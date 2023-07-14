Almanac - Friday July 14, 2023

Today is Friday, the 14th of July of 2023,

July 14 is the 195th day of the year

170 days remain until the end of the year.

71 days until autumn begins

The sun rose this morning at 5:59:17 am

and the sun will set tonight at 8:31:45 pm.

We will have 14 hours and 32 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:15:31 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 62.2°F

The first low tide was early this morning at 3:43 am at -0.4 feet

The first high tide will be later this morning at 10:43 am at 4.63 feet

The next low tide will be this afternoon at 3:01 pm at 3.21 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be 8:55 pm at 6.49 feet

The Moon is currently 9.8% visible

It’s a Waning Crescent

We’ll have a New Moon in 3 days on Monday the17th of July of 2023 at 11:32 am

Today is…

Bastille Day

Collector Car Appreciation Day

International Non-Binary People's Day

National Grand Marnier Day

National Mac and Cheese Day

National Tape Measure Day

Pandemonium Day

Shark Awareness Day

World Kebab Day

Today is also…

Republic Day in Iraq

Victoria Day in Sweden. The birthday of Crown Princess Victoria is an official flag flying day in Sweden.

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday to you! You get to share ice cream and cake with…

1862 – Gustav Klimt, Austrian painter and illustrator (d. 1918)[49]

1868 – Gertrude Bell, English archaeologist and political officer (d. 1926)

1893 – Clarence J. Brown, American publisher and politician, 36th Lieutenant Governor of Ohio (d. 1965)

1894 – Dave Fleischer, American animator, director, and producer (d. 1979)

1903 – Irving Stone, American author and educator (d. 1989)

1910 – William Hanna, American animator, director, producer, and actor, co-founded Hanna-Barbera (d. 2001)

1912 – Woody Guthrie, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1967)

1913 – Gerald Ford, American commander, lawyer, and politician, 38th President of the United States (d. 2006)

1918 – Ingmar Bergman, Swedish director, producer, and screenwriter (d. 2007)

1918 – Arthur Laurents, American director, screenwriter, and playwright (d. 2011)

1923 – Robert Zildjian, American businessman, founded Sabian (d. 2013)

1926 – Harry Dean Stanton, American actor, musician, and singer (d. 2017)

1927 – John Chancellor, American journalist (d. 1996)

1927 – Mike Esposito, American author and illustrator (d. 2010)

1928 – Nancy Olson, American actress

1928 – William Rees-Mogg, English journalist and public servant (d. 2012)

1930 – Polly Bergen, American actress and singer (d. 2014)

1938 – Jerry Rubin, American activist, author, and businessman (d. 1994)

1960 – Angélique Kidjo, Beninese singer-songwriter, activist and actress

1966 – Matthew Fox, American actor

…and on this day in history…

1769 – An expedition led by Gaspar de Portolá leaves its base in California and sets out to find the Port of Monterey

(now Monterey, California).

1789 – Storming of the Bastille in Paris. This event escalates the widespread discontent into the French Revolution.[8] Bastille Day is still celebrated annually in France.

1798 – The Sedition Act of 1798 becomes law in the United States making it a federal crime to write, publish, or utter false or malicious statements about the United States government.

1865 – The first ascent of the Matterhorn is completed by Edward Whymper and his party, four of whom die on the descent.

1874 – The Chicago Fire of 1874 burns down 47 acres of the city, destroying 812 buildings, killing 20, and resulting in the fire insurance industry demanding municipal reforms from Chicago's city council.

1881 – American outlaw Billy the Kid is shot and killed by Sheriff Pat Garrett in the Maxwell House at Fort Sumner, New Mexico.

1943 – In Diamond, Missouri, the George Washington Carver National Monument becomes the first United States National Monument in honor of an African American.

1960 – Jane Goodall arrives at the Gombe Stream Reserve in present-day Tanzania to begin her study of chimpanzees in the wild.

1983 – Mario Bros. is released in Japan, beginning the popular Super Mario Bros franchise.

2013 – Dedication of statue of Rachel Carson, a sculpture named for the environmentalist, in Woods Hole, Massachusetts.