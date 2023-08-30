Almanac - Wednesday August 30, 2023

Today is Wednesday, the 30th of August of 2023,

August 30 is the 242nd day of the year

123 days remain until the end of the year.

24 days until autumn begins

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 6:38:17 am

and sunset will be at 7:41:10 pm.

We will have 13 hours and 2 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:09:43 pm

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 67.6°F.

The first low tide will be at 4:52 am at -1 foot

The first high tide will be at 11:36 am at 5.43 feet

The next low tide at 4:48 pm at 1.96 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 10:50 pm at 6.89 feet

The Moon is currently 99.4%

It will be a 100 percent Full Moon later today at 6:35 pm

It’s a Blue Moon, the second full moon in the month of August

It’s called the Full Sturgeon Moon

The sturgeon of the Great Lakes and Lake Champlain were said to be most readily caught during this full Moon.

Today’s full moon is also called…

Black Cherries Moon by the Assiniboine

Corn Moon by the Algonquin and Ojibwe

Flying Up Moon by the Cree

Harvest Moon by the Dakota

Mountain Shadows Moon by the Tlingit

Ricing Moon by the Anishinaabe

Today is…

Frankenstein Day

as on the day in 1797, Mary Shelley, English novelist and playwright and creator of Frankenstein, was born (d. 1851)

International Whale Shark Day

National Beach Day

National Grief Awareness Day

National Holistic Pet Day

National Toasted Marshmallow Day

Slinky Day

Willing-To-Lend-A-Hand Wednesday

Today is also…

Constitution Day in Kazakhstan

Constitution Day in Turks and Caicos Islands

Independence Day in Tatarstan, Russia not formally recognized

International Day of the Disappeared

Popular Consultation Day in East Timor

Saint Rose of Lima's Day in Peru

Victory Day in Turkey

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday to you! You get to blow out candles today with…

1797 – Mary Shelley, English novelist and playwright (d. 1851)

1893 – Huey Long, American lawyer and politician, 40th Governor of Louisiana (d. 1935)

1896 – Raymond Massey, Canadian-American actor and playwright (d. 1983)

1898 – Shirley Booth, American actress and singer (d. 1992)

1908 – Fred MacMurray, American actor (d. 1991)

1917 – Denis Healey, English soldier and politician, Chancellor of the Exchequer (d. 2015)

1918 – Ted Williams, American baseball player and manager (d. 2002)

1919 – Kitty Wells, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2012)

1924 – Kenny Dorham, American singer-songwriter and trumpet player (d. 1972)

1925 – Laurent de Brunhoff, French author and illustrator

1926 – Daryl Gates, American police officer, created the D.A.R.E. Program (d. 2010)

1928 – Johnny Mann, American singer-songwriter and conductor (d. 2014)

1930 – Warren Buffett, American businessman and philanthropist

1935 – John Phillips, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2001)

1939 – John Peel, English radio host and producer (d. 2004)

1943 – Robert Crumb, American illustrator

1944 – Molly Ivins, American journalist and author (d. 2007)

1948 – Lewis Black, American comedian, actor, and author

1948 – Fred Hampton, American activist and revolutionary, chairman of the Illinois chapter of the Black Panther Party (d. 1969)

1954 – Alexander Lukashenko, Belarusian marshal and politician, 1st President of Belarus

1958 – Anna Politkovskaya, Russian journalist and activist (d. 2006)

1972 – Cameron Diaz, American model, actress, and producer

1973 – Lisa Ling, American journalist and author

…and on this day in history…

1574 – Guru Ram Das becomes the Fourth Sikh Guru/Master.

1916 – Ernest Shackleton completes the rescue of all of his men stranded on Elephant Island in Antarctica.

1963 – The Moscow–Washington hotline between the leaders of the U.S. and the Soviet Union goes into operation.

1967 – Thurgood Marshall is confirmed as the first African American Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States.

1991 – Dissolution of the Soviet Union: Azerbaijan declares independence from Soviet Union.

1992 – The 11-day Ruby Ridge standoff ends with Randy Weaver surrendering to federal authorities.

2021 – The last remaining American troops leave Afghanistan, ending U.S. involvement in the war.