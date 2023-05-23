Almanac - Tuesday May 23, 2023

Today is Tuesday, the 23rd of May of 2023

May 23 is the 143rd day of the year

222 days remain until the end of the year.

29 days until summer begins

The sun rose an hour ago at 5:53:49 am

and sunset will be at 8:20:13 pm.

We will have 14 hours and 26 minutes of daylight

Solar noon will be at 1:07:01 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 60.1°F.

The first high tide will be at 12:48 am at 5.61 feet

The first low tide will be at 8:14 am at -0.64 feet

The next high tide at 3:52 pm at 4.43 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 8:16 pm at 3.41 feet

The Moon is currently 15% visible

It’s a Waxing Crescent

We’ll have a First Quarter Moon in 4 days on Saturday the 27th of May of 2023 at 8:22 am

Today is…

International Day to End Obstetric Fistula

Lucky Penny Day

National Taffy Day

World Crohn's and Colitis Day

World Turtle Day

Today is also…

Aromanian National Day

Constitution Day in Germany

Labour Day in Jamaica

Students' Day in Mexico

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with…

1875 – Alfred P. Sloan, American businessman and philanthropist (d. 1966)

1883 – Douglas Fairbanks, American actor, director, producer, and screenwriter (d. 1939)

1891 – Pär Lagerkvist, Swedish novelist, playwright, and poet, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1974)

1910 – Margaret Wise Brown, American author and educator (d. 1952)

1910 – Scatman Crothers, American actor and comedian (d. 1986)

1910 – Artie Shaw, American clarinet player, composer, and bandleader (d. 2004)

1923 – Alicia de Larrocha, Catalan-Spanish pianist (d. 2009)

1926 – Joe Slovo, Lithuanian-South African activist and politician (d. 1995)

1928 – Rosemary Clooney, American singer and actress (d. 2002)

1931 – Barbara Barrie, American actress

1933 – Joan Collins, English actress

1934 – Robert Moog, electronic engineer and inventor of the Moog synthesizer (d. 2005)

1950 – Martin McGuinness, Irish republican and Sinn Féin politician, Deputy First Minister of Northern Ireland (d. 2017)

1955 – Luka Bloom, Irish singer-songwriter and guitarist

1958 – Mitch Albom, American journalist, author, and screenwriter

1958 – Drew Carey, American actor, game show host, and entrepreneur

1974 – Jewel, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, actress, and poet

…and on this day in history…

1829 – Accordion patent granted to Cyrill Demian in Vienna, Austrian Empire.

1911 – The New York Public Library is dedicated.

1934 – American bank robbers Bonnie and Clyde are ambushed by police and killed in Bienville Parish, Louisiana.

1995 – The first version of the Java programming language is released.

1998 – The Good Friday Agreement is accepted in a referendum in Northern Ireland with roughly 75% voting yes

2002 – The "55 parties" clause of the Kyoto Protocol is reached after its ratification by Iceland.