Almanac - Thursday November 16, 2023

Today is Thursday, the 16th of November of 2023,

November 16 is the 320th day of the year

45 days remain until the end of the year.

35 days until winter begins

The sun will rise in a minute at 6:51:15 am

and the sun sets this afternoon at 4:57:20 pm.

We will have 10 hours and 6 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 11:54:17 am.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 60.1°F.

the first high tide was early this morning at 1:28 am at 4.69 feet

The first low tide over an hour ago at 5:40 am at 3.42 feet

The next high tide at 11:34 am at 6.3 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be 6:54 pm at -0.88 feet

The Moon is currently 11.6% visible

Waxing Crescent

Moonrise will be at 10:34 am this morning

and The Moon sets at 7:39 pm tonight

We’ll have the First Quarter Moon in 5 days on Monday the 20th of November of 2023 at 2:50 am

Today is….

Beaujolais Nouveau Day

Great American Smokeout

Guinness World Records Day

Have a Party with Your Bear Day

International Check Your Wipers Day

International Day for Tolerance

National Button Day

National Fast Food Day

National Rural Health Day

Social Enterprise Day

Use Less Stuff Day

World Pancreatic Cancer Day

World Philosophy Day

Today is also…

Day of Declaration of Sovereignty in Estonia

Volks-trauer-tag in Germany

Icelandic Language Day or Dagur íslenskrar tungu in Iceland

International Day for Tolerance

Statia Day in Sint Eustatius on lands on The Caribbean Sea formerly colonized by The Netherlands

…If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with….

42 BC – Tiberius, Roman emperor (d. 37 AD)

1873 – W. C. Handy, American trumpet player and composer (d. 1958)

1907 – Burgess Meredith, American actor, singer, director, producer, and screenwriter (d. 1997)

1916 – Daws Butler, American voice actor and singer (d. 1988)

1922 – José Saramago, Portuguese novelist and Nobel laureate in Literature (d. 2010)

1930 – Chinua Achebe, Nigerian novelist, poet, and critic (d. 2013)

1953 – Griff Rhys Jones, Welsh comedian, actor, and author

1964 – Diana Krall, Canadian singer-songwriter and pianist

1967 – Lisa Bonet, American actress and director

1977 – Oksana Baiul, Ukrainian-American figure skater

1977 – Maggie Gyllenhaal, American actress and singer

1983 – Kool A.D., American rapper

1993 – Pete Davidson, American comedian and actor

…and on this day in history….

1871 – The National Rifle Association of America receives its charter from New York State.

1904 – English engineer John Ambrose Fleming receives a patent for the thermionic valve (vacuum tube).

1914 – The Federal Reserve Bank of the United States officially opens.

1920 – Qantas, Australia's national airline, is founded as Queensland and Northern Territory Aerial Services Limited.

1933 – The United States and the Soviet Union establish formal diplomatic relations.

1938 – LSD is first synthesized by Albert Hofmann from ergotamine at the Sandoz Laboratories in Basel.

1945 – United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) is founded.

1973 – U.S. President Richard Nixon signs the Trans-Alaska Pipeline Authorization Act into law, authorizing the construction of the Alaska Pipeline.

1974 – The Arecibo message is broadcast from Puerto Rico.

1988 – In the first open election in more than a decade, voters in Pakistan elect populist candidate Benazir Bhutto to be Prime Minister of Pakistan.

1990 – Pop group Milli Vanilli are stripped of their Grammy Award because the duo did not sing at all on the Girl You Know It's True album. Session musicians had provided all the vocals.