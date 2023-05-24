Almanac - Wednesday May 24, 2023

Today is Wednesday, the 24th of May of 2023,

May 24 is the 144th day of the year

221 days remain until the end of the year.

28 days until summer begins

The sun rose this morning at 5:53:12 am

and sunset will be at 8:21:00 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 61.9°F.

The first high tide was early this morning at 1:31 am at 5.29

The first low tide will be at 9:00 am at minus point three eight feet

The next high tide at 4:44 pm at 4.39 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be 9:23 pm at 3.40 feet

We will have 14 hours and 27 minutes of daylight

Solar noon will be at 1:07:06 pm.

The Moon is currently 23% visible

It’s a Waxing Crescent

We’ll have the First Quarter Moon in 3 days on Saturday the 27th of May of 2023 at 8:22 am

Today is…

Asparagus Day

Aviation Maintenance Technician Day

Brother's Day

Declaration of the Báb

Emergency Medical Services for Children Day

International Tiara Day

National Escargot Day

Scavenger Hunt Day

Today is also…

Aldersgate Day/Wesley Day in Methodism

Battle of Pichincha Day in Ecuador

Bermuda Day in Bermuda

Commonwealth Day in Belize

Independence Day in Eritrea celebrates the independence of Eritrea from Ethiopia in 1993

Lubiri Memorial Day in Buganda

Bulgarian Education and Culture and Slavonic Literature Day in Bulgaria

National Patriots' Day or Journée nationale des patriotes in Quebec

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

1819 – Queen Victoria of the United Kingdom (d. 1901)

1914 – Lilli Palmer, German-American actress (d. 1986)

1918 – Coleman Young, American politician, 66th Mayor of Detroit (d. 1997)

1936 – Harold Budd, American composer and poet (d. 2020)

1937 – Archie Shepp, American saxophonist and composer

1938 – Prince Buster, Jamaican singer-songwriter and producer (d. 2016)

1938 – Tommy Chong, Canadian-American actor, director, producer, and screenwriter

1940 – Joseph Brodsky, Russian-American poet and essayist, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1996)

1941 – Bob Dylan, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, artist, writer, and producer; Nobel Prize laureate

1943 – Gary Burghoff, American actor

1944 – Patti LaBelle, American singer-songwriter and actress

1945 – Terry Callier, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2012)

1947 – Waddy Wachtel, American guitarist, singer-songwriter, and record producer

1955 – Rosanne Cash, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1963 – Michael Chabon, American novelist, short story writer, and screenwriter

…and on this day in history…

1844 – Samuel Morse sends the message "What hath God wrought" (a biblical quotation, Numbers 23:23) from a committee room in the United States Capitol to his assistant, Alfred Vail, in Baltimore, Maryland, to inaugurate a commercial telegraph line between Baltimore and Washington D.C.

1873 – Patrick Francis Healy becomes the first black president of a predominantly white university in the United States.

1883 – The Brooklyn Bridge in New York City is opened to traffic after 14 years of construction.

1930 – Amy Johnson lands in Darwin, Northern Territory, becoming the first woman to fly solo from England to Australia (she left on May 5 for the 11,000 mile flight).

1935 – The first night game in Major League Baseball history is played in Cincinnati, Ohio, with the Cincinnati Reds beating the Philadelphia Phillies 2–1 at Crosley Field.

1940 – Igor Sikorsky performs the first successful single-rotor helicopter flight.

1956 – The first Eurovision Song Contest is held in Lugano, Switzerland.

1958 – United Press International is formed through a merger of the United Press and the International News Service.

1961 – American civil rights movement: Freedom Riders are arrested in Jackson, Mississippi, for "disturbing the peace" after disembarking from their bus.

1962 – Project Mercury: American astronaut Scott Carpenter orbits the Earth three times in the Aurora 7 space capsule.

1993 – Eritrea gains its independence from Ethiopia.

2002 – Russia and the United States sign the Moscow Treaty, which reduced nearly two-thirds of both nations’ nuclear arsenals