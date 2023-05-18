Almanac - Thursday May 18, 2023
Today is Thursday, the 18th of May of 2023,
May 18 is the 138th day of the year
227 days remain until the end of the year.
34 days until summer begins
The sun rose this morning at 5:57:17 am
and the sun will set tonight at 8:16:09 pm.
We will have 14 hours and 18 minutes of daylight
The solar transit will be at 1:06:43 pm.
Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 59.7°F.
The first low tide will be at 4:29 am at -0.74 feet
The first high tide will be at 11:26 am at 4.56 feet
The next low tide at 4:21 pm at 2.04 feet
and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 10:28 pm at 6.34 feet
The Moon is 1.4% visible
We can call it a New Moon until tomorrow Friday 19th of May of 2023 at 8:53 am
Today is…
It's Bay Area Bike To Work Day!
Global Accessibility Awareness Day
National Speech Pathologist Day
National Visit Your Relatives Day
Send an Electronic Greeting Card Day
May 18 is the name of a film also called "Splendid Holiday" is a South Korean film released in 2007 about a sad day in history, the Gwangju Massacre in 1980
Today is also…
Day of Remembrance of Crimean Tatar genocide in Ukraine
Independence Day in Somaliland
Mulli-vaikkal Remembrance Day for Sri Lankan Tamils
Revival, Unity, and Poetry of Mag-tym-guly Day in Turkmenistan
as well as Remembrance Day in Sri Lanka
If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…
1048 – Omar Khayyám, Persian mathematician, astronomer, and poet (d. 1131)
1822 – Mathew Brady, American photographer and journalist (d. 1896)
1872 – Bertrand Russell, British mathematician, historian, and philosopher, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1970)
1883 – Walter Gropius, German-American architect, designed the John F. Kennedy Federal Building (d. 1969)
1892 – Ezio Pinza, Italian-American actor and singer (d. 1957)
1895 – Augusto César Sandino, Nicaraguan rebel leader (d. 1934)
1897 – Frank Capra, Italian-American director, producer, and screenwriter (d. 1991)
1902 – Meredith Willson, American playwright and composer (d. 1984)
1904 – Jacob K. Javits, American colonel and politician, 58th New York Attorney General (d. 1986)
1904 – Shunryū Suzuki, Japanese-American monk and educator (d. 1971)
1911 – Big Joe Turner, American blues/R&B singer (d. 1985)
1912 – Perry Como, American singer and television host (d. 2001)
1912 – Walter Sisulu, South African politician (d. 2003)
1920 – Pope John Paul II (d. 2005)
1922 – Bill Macy, American actor (d. 2019)
1931 – Don Martin, American cartoonist (d. 2000)
1949 – Walter Hawkins, American gospel music singer and pastor (d. 2010)
1950 – Mark Mothersbaugh, American singer-songwriter and painter
1952 – Jeana Yeager, American pilot
1954 – Wreckless Eric, English singer-songwriter and guitarist
1955 – Chow Yun-fat, Hong Kong actor and screenwriter
1970 – Tina Fey, American actress, producer, and screenwriter
1975 – Jack Johnson, American singer-songwriter and guitarist
And on this day in history…
332 – Emperor Constantine the Great announces free distributions of food to the citizens in Constantinople
1652 – Slavery in Rhode Island is abolished, although the law is not rigorously enforced.
1860 – United States presidential election: Abraham Lincoln wins the Republican Party presidential nomination over William H. Seward, who later becomes the United States Secretary of State.
1896 – The United States Supreme Court rules in Plessy v. Ferguson that the "separate but equal" doctrine is constitutional.
1912 – The first Indian film, Shree Pundalik by Dadasaheb Torne, is released in Mumbai.
1926 – Evangelist Aimee Semple McPherson disappears in Venice, California.
1953 – Jacqueline Cochran becomes the first woman to break the sound barrier.
1980 – Mount St. Helens erupts in Washington, United States, killing 57 people and causing $3 billion in damage.
1980 – Students in Gwangju, South Korea begin demonstrations calling for democratic reforms.
1990 – In France, a modified TGV train achieves a new rail world speed record of 515.3 km/h (320.2 mph)
2005 – A second photo from the Hubble Space Telescope confirms that Pluto has two additional moons, Nix and Hydra.
2019 – United States presidential election: Joe Biden announces his presidential campaign.