Almanac - Thursday, October 12, 2023

Today is Thursday, October 12, 2023, the 285th day of the year in the Gregorian calendar with 80 days remaining until the end of the year.

Sunrise: 7:15am

Sunset: 6:36pm

...giving us 11 hours and 21 minutes of daylight.

The waning crescent moon will rise at 5:13am and set at 5:54pm and is 3.7% illuminated.

San Francisco Tides:

High: 4:31am/5:00pm

Low: 11:11am/11:08pm

The water temperature in Aquatic Park averaging 65 degrees.

Today's special celebrations...

Columbus Day

Day of the Six Billion

Drink Local Wine Day

Fossil Day (for cephalopods)

Free Thought Day

Harry Potter Book Day

International Day Against DRM

International Moment of Frustration Scream Day

National Farmer's Day

National Savings Day

Stem Cell Awareness Day

World Arthritis Day

World Sight Day

National Gumbo Day

On this day in...

1492 - Christopher Columbus, an Italian explorer, sighted Watling Island in the Bahamas. He believed that he had found Asia while attempting to find a Western ocean route to India. The same day he claimed the land for Isabella and Ferdinand of Spain.

1920 - Construction of the Holland Tunnel began. It opened on November 13, 1927. The tunnel links Jersey City, NJ and New York City, NY.

1933 - The U.S. Department of Justice acquired Alcatraz Island from the U.S. Army.

1938 - Production began on "The Wizard of Oz."

1960 - Soviet premier Nikita Khrushchev pounded a shoe on his desk during a dispute at a U.N. General Assembly.

1964 - The Soviet Union launched Voskhod 1 into orbit around the Earth. It was the first space flight to have a multi-person crew and the first flight to be performed without space suits.

Birthday celebrants on this day include or included...

Elmer Sperry 1860

Guitar Gabriel 1925

Dick Gregory 1932

Luciano Pavarotti 1935

Melvin Franklin (Temptations) 1942

Rick Parfitt (Status Quo) 1948

Chris Botti 1962

Adam Rich 1968

Hugh Jackman 1968

Martie Seidel (Dixie Chicks) 1969

Kirk Cameron 1970

