Almanac - Wednesday July 26, 2023

Today is Wednesday, the 26th of July of 2023

July 26 is the 207th day of the year

158 days remain until the end of the year.

59 days until autumn begins

The sun rose this morning at 6:08:27 am

and sunset will be at 8:23:32 pm.

We will have 14 hours and 15 minutes of sun today

The solar transit will be at 1:15:59 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 64.9°F.

The first low tide was at 12:03 am at 1.51 feet

The first high tide was earlier this hour at 6:04 am at 3.65 feet

The next low tide at 10:57 am at 2.49 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach today will be at 5:41 pm at 5.88 feet

The Moon is currently 56.8% visible

It’s a Waxing Gibbous moon

We’ll have a Full Moon in 6 days on a Tuesday the 1st of August of 2023 at 11:31 am

Today is …

National Disability Independence Day

Aunt and Uncles Day

Holistic Therapy Day

National All Or Nothing Day

National Bagelfest Day

National Coffee Milkshake Day

One Voice Day

World Tofu Day

Today is also…

Day of National Significance in Barbados

Day of the National Rebellion in Cuba

Esperanto Day

Independence Day in Liberia, celebrates the independence of Liberia from the American Colonization Society in 1847.

Independence Day in Maldives, celebrates the independence of Maldives from the United Kingdom in 1965.

Kargil Victory Day or Kargil Vijay Diwas in India

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with…

1796 – George Catlin, American painter, author, and traveler (d. 1872)

1856 – George Bernard Shaw, Irish playwright and critic, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1950)

1874 – Serge Koussevitzky, Russian-American bassist, composer, and conductor (d. 1951)

1875 – Carl Jung, Swiss psychiatrist and psychotherapist (d. 1961)

1893 – George Grosz, German painter and illustrator (d. 1959)

1894 – Aldous Huxley, English novelist and philosopher (d. 1963)

1895 – Gracie Allen, American actress and comedian (d. 1964)

1903 – Estes Kefauver, American lawyer and politician (d. 1963)

1909 – Vivian Vance, American actress and singer (d. 1979)

1914 – Erskine Hawkins, American trumpet player and bandleader (d. 1993)

1921 – Jean Shepherd, American radio host, actor, and screenwriter (d. 1999)

1922 – Jason Robards, American actor (d. 2000)

1923 – Jan Berenstain, American author and illustrator (d. 2012)

1928 – Joe Jackson, American talent manager, father of Michael Jackson (d. 2018)

1928 – Stanley Kubrick, American director, producer, screenwriter, and cinematographer (d. 1999)

1943 – Mick Jagger, English singer-songwriter, producer, and actor

1945 – Helen Mirren, English actress

1950 – Susan George, English actress and producer

1956 – Dorothy Hamill, American figure skater

1957 – Nana Visitor, American actress

1958 – Angela Hewitt, Canadian-English pianist

1959 – Kevin Spacey, American actor and director

1964 – Sandra Bullock, American actress and producer

1974 – Iron & Wine, American singer-songwriter

…and on this day in history…

1579 – Francis Drake, the English explorer, discovers a major bay on the coast of California (San Francisco).

1745 – The first recorded women's cricket match takes place near Guildford, England.

1847 – Liberia declares its independence from the United States. France and the United Kingdom are the first to recognize the new nation.

1882 – Premiere of Richard Wagner's opera Parsifal at Bayreuth.

1887 – Publication of the Unua Libro, founding the Esperanto movement.

1892 – Dadabhai Naoroji is elected as the first Indian Member of Parliament in Britain.

1946 – Aloha Airlines begins service from Honolulu International Airport.

1947 – Cold War: U.S. President Harry S. Truman signs the National Security Act of 1947 into United States law creating the Central Intelligence Agency, United States Department of Defense, United States Air Force, Joint Chiefs of Staff, and the United States National Security Council.

1948 – U.S. President Harry S. Truman signs Executive Order 9981, desegregating the military of the United States.

1953 – Fidel Castro leads an unsuccessful attack on the Moncada Barracks, thus beginning the Cuban Revolution. The movement took the name of the date: 26th of July Movement

1963 – Syncom 2, the world's first geosynchronous satellite, is launched from Cape Canaveral on a Delta B booster.

1974 – Greek Prime Minister Konstantinos Karamanlis forms the country's first civil government after seven years of military rule.

1977 – The National Assembly of Quebec imposes the use of French as the official language of the provincial government.

1990 – The Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990 is signed into law by President George H. W. Bush.

2016 – Hillary Clinton becomes the first female nominee for President of the United States by a major political party at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia.

2016 – Solar Impulse 2 becomes the first solar-powered aircraft to circumnavigate the Earth