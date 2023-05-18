Almanac - Thursday May 18, 2023

Today is Thursday, the 18th of May of 2023,

May 18 is the 138th day of the year

227 days remain until the end of the year.

34 days until summer begins

The sun rose this morning at 5:57:17 am

and the sun will set tonight at 8:16:09 pm.

We will have 14 hours and 18 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:06:43 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 59.7°F.

The first low tide will be at 4:29 am at -0.74 feet

The first high tide will be at 11:26 am at 4.56 feet

The next low tide at 4:21 pm at 2.04 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 10:28 pm at 6.34 feet

The Moon is 1.4% visible

We can call it a New Moon until tomorrow Friday 19th of May of 2023 at 8:53 am

Today is…

It's Bay Area Bike To Work Day!

Ascension

Brown Bag It Thursday

Global Accessibility Awareness Day

HIV Vaccine Awareness Day

Hummus Day

International Museum Day

Mother Whistler Day

National Apéritif Day

National Cheese Soufflé Day

National Notebook Day

National Speech Pathologist Day

National Visit Your Relatives Day

No Dirty Dishes Day

Send an Electronic Greeting Card Day

World AIDS Vaccine Day

May 18 is the name of a film also called "Splendid Holiday" is a South Korean film released in 2007 about a sad day in history, the Gwangju Massacre in 1980

Today is also…

Baltic Fleet Day in Russia

Day of Remembrance of Crimean Tatar genocide in Ukraine

Independence Day in Somaliland

International Museum Day

Mulli-vaikkal Remembrance Day for Sri Lankan Tamils

Revival, Unity, and Poetry of Mag-tym-guly Day in Turkmenistan

Teacher's Day in Syria

Victory Day in Sri Lanka

as well as Remembrance Day in Sri Lanka

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

1048 – Omar Khayyám, Persian mathematician, astronomer, and poet (d. 1131)

1822 – Mathew Brady, American photographer and journalist (d. 1896)

1872 – Bertrand Russell, British mathematician, historian, and philosopher, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1970)

1883 – Walter Gropius, German-American architect, designed the John F. Kennedy Federal Building (d. 1969)

1892 – Ezio Pinza, Italian-American actor and singer (d. 1957)

1895 – Augusto César Sandino, Nicaraguan rebel leader (d. 1934)

1897 – Frank Capra, Italian-American director, producer, and screenwriter (d. 1991)

1902 – Meredith Willson, American playwright and composer (d. 1984)

1904 – Jacob K. Javits, American colonel and politician, 58th New York Attorney General (d. 1986)

1904 – Shunryū Suzuki, Japanese-American monk and educator (d. 1971)

1911 – Big Joe Turner, American blues/R&B singer (d. 1985)

1912 – Perry Como, American singer and television host (d. 2001)

1912 – Walter Sisulu, South African politician (d. 2003)

1920 – Pope John Paul II (d. 2005)

1922 – Bill Macy, American actor (d. 2019)

1931 – Don Martin, American cartoonist (d. 2000)

1949 – Walter Hawkins, American gospel music singer and pastor (d. 2010)

1950 – Mark Mothersbaugh, American singer-songwriter and painter

1952 – Jeana Yeager, American pilot

1954 – Wreckless Eric, English singer-songwriter and guitarist

1955 – Chow Yun-fat, Hong Kong actor and screenwriter

1970 – Tina Fey, American actress, producer, and screenwriter

1975 – Jack Johnson, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

And on this day in history…

332 – Emperor Constantine the Great announces free distributions of food to the citizens in Constantinople

1652 – Slavery in Rhode Island is abolished, although the law is not rigorously enforced.

1860 – United States presidential election: Abraham Lincoln wins the Republican Party presidential nomination over William H. Seward, who later becomes the United States Secretary of State.

1896 – The United States Supreme Court rules in Plessy v. Ferguson that the "separate but equal" doctrine is constitutional.

1912 – The first Indian film, Shree Pundalik by Dadasaheb Torne, is released in Mumbai.

1926 – Evangelist Aimee Semple McPherson disappears in Venice, California.

1953 – Jacqueline Cochran becomes the first woman to break the sound barrier.

1980 – Mount St. Helens erupts in Washington, United States, killing 57 people and causing $3 billion in damage.

1980 – Students in Gwangju, South Korea begin demonstrations calling for democratic reforms.

1990 – In France, a modified TGV train achieves a new rail world speed record of 515.3 km/h (320.2 mph)

2005 – A second photo from the Hubble Space Telescope confirms that Pluto has two additional moons, Nix and Hydra.

2019 – United States presidential election: Joe Biden announces his presidential campaign.