Almanac - Tuesday August 1, 2023

Today Tuesday, 1st of August of 2023

August 1 is the 213th day of the year

152 days remain until the end of the year.

53 days until autumn begins

The sun rose in San Francisco at 6:13:26 am

and sunset will be at 8:17:59 pm.

Today we have 14 hours and 4 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:15:42 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 63.7°F

The first low tide was at 5:16 am at -1.43 feet

The first high tide will be at 12:17 pm at 5.13 feet

and the next low tide will be at 4:56 pm at 2.81 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach will be 10:55 pm at 7.21 feet

The Moon is currently 99.7% visible

It will be a 100 percent full Sturgeon Moon at 11:31 am Today

The sturgeon of the Great Lakes and Lake Champlain were said to be most readily caught during this full Moon.

• Black Cherries Moon (Assiniboine)

• Corn Moon (Algonquin, Ojibwe)

• Flying Up Moon (Cree)

• Harvest Moon (Dakota)

• Mountain Shadows Moon (Tlingit)

• Ricing Moon (Anishinaabe)

Today is…

Homemade Pie Day

International Childfree Day

Lammas

Lughnasadh

National Girlfriends Day

National Minority Donor Awareness Day

National Night Out

National Raspberry Cream Pie Day

Planner Day

Play Ball Day

Respect for Parents Day

Rounds Resounding Day

Scout Scarf Day

Spider-Man Day

Woman Astronomers Day

World Lung Cancer Day

World Wide Web Day

Yorkshire Day

today is also…

Armed Forces Day (Lebanon)

Armed Forces Day (China) or Anniversary of the Founding of the People's Liberation Army (People's Republic of

China)

Azerbaijani Language and Alphabet Day (Azerbaijan)

Emancipation Day is commemorated in many parts of the former British Empire, which marks the day the Slavery Abolition Act 1833 came into effect which abolished chattel slavery in the British Empire:[41]

Emancipation Day is a public holiday in Barbados, Bermuda, Guyana, Jamaica, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Trinidad and Tobago

Minden Day (United Kingdom)

National Day, celebrates the independence of Benin from France in 1960.

National Day, commemorates Switzerland becoming a single unit in 1291.

Official Birthday and Coronation Day of the King of Tonga (Tonga)

Parents' Day (Democratic Republic of the Congo)

Statehood Day (Colorado)

Swiss National Day (Switzerland)

The beginning of autumn observances in the Northern hemisphere and spring observances in the Southern hemisphere (Neopagan Wheel of the Year):

Lughnasadh in the Northern hemisphere, Imbolc in the Southern hemisphere; traditionally begins on the eve of August 1. (Gaels, Ireland, Scotland, Neopagans)

Lammas (England, Scotland, Neopagans)

Pachamama Raymi (Quechuan in Ecuador and Peru)

The first day of Carnaval del Pueblo (Burgess Park, London, England)

Victory Day (Cambodia, Laos, Vietnam)

World Scout Scarf Day

Yorkshire Day (Yorkshire, England)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with…

10 BC – Claudius, Roman emperor (d. 54)[10]

1779 – Francis Scott Key, American lawyer, author, and poet (d. 1843)

1819 – Herman Melville, American novelist, short story writer, and poet (d. 1891)

1931 – Ramblin' Jack Elliott, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1933 – Dom DeLuise, American actor, singer, director, and producer (d. 2009)

1936 – Yves Saint Laurent, Algerian-French fashion designer, co-founded Yves Saint Laurent (d. 2008)

1941 – Ron Brown, American captain and politician, 30th United States Secretary of Commerce (d. 1996)

1942 – Jerry Garcia, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1995)

1949 – Jim Carroll, American poet, author, and musician (d. 2009)

1953 – Robert Cray, American blues singer-songwriter and guitarist

1960 – Chuck D, American rapper and songwriter

1963 – Coolio, American rapper, producer, and actor (d. 2022)

1978 – Dhani Harrison, English singer-songwriter and guitarist

…and on this day in history…

30 BC – Octavian (later known as Augustus) enters Alexandria, Egypt, bringing it under the control of the Roman Republic. 1601–1900

1834 – Slavery is abolished in the British Empire as the Slavery Abolition Act 1833 comes into force, although it remains legal in the possessions of the East India Company until the passage of the Indian Slavery Act, 1843.

1876 – Colorado is admitted as the 38th U.S. state.

1893 – Henry Perky patents shredded wheat.

1907 – The start of the first Scout camp on Brownsea Island, the origin of the worldwide Scouting movement.

1911 – Harriet Quimby takes her pilot's test and becomes the first U.S. woman to earn an Aero Club of America aviator's certificate.

1944 – World War II: The Warsaw Uprising against the Nazi German occupation breaks out in Warsaw, Poland.

1957 – The United States and Canada form the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD).

1960 – Dahomey (later renamed Benin) declares independence from France.

1964 – The former Belgian Congo is renamed the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

1965 – Frank Herbert's novel, Dune was published for the first time. It was named as the world's best-selling science fiction novel in 2003.

1971 – The Concert for Bangladesh, organized by former Beatle George Harrison, is held at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

1980 – Vigdís Finnbogadóttir is elected President of Iceland and becomes the world's first democratically elected female head of state.

1981 – MTV begins broadcasting in the United States and airs its first video, "Video Killed the Radio Star" by The Buggles.

1984 – Commercial peat-cutters discover the preserved bog body of a man, called Lindow Man, at Lindow Moss, Cheshire, England.

2008 – The Beijing–Tianjin Intercity Railway begins operation as the fastest commuter rail system in the world.