Almanac - Monday May 22, 2023

2015 – The Republic of Ireland becomes the first nation in the world to legalize gay marriage in a public referendum.

Today is Monday, the 22nd of May of 2023,

May 22 is the 142nd day of the year

223 days remain until the end of the year.

30 days until summer begins

The sun rose at 5:54:27 am

and the sun will set tonight will be at 8:19:26 pm.

We will have 14 hours and 24 minutes of daylight

Solar noon will be at 1:06:56 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 61.5°F.

The first low tide will be at 7:31 am at -0.87 feet

The next high tide at 2:59 pm at 4.51 feet

and the final low tide this evening at Ocean Beach will be at 7:21 pm at 3.32 feet

The Moon is currently 8.8% visible

It’s a Waxing Crescent

We’ll have the First Quarter Moon in 5 days on Saturday the 27th of May of 2023 at 8:22 am

Today is…

Bitcoin Pizza Day

Canadian Immigrants Day

Harvey Milk Day

International Being You Day

International Day for Biological Diversity

National Buy a Musical Instrument Day

National Maritime Day

National Solitaire Day

National Vanilla Pudding Day

Sherlock Holmes Day

World Goth Day

"22nd of May" is the name of a 2010 Belgian thriller film

Today is also…

Abolition Day in Martinique

Aromanian National Day

United States National Maritime Day

National Sovereignty Day in Haiti

Republic Day in Sri Lanka

Translation of the Relics of Saint Nicholas from Myra to Bari in Ukraine

Unity Day in Yemen, celebrates the unification of North and South Yemen into the Republic of Yemen in 1990.

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with…

1813 – Richard Wagner, German composer (d. 1883)

1844 – Mary Cassatt, American painter and educator (d. 1926)

1859 – Arthur Conan Doyle, British writer (d. 1930)

1907 – Hergé, Belgian author and illustrator (d. 1983)

1907 – Laurence Olivier, English actor, director, and producer (d. 1989)

1914 – Sun Ra, American pianist, composer, bandleader, poet (d. 1993)

1922 – Quinn Martin, American screenwriter and producer (d. 1987)

1924 – Charles Aznavour, French-Armenian singer-songwriter and actor (d. 2018)

1927 – Michael Constantine, American actor (d. 2021)

1927 – Peter Matthiessen, American novelist, short story writer, editor, co-founded The Paris Review (d. 2014)

1928 – T. Boone Pickens, American businessman (d. 2019)

1930 – Harvey Milk, American lieutenant and politician (d. 1978)

1950 – Bernie Taupin, English singer-songwriter and poet

1959 – Morrissey, English singer-songwriter and performer

1970 – Naomi Campbell, English model

…and on this day in history…

760 – Fourteenth recorded perihelion passage of Halley's Comet.

1807 – A grand jury indicts former Vice President of the United States Aaron Burr on a charge of treason.

1826 – HMS Beagle departs on its first voyage.

1846 – The Associated Press is formed in New York City as a non-profit news cooperative.

1848 – Slavery is abolished in Martinique.

1849 – Future U.S. President Abraham Lincoln is issued a patent for an invention to lift boats, making him the only U.S. president to ever hold a patent.

1906 – The Wright brothers are granted U.S. patent number 821,393 for their "Flying-Machine".

1915 – Lassen Peak erupts with a powerful force, the only volcano besides Mount St. Helens to erupt in the contiguous U.S. during the 20th century.

1964 – U.S. President Lyndon B. Johnson launches his Great Society program.

2002 – Civil rights movement: A jury in Birmingham, Alabama, convicts former Ku Klux Klan member Bobby Frank Cherry of the 1963 murder of four girls in the 16th Street Baptist Church bombing.

2012 – Tokyo Skytree opens to the public. It is the tallest tower in the world (634 m), and the second tallest man-made structure on Earth after Burj Khalifa (829.8 m).