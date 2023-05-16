Almanac - Tuesday May 16, 2023

Today is Tuesday, the 16th of May of 2023,

May 16 is the 136th day of the year

229 days remain until the end of the year.

36 days until summer begins

The sun rose this morning at 5:58:52 am

and the sun sets this evening at 8:14:28 pm.

We will have 14 hours and 15 minutes of daylight today

Solar noon will be at 1:06:40 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 61.3°F.

The first low tide will be at 3:20 am at 0.32 feet

The first high tide will be at 9:24 am at 4.48 feet

The next low tide at 2:56 pm at 1.01 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 9:22 pm at 6.13 feet

The Moon is currently 10.8% visible

It’s a Waning Crescent moon

We’ll have a New Moon in 3 days on Friday the 19th of May of 2023 at 8:53 am

Today is…

Biographer's Day

Dinosaur Day

International Day of Light

Love a Tree Day

National Check Your Wipers Day in Latin America

National Coquilles St. Jacques Day

National Horse Rescue Day in Australia

National Mimosa Day

National Piercing Day

National Sea Monkey Day

National Wear Purple for Peace Day

Sex Differences in Health Awareness Day

Today is also…

Martyrs of Sudan in the Episcopal Church in USA

Mass Graves Day in Iraq

National Day, declared by Salva Kiir Mayardit in South Sudan

Teachers' Day in Malaysia

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with…

1801 – William H. Seward, American lawyer and politician, 24th United States Secretary of State (d. 1872)

1804 – Elizabeth Palmer Peabody, American educator who founded the first U.S. kindergarten (d. 1894)

1905 – Henry Fonda, American actor (d. 1982)

1906 – Margret Rey, German author and illustrator (d. 1996)

1912 – Studs Terkel, American historian and author (d. 2008)

1913 – Woody Herman, American singer, saxophonist, and clarinet player (d. 1987)

1919 – Liberace, American pianist and entertainer (d. 1987)

1928 – Billy Martin, American baseball player and coach (d. 1989)

1929 – Betty Carter, American singer-songwriter (d. 1998)

1929 – Adrienne Rich, American poet, essayist, and feminist (d. 2012)

1937 – Yvonne Craig, American ballet dancer and actress (d. 2015)

1944 – Billy Cobham, Panamanian-American drummer, composer, and

bandleader

1944 – Danny Trejo, American actor

1946 – Robert Fripp, English guitarist, songwriter and producer

1951 – Jonathan Richman, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1953 – Pierce Brosnan, Irish-American actor and producer

1955 – Olga Korbut, Soviet gymnast

1955 – Debra Winger, American actress

1966 – Janet Jackson, American singer-songwriter actress

1969 – Tucker Carlson, American journalist, co-founded The Daily Caller

1973 – Tori Spelling, American actress, reality television personality, and author

1986 – Megan Fox, American actress

…and on this day in history…

1866 – The United States Congress establishes the nickel.

1868 – The United States Senate fails to convict President Andrew Johnson by

one vote.

1888 – Nikola Tesla delivers a lecture describing the equipment which will allow efficient generation and use of alternating currents to transmit electric power over long distances.

1891 – The International Electrotechnical Exhibition opened in Frankfurt, Germany, featuring the world's first long-distance transmission of high-power, three-phase electric current (the most common form today).

1918 – The Sedition Act of 1918 is passed by the U.S. Congress, making criticism of the government during wartime an imprisonable offense. It will be repealed less than two years later.

1920 – In Rome, Pope Benedict XV canonizes Joan of Arc.

1925 – The first modern performance of Claudio Monteverdi's opera Il ritorno d'Ulisse in patria occurred in Paris.

1929 – In Hollywood, the first Academy Awards ceremony takes place.

1960 – Theodore Maiman operates the first optical laser (a ruby laser), at Hughes Research Laboratories in Malibu, California.

1975 – Junko Tabei from Japan becomes the first woman to reach the summit of Mount Everest.

1988 – A report by the Surgeon General of the United States C. Everett Koop states that the addictive properties of nicotine are similar to those of heroin and cocaine.

1991 – Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom addresses a joint session of the United States Congress.

She is the first British monarch to address the U.S. Congress.

2005 – Kuwait permits women's suffrage in a 35–23 National Assembly vote.