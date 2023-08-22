© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Almanac from KALW

Almanac - Tuesday August 22, 2023

By Kevin Vance
Published August 22, 2023 at 7:39 AM PDT
Baos
Marti & Toomas Hinnosaar
/
Flickr Creative Commons
Baos

Today is Tuesday, the 22nd of August of 2023

August 22 is the 234th day of the year

131 days remain until the end of the year.

32 days until autumn begins

The sun rose this morning at 6:31:28 am

and the sun will set this evening at 7:52:37 pm

Today we will have 13 hours and 21 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:12:02 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 68.5°F.

The first high tide was at 3:01 am at 4.27 feet

The first low tide will be at 8:38 am at 2.07 feet

The next high tide will be at 3:15 pm at 5.66 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 10:03 pm at 1.38 feet

The Moon is currently 31.4% visible

It’s a Waxing Crescent moon

We’ll have the First Quarter Moon in 2 days on Thursday the 24th of August of 2023 at 2:57 am

Today is…

Be an Angel Day

National Bao Day

National Eat a Peach Day

National Pecan Torte Day

National Tooth Fairy Day

Never Bean Better Day

Southern Hemisphere Hoodie Hoo Day

Take Your Cat to the Vet Day

World Plant Milk Day

Today is also…

Flag Day in Russia

Madras Day in Chennai and Tamil Nadu, India

End of Fil-seta feast in the Ethiopian Orthodox Te-wa-he-do and Eritrean Orthodox Tewahedo Church

International Day Commemorating the Victims of Acts of Violence Based on Religion or Belief

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday to you! You get to share your special day with

1862Claude Debussy, French pianist and composer (d. 1918)

1880 – George Herriman, American cartoonist (d. 1944)

1893 – Dorothy Parker, American poet, short story writer, critic, and satirist (d. 1967)

1904Deng Xiaoping, Chinese soldier and politician, 1st Vice Premier of the People's Republic of China (d. 1997)

1908Henri Cartier-Bresson, French photographer and painter (d. 2004)

1915David Dellinger, American activist (d. 2004)

1917John Lee Hooker, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2001)

1920Ray Bradbury, American science fiction writer and screenwriter (d. 2012)

1928 – Karlheinz Stockhausen, German composer and academic (d. 2007)

1934Norman Schwarzkopf, Jr., American general and engineer (d. 2012)

1935Annie Proulx, American novelist, short story writer, and journalist

1939Valerie Harper, American actress (d. 2019)

1939 – Carl Yastrzemski, American baseball player

1947Cindy Williams, American actress and producer (d. 2023

1963Tori Amos, American singer-songwriter, pianist, and producer

1966GZA, American rapper and producer

1973 – Kristen Wiig, American actress, comedian, and screenwriter

1978James Corden, English actor, comedian, writer, and television presenter

1995Dua Lipa, English singer-songwriter

….and on this day in history…

1654Jacob Barsimson arrives in New Amsterdam. He is the first known Jewish immigrant to America.

1791 – The Haitian slave revolution begins in Saint-Domingue, Haiti.

1846 – The Second Federal Republic of Mexico is established.

1851 – The first America's Cup is won by the yacht America.

1864 – Twelve nations sign the First Geneva Convention, establishing the rules of protection of the victims of armed conflicts.

1894Mahatma Gandhi forms the Natal Indian Congress (NIC) in order to fight discrimination against Indian traders in Natal, in South Africa.

1902 – The Cadillac Motor Company is founded.

1902 – Theodore Roosevelt becomes the first President of the United States to make a public appearance in an automobile.

1966 – Labor movements NFWA and AWOC merge to become the United Farm Workers Organizing Committee (UFWOC), the predecessor of the United Farm Workers.

1978 – The District of Columbia Voting Rights Amendment is passed by the U.S. Congress, although it is never ratified by a

sufficient number of states.

1989Nolan Ryan strikes out Rickey Henderson to become the first Major League Baseball pitcher to record 5,000 strikeouts.

