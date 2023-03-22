Almanac - Wednesday March 22, 2023

Today is Wednesday, the 22nd of March of 2023,

March 22 is the 81st day of the year

284 days remain until the end of the year.

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:09:59 am

and sunset will be at 7:24:20 pm

The holy month of Ramadan begins at sundown tonight

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 53.1°F.

We will have 12 hours and 14 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:17:09 pm.

The first low tide will be at 5:57 am at 0.31 feet

The first high tide will be at 12:07 pm at 5.58 feet

The next low tide will be at 6:07 pm at 0.31 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach in the next 24 hours will

be early tomorrow morning at 12:27 AM at 5.99 feet

The Moon is currently 1.1% visible

It's now a Waxing Crescent

First Quarter Moon in 6 days on Tuesday the 28th of March of 2023 at 7:32 pm

Today is...

American Red Cross Giving Day

As Young as You Feel Day

Gryffindor Pride Day

International Day of the Seal

National Bavarian Crêpes Day

National Goof-off Day

National Sing Out Day

Today is also...

Bihar Day in Bihar, India

Emancipation Day or Día de la Abolición de la Esclavitud (Puerto Rico)

1873 – The Spanish National Assembly abolishes slavery in Puerto Rico.

World Water Day

On this day in Women's Herstory...

1638 - Anne Hutchinson, a religious dissident, was expelled from the Massachusetts Bay Colony.

1972 – Congress passes the Equal Rights Amendment, which granted equal rights for women but was never ratified by the required number of states.

1972 – In Eisenstadt v. Baird, the United States Supreme Court decides that unmarried persons have the right to possess contraceptives.

1997 – Tara Lipinski, aged 14 years and nine months, becomes the youngest women's World Figure Skating Champion.

IF today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with these women in herstory...

1519 – Catherine Brandon, Duchess of Suffolk, English noblewoman (d. 1580)

1615 – Katherine Jones, Viscountess Ranelagh, British scientist (d. 1691)

1808 – Caroline Norton, English feminist, social reformer, and author (d. 1877)

1855 – Dorothy Tennant, British painter (d. 1926)

1884 – Lyda Borelli, Italian actress (d. 1959)

1899 – Ruth Page, American ballerina and choreographer (d. 1991)

1901 – Greta Kempton, Austrian-American painter (d. 1991)

1902 – Madeleine Milhaud, French actress and composer (d. 2008)

1912 – Agnes Martin, Canadian-American painter and educator (d. 2004)

1917 – Virginia Grey, American actress (d. 2004)

1920 – Fanny Waterman, English pianist and educator, founded the Leeds International Pianoforte Competition (d. 2020)

1934 – May Britt, Swedish actress

1934 – Sheila Cameron, English lawyer and judge

1935 – Galina Gavrilovna Korchuganova, Russian-born Soviet test pilot and aerobatics champion (d. 2004)

1937 – Foo Foo Lammar, British drag queen (d. 2003)

1946 – Rivka Golani, Israeli viola player and composer

1949 – Fanny Ardant, French actress, director, and screenwriter

1955 – Lena Olin, Swedish actress

1956 – Maria Teresa, Grand Duchess of Luxembourg (born María Teresa Mestre y Batista)

1957 – Stephanie Mills, American actress and singer

1963 – Deborah Bull, English ballerina

1963 – Susan Ann Sulley, English pop singer

1973 – Beverley Knight, English singer-songwriter and producer

1974 – Grigoria Golia, Greek handball player

1976 – Reese Witherspoon, American actress and producer

1982 – Constance Wu, American actress

1994 – Aliaksandra Sasnovich, Belarusian tennis player

Today's birthdays include...

1887 – Chico Marx, American actor (d. 1961)

1892 – Charlie Poole, American country banjo player (d. 1931)

1908 – Louis L'Amour, American novelist and short story writer (d. 1988)

1912 – Karl Malden, American actor (d. 2009)

1920 – Werner Klemperer, German-American actor (d. 2000)

1923 – Marcel Marceau, French mime and actor (d. 2007)

1930 – Stephen Sondheim, American composer and songwriter (d. 2021)

1931 – William Shatner, Canadian actor

1934 – Orrin Hatch, American lawyer and politician (d. 2022

1940 – Haing S. Ngor, Cambodian-American physician and author (d. 1996)

1941 – Bruno Ganz, Swiss actor (d. 2019)

1943 – George Benson, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1948 – Wolf Blitzer, American journalist

1948 – Andrew Lloyd Webber, English composer and director

1952 – Bob Costas, American sportscaster

1971 – Keegan-Michael Key, American actor, comedian, and writer

Also on this day in history....

1871 – In North Carolina, William Woods Holden becomes the first governor of a U.S. state to be removed from office by impeachment.

1894 – The Stanley Cup ice hockey competition is held for the first time, in Montreal, Canada.

1895 – Before the Société pour L'Encouragement à l'Industrie, brothers Auguste and Louis Lumière demonstrate movie film technology publicly for the first time.

1896 – Charilaos Vasilakos wins the first modern Olympic marathon race with a time of three hours and 18 minutes.

1960 – Arthur Leonard Schawlow and Charles Hard Townes receive the first patent for a laser.

1963 – The Beatles release their debut album Please Please Me.

1975 – A fire at the Browns Ferry Nuclear Power Plant in Decatur, Alabama causes a dangerous reduction in cooling water levels.

1988 – The United States Congress votes to override President Ronald Reagan's veto of the Civil Rights Restoration Act of 1987.

1993 – The Intel Corporation ships the first Pentium chips (80586), featuring a 60 MHz clock speed, 100+ MIPS, and a 64 bit data path.

1995 – Cosmonaut Valeri Polyakov returns to earth after setting a record of 438 days in space.

1997 – Comet Hale–Bopp reaches its closest approach to Earth at 1.315 AU.

2019 – The Special Counsel investigation on the 2016 United States presidential election concludes when Robert Mueller submits his report to the United States Attorney General.