vienna.

1820 – An 80-ton sperm whale attacks and sinks the Essex (a whaling ship from Nantucket, Massachusetts) 3,200 kilometres (2,000 mi) from the western coast of South America. (Herman Melville's 1851 novel Moby-Dick was in part inspired by this incident.)

1900 – The French actress Sarah Bernhardt receives the press at the Savoy Hotel in New York at the outset of her first visit since 1896. She talked about her impending tour with a troupe of more than 50 performers and her plans to play the title role in Hamlet.

1947 – The Princess Elizabeth marries Lieutenant Philip Mountbatten, who becomes the Duke of Edinburgh, at Westminster Abbey in London.

1959 – The Declaration of the Rights of the Child is adopted by the United Nations.

1962 – Cuban Missile Crisis ends: In response to the Soviet Union agreeing to remove its missiles from Cuba, U.S. President John F. Kennedy ends the quarantine of the Caribbean nation.

1969 – Vietnam War: The Plain Dealer (Cleveland, Ohio) publishes explicit photographs of dead villagers from the My Lai Massacre in Vietnam.

1969 – Occupation of Alcatraz: Native American activists seize control of Alcatraz Island until being ousted by the U.S. Government on June 11, 1971.

1977 – Egyptian President Anwar Sadat becomes the first Arab leader to officially visit Israel, when he meets Israeli prime minister Menachem Begin and speaks before the Knesset in Jerusalem, seeking a permanent peace settlement.

1985 – Microsoft Windows 1.0, the first graphical personal computer operating environment developed by Microsoft, is released.

1989 – Velvet Revolution: The number of protesters assembled in Prague, Czechoslovakia, swells from 200,000 the day before to an estimated half-million.

1993 – Savings and loan crisis: The United States Senate Ethics Committee issues a stern censure of California senator Alan Cranston for his "dealings" with savings-and-loan executive Charles Keating.

1994 – The Angolan government and UNITA rebels sign the Lusaka Protocol in Zambia, ending 19 years of civil war. (Localized fighting resumes the next year.)

2022 – The 2022 FIFA World Cup begins in Qatar. This is the first time the tournament was held in the Middle East.