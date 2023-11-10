Almanac - Friday November 10, 2023
Today is Friday, the 10th of November of 2023,
November 10 is the 314th day of the year
51 days remain until the end of the year.
41 days until winter begins
The sun rose a few minutes ago at 6:44:51 am
and sunset will be at 5:01:50 pm.
Today we will have 10 hours and 16 minutes of daylight
The solar transit will be at 11:53:20 am.
Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 59.7°F.
The first low tide was at 2:05 am at 1.49 feet
The first high tide will be at 8:25 am at 5.76 feet
The next low tide will be at 3:01 pm at 0.62 feet
and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 9:12 pm at 4.59 feet
The Moon is currently 8.1% visible
The Moon Sets this afternoon at 3:41 pm
and rises again early tomorrow morning at 5:02 am
We’ll have a New Moon on Monday the 13th at 1:27 am
Today is…
as it was on this day in 1951 – With the rollout of the North American Numbering Plan, direct-dial coast-to-coast telephone service begins in the United States.
1969 – National Educational Television (the predecessor to the Public Broadcasting Service) debuts Sesame Street.
United States Marine Corps birthday, founded on this day in 1775
World Science Day for Peace and Development
Today is also…
Cry of Independence Day in Panama
Day of Remembrance of Atatürk in Turkey
Day of Russian Militsiya in Russia
Heroes Day in Indonesia or Hari Pahlawan
World Kera-toconus Day (an eye disease that affects the structure of the cornea, resulting in loss of vision.)
If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…
1483 – Martin Luther, German monk and priest, leader of the Protestant Reformation (d. 1546)
1668 – François Couperin, French organist and composer (d. 1733)
1697 – William Hogarth, English painter, illustrator, and critic (d. 1764)
1759 – Friedrich Schiller, German poet and playwright (d. 1805)
1879 – Patrick Pearse, Irish lawyer, poet, teacher, and insurrectionist; executed for his role in the Easter Rising (d. 1916)
1889 – Claude Rains, English-American actor (d. 1967)
1891 – Carl Stalling, American pianist and composer (d. 1972)
1919 – George Fenneman, American radio and television announcer (d. 1997)
1919 – Mikhail Kalashnikov, Russian general and engineer, designed the AK-47 (d. 2013)
1925 – Richard Burton, Welsh actor and singer (d. 1984)
1927 – Sabah, Lebanese singer and actress (d. 2014)
1928 – Ennio Morricone, Italian trumpet player, composer, and conductor (d. 2020)
1932 – Paul Bley, Canadian-American pianist and composer (d. 2016)
1939 – Russell Means, American activist, actor, and musician (d. 2012)
1942 – James Hood, American activist (d. 2013)
1945 – Donna Fargo, American singer-songwriter and guitarist
1947 – Dave Loggins, American singer-songwriter and guitarist
1950 – Bram Tchaikovsky, English singer-songwriter and guitarist
1956 – Sinbad, American comedian and actor
1958 – Brooks Williams, American singer-songwriter and guitarist
1959 – Mackenzie Phillips, American actress
1960 – Neil Gaiman, English author, illustrator, and screenwriter
1968 – Tracy Morgan, American comedian and actor
1968 – Tom Papa, American comedian, actor, television host