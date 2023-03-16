© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW_Morning-Almanac_2021_art.png
Almanac from KALW

Almanac - Thursday March 16, 2023

By Kevin Vance
Published March 16, 2023 at 7:37 AM PDT
panda.jpg
Thomas LASSERRE
/
Flickr Creative Commons
Panda

Today Thursday, the 16th of March of 2023

March 16 is the 75th day of the year

290 days remain until the end of the year.

4 days until spring begins

The sun rises in San Francisco at 7:19:06 am

and sunset will be at 7:18:45 pm.

Today we will have 11 hours and 59 minutes of daylight

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 52°F.

The solar transit will be at 1:18:55 pm.

We had a low tide early this morning at 12:09 am at 3.44 feet

We had a high tide this morning at 5:58 am at 5.66 feet

We’ll have a low tide this afternoon at 1:35 pm at minus point four three feet

The final high tide at Ocean Beach will be at 9:02 tonight at 4.44 feet Moon: 33.5%

Waning Crescent

Today is National Panda Day!

On this day in women’s history…l

March 16, 1850 – Nathaniel Hawthorne's The Scarlet Letter is published. Hawthorne's work explored women's societal roles in Puritan Boston.

March 17, 2000 – Julia Roberts becomes the first female actor ever to earn $20 million for a single film in Erin Brockovich.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with these women in history….

March 16, 1846 (1922) – Rebecca Cole, physician, organization founder and social reformer, the second African-American woman to become a doctor in the United States (1867)

March 16, 1900 (1985) – Eveline Burns, economist, technical expert, migrated from England in 1926, helped design social security, served on National Resources Planning Board (1939-43), wrote “The American Social Security System” (1949), the standard text in this field

Today’s birthdays include…

1687Sophia Dorothea of Hanover, queen consort of Frederick William I (d. 1757)

1729Maria Louise Albertine (d. 1818)

1750Caroline Herschel, German-English astronomer (d. 1848)

1751James Madison, American academic and politician, 4th President of the United States (d. 1836)

1799Anna Atkins, English botanist and photographer (d. 1871)

1808Hannah T. King, British-born American writer and pioneer (d. 1886)

1822Rosa Bonheur, French painter and sculptor (d. 1899)

1846 – Rebecca Cole, American physician and social reformer (d. 1922)

1881Fannie Charles Dillon, American composer (d. 1947)

1883Ethel Anderson, Australian poet, author, and painter (d. 1958)

1885 – Sydney Chaplin, English actor (d. 1965)

1892César Vallejo, Peruvian poet (d. 1938)

1903Mike Mansfield, American politician and diplomat, 22nd United States Ambassador to Japan (d. 2001)

1912Pat Nixon, First Lady of the United States (d. 1993)

1920 – Traudl Junge, German secretary (d. 2002)

1926 – Jerry Lewis, American actor and comedian (d. 2017)

1927 – Daniel Patrick Moynihan, American sociologist and politician, 12th United States Ambassador to the United Nations (d. 2003)

1935Teresa Berganza, Spanish soprano and actress (d. 2022)

1936 – Fred Neil, American folk singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2001)

1942 – Jerry Jeff Walker, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2020)

1949Erik Estrada, American actor1953 – Isabelle Huppert, French actress

1954 – Tim O'Brien, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1954 – Nancy Wilson, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, producer, and actress

1955Svetlana Alexeeva, Russian ice dancer and coach

1956 – Eveline Widmer-Schlumpf, Swiss lawyer and politician

1958 – Kate Worley, American author (d. 2004)

1958 – Jorge Ramos, Mexican-American journalist and author

1959 – Flavor Flav, American rapper and actor

1959 – Jens Stoltenberg, Norwegian economist and politician, 27th Prime Minister of Norway, 13th Secretary General of NATO

1960 – Jenny Eclair, English comedian, actress and screenwriter

1962 – Liliane Gaschet, French athlete

1964Patty Griffin, American singer-songwriter

1964 – Jaclyn Jose, Filipino actress

1965 – Cindy Brown, American basketball player

1965 – Cristiana Reali, Italian-Brazilian actress

1966 – Chrissy Redden, Canadian cross-country cyclist

1967Tracy Bonham, American singer and violinist

1969 – Alina Ivanova, Russian athlete

1971 – Alan Tudyk, American actor

1974 – Anne Charrier, French actress

1975 – Sienna Guillory, English model and actress

1976 – Leila Lejeune, French handballer

1976 – Susanne Ljungskog, Swedish cyclist

1977Mónica Cruz, Spanish actress and dancer

1978Brooke Burns, American fashion model, television personality, and actress

1978 – Annett Renneberg, German actress and singer

1979Christina Liebherr, Swiss equestrian

1979 – Leena Peisa, Finnish keyboard player and songwriter

1981 – Fabiana Murer, Brazilian pole vaulter

1984 – Sharon Cherop, Kenyan long-distance runner

1988Jessica Gregg, Canadian speed skater

1993 – Marine Lorphelin, Miss France

1995Inga Janulevičiūtė, Lithuanian figure skater

Also on this day in history…

1872 – The Wanderers F.C. win the first FA Cup, the oldest football competition in the world, beating Royal Engineers A.F.C. 1–0 at The Oval in Kennington, London.

1936 – Warmer-than-normal temperatures rapidly melt snow and ice on the upper Allegheny and Monongahela rivers, leading to a major flood in Pittsburgh.

1988Iran–Contra affair: Lieutenant Colonel Oliver North and Vice Admiral John Poindexter are indicted on charges of conspiracy to defraud the United States.

1995Mississippi formally ratifies the Thirteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution, becoming the last state to approve the abolition of slavery. The Thirteenth Amendment was officially ratified in 1865.

2014Crimea votes in a controversial referendum to secede from Ukraine to join Russia.

2020 – The Dow Jones Industrial Average falls by 2,997.10, the single largest point drop in history and the second-largest percentage drop ever at 12.93%, an even greater crash than Black Monday (1929). This follows the U.S. Federal Reserve announcing that it will cut its target interest rate to 0–0.25%.

