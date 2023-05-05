Almanac - Friday May 5, 2023

Today is Friday, the 5th of May of 2023,

May 5 is the 125th day of the year

240 days remain until the end of the year.

47 days until summer begins

The sun rose this morning at 6:09:17 am

and the sun sets this evening at 8:04:43 pm.

We will have 13 hours and 55 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:07:00 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 57.9°F.

The first low tide will be at 5:23 am at -0.52 feet

The first high tide will be at 12:03 pm at 4.49 feet

and the next low tide at 5:01 pm at 2.16 feet

and the final high tide tonight at Ocean Beach will be at 11:06 pm at 6.05 feet

The Moon is currently 99.9% visible

It’s a Full Moon

The May full moon is called The Full Flower Moon.

Flowers spring forth in abundance this month.

The May Full Moon is also called the…

• Budding Moon (Cree)

• Egg Laying Moon (Cree)

• Frog Moon (Cree)

• Leaf Budding Moon (Cree)

• Planting Moon (Dakota, Lakota)

• Moon of Shedding Ponies (Oglala)

We’ll also have a Penumbral Lunar Eclipse

A penumbral eclipse happens when the moon passes into the lighter outer region of the Earth's shadow which is called

the penumbra. This is an area in which the Earth appears to cover part of the sun's disk but not all of it.

We’ll have the Last Quarter Moon in 7 days next Friday the 12th of May of 2023 at 7:28 am

Today is…

Cinco de Mayo

On this day in1862 –Troops led by Ignacio Zaragoza halt a French invasion in the Battle of Puebla in Mexico.

Hug a Shed and Take a Selfie Day

International Midwives Day

International Space Day

International Tuba Day

Museum Lover's Day

Nail Day

National Cartoonists Day

National Hoagie Day

National Silence the Shame Day

No Pants Day

Oyster Day

Pesach Sheni

Revenge of the Fifth

School Lunch Hero Day

Totally Chipotle Day

Today is also…

Children's Day (Japan, South Korea)

Constitution Day (Kyrgyzstan)

Europe Day (Council of Europe)

Feast of al-Khadr or Saint George (Palestinian)

Indian Arrival Day (Guyana)

Liberation Day (Denmark, Netherlands)

Lusophone Culture Day (Community of Portuguese Language Countries)

Martyrs' Day (Albania)

Patriots' Victory Day (Ethiopia)

Senior Citizens Day (Palau)

Tango no sekku (Japan)

Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Awareness Day (Canada and United States)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

1818 – Karl Marx, German philosopher, sociologist, and journalist (d. 1883)

1864 – Nellie Bly, American journalist and author (d. 1922)

1882 – Sylvia Pankhurst, English women's suffrage movement leader and socialist activist (d. 1960)

1898 – Blind Willie McTell, American Piedmont blues singer and guitar player (d. 1959)

1903 – James Beard, American chef and author (d. 1985)

1914 – Tyrone Power, American actor (d. 1958)

1915 – Alice Faye, American actress and singer (d. 1998)

1919 – Georgios Papadopoulos, Greek colonel and politician, 169th Prime Minister of Greece (d. 1999)

1925 – Leo Ryan, American soldier, educator, and politician (d. 1978)

1936 – Sandy Baron, American actor and comedian (d. 2001)

1942 – Tammy Wynette, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1998)

1943 – Michael Palin, English actor and screenwriter

1982 – Vanessa Bryant, American philanthropist and model

1988 – Adele, English singer-songwriter

…and on this day in history…

1215 – Rebel barons renounce their allegiance to King John of England — part of a chain of events leading to the signing of the Magna Carta.

1809 – Mary Kies becomes the first woman awarded a U.S. patent, for a technique of weaving straw with silk and thread.

1821 – The first edition of The Manchester Guardian, now The Guardian, is published.

1862 – Cinco de Mayo: Troops led by Ignacio Zaragoza halt a French invasion in the Battle of Puebla in Mexico.

1886 – Workers marching for the Eight-hour day in Milwaukee, Wisconsin were shot at by Wisconsin National Guardsmen in what became known as the Bay View Massacre.

1891 – The Music Hall in New York City (later known as Carnegie Hall) has its grand opening and first public performance, with Tchaikovsky as the guest conductor.

1904 – Pitching against the Philadelphia Athletics at the Huntington Avenue Grounds, Cy Young of the Boston Americans throws the first perfect game in the modern era of baseball.

1941 – Emperor Haile Selassie returns to Addis Ababa; the country commemorates the date as Liberation Day or Patriots' Victory Day.

1961 – Project Mercury: Alan Shepard becomes the first American to travel into outer space, on a sub-orbital flight.

1987 – Iran–Contra affair: Start of Congressional televised hearings in the United States of America

1991 – A riot breaks out in the Mt. Pleasant section of Washington, D.C. after police shoot a Salvadoran man.