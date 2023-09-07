Almanac - Thursday September 7, 2023

Today is Thursday, the 7th of September of 2023,

September 7 is the 250th day of the year

115 days remain until the end of the year.

16 days until autumn begins

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 6:45:02 am and sunset will be at 7:29:07 pm.

We will have 12 hours and 44 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:07:04 pm

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 66.2°F

The first high tide will be at 7:10 am at 4.44 feet

The first low tide will be at 11:35 am at 3.42 feet

The next high tide at 5:17 pm at 5.76 feet

and the final low tide in the next 24 hours will be early tomorrow morning at 1:03 pm at 0.45 feet

The Moon is currently 43.9% visible

It’s a Waning Crescent moon

We’ll have a New Moon next Thursday, a week from today, the 14th of September of 2023 at 6:40 pm

Today is…

Google Commemoration Day

Grandma Moses Day

National Acorn Squash Day

National Beer Lover's Day

National Feel the Love Day

National Grateful Patient Day

National Neither Snow Nor Rain Day

Salami Day

Superhuman Day

New Hampshire Day

Today is also….

Air Force Day in Pakistan

Constitution Day in Fiji

Independence Day in Brazil, celebrates the independence of Brazil from Portugal in 1822.

Military Intelligence Day in Ukraine

National Threatened Species Day in Australia

Victory Day in Mozambique

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with….

923 – Suzaku, emperor of Japan (d. 952)

1860 – Grandma Moses, American painter (d. 1961)

1909 – Elia Kazan, Greek-American actor, director, producer, and screenwriter (d. 2003)

1911 – Todor Zhivkov, Bulgarian police officer and politician, Head of State of Bulgaria (d. 1998)

1912 – David Packard, American engineer and businessman, co-founded Hewlett-Packard (d. 1996)

1923 – Peter Lawford, English-American actor (d. 1984)

1924 – Daniel Inouye, American captain and politician, Medal of Honor recipient (d. 2012)

1926 – Samuel Goldwyn Jr., American director and producer (d. 2015)

1926 – Don Messick, American voice actor (d. 1997)

1930 – Sonny Rollins, American saxophonist and composer

1932 – Malcolm Bradbury, English author and academic (d. 2000)

1932 – John Paul Getty Jr., American-English philanthropist and book collector (d. 2003)

1934 – Little Milton, American singer and guitarist (d. 2005)

1936 – Buddy Holly, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1959)

1943 – Gloria Gaynor, American singer-songwriter

1946 – Joe Klein, American journalist and author

1950 – Julie Kavner, American actress

1950 – Peggy Noonan, American author, journalist, speechwriter, and pundit

1951 – Chrissie Hynde, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1951 – Mark Isham, American trumpet player and composer

1956 – Michael Feinstein, American singer and pianist

1962 – Jennifer Egan, American novelist and short story writer

1964 – Eazy-E, American rapper and producer (d. 1995)

1967 – Leslie Jones, American comedian and actress

…and on this day in history….

878 – Louis the Stammerer is crowned as king of West Francia by Pope John VIII.

1630 – The city of Boston, Massachusetts, is founded in North America.

1876 – In Northfield, Minnesota, Jesse James and the James–Younger Gang attempt to rob the town's bank but are driven off by armed citizens.

1911 – French poet Guillaume Apollinaire is arrested and put in jail on suspicion of stealing the Mona Lisa from the Louvre museum.

1916 – US federal employees win the right to Workers' compensation by Federal Employers Liability Act (39 Stat. 742; 5 U.S.C. 751)

1927 – The first fully electronic television system is achieved by Philo Farnsworth.

1977 – The Torrijos–Carter Treaties between Panama and the United States on the status of the Panama Canal are signed. The United States agrees to transfer control of the canal to Panama at the end of the 20th century.

1979 – The Chrysler Corporation asks the United States government for US$1.5 billion to avoid bankruptcy.

1986 – Desmond Tutu becomes the first black man to lead the Anglican Diocese of Cape Town.

2021 – Bitcoin becomes legal tender in El Salvador.