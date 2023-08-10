Almanac - Thursday August 10, 2023
Today is Thursday, the 10th of August of 2023,
August 10 is the 222nd day of the year
143 days remain until the end of the year.
44 days until autumn begins
The sun will rise in San Francisco at 6:21:08 am
and sunset will be at 8:08:07 pm.
We will have 13 hours and 46 minutes of daylight
The solar transit will be at 1:14:37 pm.
Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 64.2°F.
The first high tide was just now at 8:37 am at 4.38 feet
The next low tide at 12:56 am at 3.23 feet
and the final high tide this evening will be at 6:54 pm at 6.2 feet
The Moon is currently 28.1% visible
It’s a Waning Crescent moon
We’ll have a New Moon in 6 days next Wednesday the 16th of August of 2023 at 2:38 am
Today is…
Agent Orange Awareness Day
National Connecticut Day
National Duran Duran Appreciation Day
Today is also….
Declaration of Independence of Quito,
National Veterans Day in Indonesia
If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You get to share Ice Cream and Cake with…
1814 – Henri Nestlé, German businessman, founded Nestlé (d. 1890)
1865 – Alexander Glazunov, Russian composer, conductor, and educator (d. 1936)
1874 – Herbert Hoover, American engineer and politician, 31st President of the United States (d. 1964)
1889 – Charles Darrow, American game designer, created Monopoly (d. 1967)
1909 – Leo Fender, American businessman, founded Fender Musical Instruments Corporation (d. 1991)
1923 – Rhonda Fleming, American actress (d. 2020)
1928 – Jimmy Dean, American singer, actor, and businessman, founded the Jimmy Dean Food Company (d. 2010)
1928 – Eddie Fisher, American singer and actor (d. 2010)
1943 – Ronnie Spector, American singer-songwriter (d. 2022)
1950 – Patti Austin, American singer-songwriter
1959 – Rosanna Arquette, American actress, director, and producer
1997 – Kylie Jenner, American television personality and businesswoman
…and on this day in history…
1948 – Candid Camera makes its television debut after being on radio for a year as Candid Microphone.
1971 – The Society for American Baseball Research is founded in Cooperstown, New York.
1988 –President Ronald Reagan signs the Civil Liberties Act of 1988, providing $20,000 payments to Japanese Americans who were either interned in or relocated by the United States during World War II.