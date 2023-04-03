Almanac - Monday April 3, 2023
Today is Monday, the 3rd of April of 2023,
April 3 is the 93rd day of the year
272 days remain until the end of the year.
79 days until summer begins
The sun will rise in San Francisco at 6:51:47 am
and sunset will be at 7:35:20 pm.
We will have 12 hours and 42 minutes of daylight
The solar transit will be at 1:13:33 pm.
Water temperature in San Francisco Bay is 54.7 degrees
The first low tide was at 4:05 am at 1.62 feet
The first high tide will be at 9:46 am at 4.99 feet
The next low tide at 4:15 am at 0.32 feet
and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 10:44 pm at 5.02 feet
The Moon is currently 93.2 % visible
We’ll have a Full Moon in 2 days on Wednesday the 5th of April of 2023 at 9:35 pm
The April moon is called the Full Pink Moon
This full Moon heralded the appearance of the “moss pink,” or wild ground phlox—one of the first spring wildflowers.
• Breaking Ice Moon (Algonquin) • Broken Snowshoe Moon (Anishinaabe) • Budding Moon of Plants and Shrubs (Tlingit) • Frog Moon (Cree) • Moon of the Red Grass Appearing (Oglala) • Moon When the Ducks Come Back (Lakota) • Moon When the Geese Lay Eggs (Dakota) • Moon When the Streams are Again Navigable (Dakota) • Sucker Moon (Anishinaabe) • Sugar Maker Moon (Western Abenaki)
Today is….
Don't Go to Work Unless it's Fun Day
Paraprofessional Appreciation Day
If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You!
1783 – Washington Irving, American short story writer, essayist, biographer, historian (d. 1859)
1791 – Anne Lister, English diarist, mountaineer, and traveller (d.1840)
1886 – Dooley Wilson, American actor and singer (d. 1953)
1895 – Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco, Italian-American composer and educator (d. 1968)
1895 – Zez Confrey, American pianist and composer (d. 1971)
1898 – George Jessel, American actor, singer, and producer (d. 1981)
1898 – Henry Luce, American publisher, co-founded Time magazine (d. 1967)
1916 – Herb Caen, American journalist and author (d. 1997)
1922 – Doris Day, American singer and actress (d. 2019)
1924 – Marlon Brando, American actor and director (d. 2004)
1926 – Gus Grissom, American colonel, pilot, and astronaut (d. 1967)
1930 – Helmut Kohl, German politician, Chancellor of Germany (d. 2017)
1934 – Jane Goodall, English primatologist and anthropologist
1942 – Wayne Newton, American singer
1943 – Richard Manuel, Canadian singer-songwriter and pianist (d. 1986)
1944 – Tony Orlando, American singer
1949 – Richard Thompson, English singer-songwriter and guitarist
1951 – Mitch Woods, American singer-songwriter and pianist
1953 – Sandra Boynton, American author and illustrator
1958 – Alec Baldwin, American actor, comedian, producer and television host
1961 – Eddie Murphy, American actor and comedian
1964 – Nigel Farage, English politician
1971 – Picabo Street, American skier
1986 – Amanda Bynes, American actress
1998 – Paris Jackson, American actress, model and singer
On this day in history…
686 – Maya king Yuknoom Yich'aak K'ahk' assumes the crown of Calakmul.
1860 – The first successful United States Pony Express run from St. Joseph, Missouri, to Sacramento, California, begins.
1885 – Gottlieb Daimler is granted a German patent for a light, high-speed, four-stroke engine, which he uses seven months later to create the world's first motorcycle, the Daimler Reitwagen.
1895 – The trial in the libel case brought by Oscar Wilde begins, eventually resulting in his imprisonment on charges of homosexuality.
1955 – The American Civil Liberties Union announces it will defend Allen Ginsberg's book Howl against obscenity charges.
1968 – Martin Luther King Jr. delivers his "I've Been to the Mountaintop" speech; he was assassinated the next day.
1973 – Martin Cooper of Motorola makes the first handheld mobile phone call to Joel S. Engel of Bell Labs.
1975 – Bobby Fischer refuses to play in a chess match against Anatoly Karpov, giving Karpov the title of World Champion by default.
1989 – The US Supreme Court upholds the jurisdictional rights of tribal courts under the Indian Child Welfare Act of 1978 in Mississippi Choctaw Band v. Holyfield.
2000 – United States v. Microsoft Corp.: Microsoft is ruled to have violated United States antitrust law by keeping "an oppressive thumb" on its competitors.
2007 – Conventional-Train World Speed Record: A French TGV train on the LGV Est high speed line sets an official new world speed record.
2010 – Apple Inc. released the first generation iPad, a tablet computer.
2016 – The Panama Papers, a leak of legal documents, reveals information on 214,488 offshore companies.