Almanac - Thursday August 10, 2023

Today is Thursday, the 10th of August of 2023,

August 10 is the 222nd day of the year

143 days remain until the end of the year.

44 days until autumn begins

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 6:21:08 am

and sunset will be at 8:08:07 pm.

We will have 13 hours and 46 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:14:37 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 64.2°F.

The first high tide was just now at 8:37 am at 4.38 feet

The next low tide at 12:56 am at 3.23 feet

and the final high tide this evening will be at 6:54 pm at 6.2 feet

The Moon is currently 28.1% visible

It’s a Waning Crescent moon

We’ll have a New Moon in 6 days next Wednesday the 16th of August of 2023 at 2:38 am

Today is…

Agent Orange Awareness Day

National Connecticut Day

International Vlogging Day

National Duran Duran Appreciation Day

National Lazy Day

National S'mores Day

National Shapewear Day

National Spoil Your Dog Day

Smithsonian Day

World Lion Day

Today is also….

Argentine Air Force Day

Declaration of Independence of Quito,

International Biodiesel Day

National Veterans Day in Indonesia

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You get to share Ice Cream and Cake with…

1814 – Henri Nestlé, German businessman, founded Nestlé (d. 1890)

1865 – Alexander Glazunov, Russian composer, conductor, and educator (d. 1936)

1874 – Herbert Hoover, American engineer and politician, 31st President of the United States (d. 1964)

1889 – Charles Darrow, American game designer, created Monopoly (d. 1967)

1909 – Leo Fender, American businessman, founded Fender Musical Instruments Corporation (d. 1991)

1923 – Rhonda Fleming, American actress (d. 2020)

1928 – Jimmy Dean, American singer, actor, and businessman, founded the Jimmy Dean Food Company (d. 2010)

1928 – Eddie Fisher, American singer and actor (d. 2010)

1943 – Ronnie Spector, American singer-songwriter (d. 2022)

1950 – Patti Austin, American singer-songwriter

1959 – Rosanna Arquette, American actress, director, and producer

1997 – Kylie Jenner, American television personality and businesswoman

…and on this day in history…

1948 – Candid Camera makes its television debut after being on radio for a year as Candid Microphone.

1971 – The Society for American Baseball Research is founded in Cooperstown, New York.

1988 –President Ronald Reagan signs the Civil Liberties Act of 1988, providing $20,000 payments to Japanese Americans who were either interned in or relocated by the United States during World War II.