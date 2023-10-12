Almanac - Thursday, October 12, 2023
It's Drink Local Wine Day!
Today is Thursday, October 12, 2023, the 285th day of the year in the Gregorian calendar with 80 days remaining until the end of the year.
Sunrise: 7:15am
Sunset: 6:36pm
...giving us 11 hours and 21 minutes of daylight.
The waning crescent moon will rise at 5:13am and set at 5:54pm and is 3.7% illuminated.
San Francisco Tides:
High: 4:31am/5:00pm
Low: 11:11am/11:08pm
The water temperature in Aquatic Park averaging 65 degrees.
Today's special celebrations...
Columbus Day
Day of the Six Billion
Drink Local Wine Day
Fossil Day (for cephalopods)
Free Thought Day
Harry Potter Book Day
International Day Against DRM
International Moment of Frustration Scream Day
National Farmer's Day
National Savings Day
Stem Cell Awareness Day
World Arthritis Day
World Sight Day
National Gumbo Day
On this day in...
1492 - Christopher Columbus, an Italian explorer, sighted Watling Island in the Bahamas. He believed that he had found Asia while attempting to find a Western ocean route to India. The same day he claimed the land for Isabella and Ferdinand of Spain.
1920 - Construction of the Holland Tunnel began. It opened on November 13, 1927. The tunnel links Jersey City, NJ and New York City, NY.
1933 - The U.S. Department of Justice acquired Alcatraz Island from the U.S. Army.
1938 - Production began on "The Wizard of Oz."
1960 - Soviet premier Nikita Khrushchev pounded a shoe on his desk during a dispute at a U.N. General Assembly.
1964 - The Soviet Union launched Voskhod 1 into orbit around the Earth. It was the first space flight to have a multi-person crew and the first flight to be performed without space suits.
Birthday celebrants on this day include or included...
My sister, Michele Martel! 1953
Elmer Sperry 1860
Guitar Gabriel 1925
Dick Gregory 1932
Luciano Pavarotti 1935
Melvin Franklin (Temptations) 1942
Rick Parfitt (Status Quo) 1948
Chris Botti 1962
Adam Rich 1968
Hugh Jackman 1968
Martie Seidel (Dixie Chicks) 1969
Kirk Cameron 1970