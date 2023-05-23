Almanac - Tuesday May 23, 2023
Today is Tuesday, the 23rd of May of 2023
May 23 is the 143rd day of the year
222 days remain until the end of the year.
29 days until summer begins
The sun rose an hour ago at 5:53:49 am
and sunset will be at 8:20:13 pm.
We will have 14 hours and 26 minutes of daylight
Solar noon will be at 1:07:01 pm.
Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 60.1°F.
The first high tide will be at 12:48 am at 5.61 feet
The first low tide will be at 8:14 am at -0.64 feet
The next high tide at 3:52 pm at 4.43 feet
and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 8:16 pm at 3.41 feet
The Moon is currently 15% visible
It’s a Waxing Crescent
We’ll have a First Quarter Moon in 4 days on Saturday the 27th of May of 2023 at 8:22 am
Today is…
International Day to End Obstetric Fistula
Today is also…
If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with…
1875 – Alfred P. Sloan, American businessman and philanthropist (d. 1966)
1883 – Douglas Fairbanks, American actor, director, producer, and screenwriter (d. 1939)
1891 – Pär Lagerkvist, Swedish novelist, playwright, and poet, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1974)
1910 – Margaret Wise Brown, American author and educator (d. 1952)
1910 – Scatman Crothers, American actor and comedian (d. 1986)
1910 – Artie Shaw, American clarinet player, composer, and bandleader (d. 2004)
1923 – Alicia de Larrocha, Catalan-Spanish pianist (d. 2009)
1926 – Joe Slovo, Lithuanian-South African activist and politician (d. 1995)
1928 – Rosemary Clooney, American singer and actress (d. 2002)
1931 – Barbara Barrie, American actress
1933 – Joan Collins, English actress
1934 – Robert Moog, electronic engineer and inventor of the Moog synthesizer (d. 2005)
1950 – Martin McGuinness, Irish republican and Sinn Féin politician, Deputy First Minister of Northern Ireland (d. 2017)
1955 – Luka Bloom, Irish singer-songwriter and guitarist
1958 – Mitch Albom, American journalist, author, and screenwriter
1958 – Drew Carey, American actor, game show host, and entrepreneur
1974 – Jewel, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, actress, and poet
…and on this day in history…
1829 – Accordion patent granted to Cyrill Demian in Vienna, Austrian Empire.
1911 – The New York Public Library is dedicated.
1934 – American bank robbers Bonnie and Clyde are ambushed by police and killed in Bienville Parish, Louisiana.
1995 – The first version of the Java programming language is released.
1998 – The Good Friday Agreement is accepted in a referendum in Northern Ireland with roughly 75% voting yes
2002 – The "55 parties" clause of the Kyoto Protocol is reached after its ratification by Iceland.