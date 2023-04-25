© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW_Morning-Almanac_2021_art.png
Almanac from KALW

Almanac - Tuesday April 25, 2023

By Kevin Vance
Published April 25, 2023 at 7:14 AM PDT

Today is Tuesday, the 25th of April of 2023,

April 25 is the 115th day of the year

250 days remain until the end of the year.

57 days until summer begins

The sun rose this morning at 6:21:00 am

and the sun will set at 7:55:32 pm.

We will have 13 hours and 34 minutes of daylight

Solar noon will be at 1:08:16 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 58.5°F.

The first high tide was at 2:04 am at 5.27 feet

The first low tide will be at 9:36 am at -0.16 feet

The next high tide at 5:27 pm at 4.21 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 9:52 pm at 3.42 feet

The Moon is currently 29% visible

It’s a Waxing Crescent moon

We will have the First Quarter Moon in 2 days on Thursday the 27th of April of 2023 at 2:20 pm

Today is…

DNA Day

Also known as De-oxy-ribo-nucleic Acid Day

East Meets West Day

Hairstylists Appreciation Day

International Financial Independence Awareness Day

National Crayola Day

National Mani-Pedi Day

National Plumber's Day

National Telephone Day

National Zucchini Bread Day

Parental Alienation Awareness Day

Red Hat Society Day

School Bus Drivers' Day

Today is also…

World Penguin Day

Anzac Day in Australia, New Zealand, and Tonga

Freedom Day in Portugal

World Malaria Day

If today is your birthday Happy Birthday To YOU! You share this special day with…

1599Oliver Cromwell, English general and politician, Lord Protector of Great Britain (d. 1658)

1874Guglielmo Marconi, Italian businessman and inventor, developed Marconi's law, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1937)

1906William J. Brennan Jr., American colonel and Associate Justice of the United States Supreme Court (d. 1997)

1908Edward R. Murrow, American journalist (d. 1965)

1912Earl Bostic, African-American saxophonist (d. 1965)

1917Ella Fitzgerald, American singer (d. 1996)

1923 – Albert King, Blues singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer (d. 1992)

1932 – Meadowlark Lemon, basketball player and minister (d. 2015)

1933Jerry Leiber, American songwriter and producer (d. 2011)

1940Al Pacino, American actor and director

1945 – Björn Ulvaeus, Swedish singer-songwriter and producer

1958 – Misha Glenny, British journalist

1961Dinesh D'Souza, Indian-American journalist and author

1964Hank Azaria, American actor, voice artist, comedian and producer

1969 – Renée Zellweger, American actress and producer

…and on this day in history…

1792 – "La Marseillaise" (the French national anthem) is composed by Claude Joseph Rouget de Lisle.

1901New York becomes the first U.S. state to require automobile license plates.

1944 – The United Negro College Fund is incorporated.

1945Elbe Day: United States and Soviet reconnaissance troops meet in Torgau and Strehla along the River Elbe, cutting the Wehrmacht of Nazi Germany in two.

1945 – United Nations Conference on International Organization: Founding negotiations for the United Nations begin in San Francisco.

1953Francis Crick and James Watson publish "Molecular Structure of Nucleic Acids: A Structure for Deoxyribose Nucleic Acid" describing the double helix structure of DNA.

1954 – The first practical solar cell is publicly demonstrated by Bell Telephone Laboratories.

1959 – The Saint Lawrence Seaway, linking the North American Great Lakes and the Atlantic Ocean, officially opens to shipping.

1961Robert Noyce is granted a patent for an integrated circuit.

1983Cold War: American schoolgirl Samantha Smith is invited to visit the Soviet Union by its leader Yuri Andropov after he read her letter in which she expressed fears about nuclear war.

1990Violeta Chamorro takes office as the President of Nicaragua, the first woman to hold the position.

2004 – The March for Women's Lives brings between 500,000 and 800,000 protesters, mostly pro-choice, to Washington D.C. to protest the Partial-Birth Abortion Ban Act of 2003, and other restrictions on abortion.

2014 – The Flint water crisis begins when officials at Flint, Michigan switch the city's water supply to the Flint River, leading to lead and bacteria contamination upon the citizens.

Kevin Vance
Kevin Vance created a program of folk music for KALW, A Patchwork Quilt, in October 1991. He grew up in Berkeley during the 1960s and '70s and spent his years learning in public schools, community colleges, bookstores, libraries, and non-commercial radio stations, as well as from the people around him. When he's not on the radio, then he's selling books, taking care of his family, listening to music, entering stuff into a computer, or taking a class.
