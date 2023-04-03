Almanac - Monday April 3, 2023

Today is Monday, the 3rd of April of 2023,

April 3 is the 93rd day of the year

272 days remain until the end of the year.

79 days until summer begins

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 6:51:47 am

and sunset will be at 7:35:20 pm.

We will have 12 hours and 42 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:13:33 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay is 54.7 degrees

The first low tide was at 4:05 am at 1.62 feet

The first high tide will be at 9:46 am at 4.99 feet

The next low tide at 4:15 am at 0.32 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 10:44 pm at 5.02 feet

The Moon is currently 93.2 % visible

We’ll have a Full Moon in 2 days on Wednesday the 5th of April of 2023 at 9:35 pm

The April moon is called the Full Pink Moon

This full Moon heralded the appearance of the “moss pink,” or wild ground phlox—one of the first spring wildflowers.

• Breaking Ice Moon (Algonquin) • Broken Snowshoe Moon (Anishinaabe) • Budding Moon of Plants and Shrubs (Tlingit) • Frog Moon (Cree) • Moon of the Red Grass Appearing (Oglala) • Moon When the Ducks Come Back (Lakota) • Moon When the Geese Lay Eggs (Dakota) • Moon When the Streams are Again Navigable (Dakota) • Sucker Moon (Anishinaabe) • Sugar Maker Moon (Western Abenaki)

Today is….

Independent Artist Day

World Cloud Security Day

World Party Day

American Circus Day

Armenian Appreciation Day

Community Garden Week

Don't Go to Work Unless it's Fun Day

Fan Dance Day

Fish Fingers and Custard Day

Holy Monday

National Chocolate Mousse Day

National Film Score Day

National Find a Rainbow Day

National Grey Day

National Inspiring Joy Day

National Tweed Day

NCCA Anniversary

Paraprofessional Appreciation Day

Pony Express Day

Weed Out Hate Day

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You!

1783 – Washington Irving, American short story writer, essayist, biographer, historian (d. 1859)

1791 – Anne Lister, English diarist, mountaineer, and traveller (d.1840)

1886 – Dooley Wilson, American actor and singer (d. 1953)

1895 – Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco, Italian-American composer and educator (d. 1968)

1895 – Zez Confrey, American pianist and composer (d. 1971)

1898 – George Jessel, American actor, singer, and producer (d. 1981)

1898 – Henry Luce, American publisher, co-founded Time magazine (d. 1967)

1916 – Herb Caen, American journalist and author (d. 1997)

1922 – Doris Day, American singer and actress (d. 2019)

1924 – Marlon Brando, American actor and director (d. 2004)

1926 – Gus Grissom, American colonel, pilot, and astronaut (d. 1967)

1930 – Helmut Kohl, German politician, Chancellor of Germany (d. 2017)

1934 – Jane Goodall, English primatologist and anthropologist

1942 – Wayne Newton, American singer

1943 – Richard Manuel, Canadian singer-songwriter and pianist (d. 1986)

1944 – Tony Orlando, American singer

1949 – Richard Thompson, English singer-songwriter and guitarist

1951 – Mitch Woods, American singer-songwriter and pianist

1953 – Sandra Boynton, American author and illustrator

1958 – Alec Baldwin, American actor, comedian, producer and television host

1961 – Eddie Murphy, American actor and comedian

1964 – Nigel Farage, English politician

1971 – Picabo Street, American skier

1986 – Amanda Bynes, American actress

1998 – Paris Jackson, American actress, model and singer

On this day in history…

686 – Maya king Yuknoom Yich'aak K'ahk' assumes the crown of Calakmul.

1860 – The first successful United States Pony Express run from St. Joseph, Missouri, to Sacramento, California, begins.

1885 – Gottlieb Daimler is granted a German patent for a light, high-speed, four-stroke engine, which he uses seven months later to create the world's first motorcycle, the Daimler Reitwagen.

1895 – The trial in the libel case brought by Oscar Wilde begins, eventually resulting in his imprisonment on charges of homosexuality.

1955 – The American Civil Liberties Union announces it will defend Allen Ginsberg's book Howl against obscenity charges.

1968 – Martin Luther King Jr. delivers his "I've Been to the Mountaintop" speech; he was assassinated the next day.

1973 – Martin Cooper of Motorola makes the first handheld mobile phone call to Joel S. Engel of Bell Labs.

1975 – Bobby Fischer refuses to play in a chess match against Anatoly Karpov, giving Karpov the title of World Champion by default.

1989 – The US Supreme Court upholds the jurisdictional rights of tribal courts under the Indian Child Welfare Act of 1978 in Mississippi Choctaw Band v. Holyfield.

2000 – United States v. Microsoft Corp.: Microsoft is ruled to have violated United States antitrust law by keeping "an oppressive thumb" on its competitors.

2007 – Conventional-Train World Speed Record: A French TGV train on the LGV Est high speed line sets an official new world speed record.

2010 – Apple Inc. released the first generation iPad, a tablet computer.

2016 – The Panama Papers, a leak of legal documents, reveals information on 214,488 offshore companies.