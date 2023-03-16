Almanac - Thursday March 16, 2023

Today Thursday, the 16th of March of 2023

March 16 is the 75th day of the year

290 days remain until the end of the year.

4 days until spring begins

The sun rises in San Francisco at 7:19:06 am

and sunset will be at 7:18:45 pm.

Today we will have 11 hours and 59 minutes of daylight

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 52°F.

The solar transit will be at 1:18:55 pm.

We had a low tide early this morning at 12:09 am at 3.44 feet

We had a high tide this morning at 5:58 am at 5.66 feet

We’ll have a low tide this afternoon at 1:35 pm at minus point four three feet

The final high tide at Ocean Beach will be at 9:02 tonight at 4.44 feet Moon: 33.5%

Waning Crescent

Today is National Panda Day!

On this day in women’s history…l

March 16, 1850 – Nathaniel Hawthorne's The Scarlet Letter is published. Hawthorne's work explored women's societal roles in Puritan Boston.

March 17, 2000 – Julia Roberts becomes the first female actor ever to earn $20 million for a single film in Erin Brockovich.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with these women in history….

March 16, 1846 (1922) – Rebecca Cole, physician, organization founder and social reformer, the second African-American woman to become a doctor in the United States (1867)

March 16, 1900 (1985) – Eveline Burns, economist, technical expert, migrated from England in 1926, helped design social security, served on National Resources Planning Board (1939-43), wrote “The American Social Security System” (1949), the standard text in this field

Today’s birthdays include…

1687 – Sophia Dorothea of Hanover, queen consort of Frederick William I (d. 1757)

1729 – Maria Louise Albertine (d. 1818)

1750 – Caroline Herschel, German-English astronomer (d. 1848)

1751 – James Madison, American academic and politician, 4th President of the United States (d. 1836)

1799 – Anna Atkins, English botanist and photographer (d. 1871)

1808 – Hannah T. King, British-born American writer and pioneer (d. 1886)

1822 – Rosa Bonheur, French painter and sculptor (d. 1899)

1846 – Rebecca Cole, American physician and social reformer (d. 1922)

1881 – Fannie Charles Dillon, American composer (d. 1947)

1883 – Ethel Anderson, Australian poet, author, and painter (d. 1958)

1885 – Sydney Chaplin, English actor (d. 1965)

1892 – César Vallejo, Peruvian poet (d. 1938)

1903 – Mike Mansfield, American politician and diplomat, 22nd United States Ambassador to Japan (d. 2001)

1912 – Pat Nixon, First Lady of the United States (d. 1993)

1920 – Traudl Junge, German secretary (d. 2002)

1926 – Jerry Lewis, American actor and comedian (d. 2017)

1927 – Daniel Patrick Moynihan, American sociologist and politician, 12th United States Ambassador to the United Nations (d. 2003)

1935 – Teresa Berganza, Spanish soprano and actress (d. 2022)

1936 – Fred Neil, American folk singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2001)

1942 – Jerry Jeff Walker, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2020)

1949 – Erik Estrada, American actor1953 – Isabelle Huppert, French actress

1954 – Tim O'Brien, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1954 – Nancy Wilson, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, producer, and actress

1955 – Svetlana Alexeeva, Russian ice dancer and coach

1956 – Eveline Widmer-Schlumpf, Swiss lawyer and politician

1958 – Kate Worley, American author (d. 2004)

1958 – Jorge Ramos, Mexican-American journalist and author

1959 – Flavor Flav, American rapper and actor

1959 – Jens Stoltenberg, Norwegian economist and politician, 27th Prime Minister of Norway, 13th Secretary General of NATO

1960 – Jenny Eclair, English comedian, actress and screenwriter

1962 – Liliane Gaschet, French athlete

1964 – Patty Griffin, American singer-songwriter

1964 – Jaclyn Jose, Filipino actress

1965 – Cindy Brown, American basketball player

1965 – Cristiana Reali, Italian-Brazilian actress

1966 – Chrissy Redden, Canadian cross-country cyclist

1967 – Tracy Bonham, American singer and violinist

1969 – Alina Ivanova, Russian athlete

1971 – Alan Tudyk, American actor

1974 – Anne Charrier, French actress

1975 – Sienna Guillory, English model and actress

1976 – Leila Lejeune, French handballer

1976 – Susanne Ljungskog, Swedish cyclist

1977 – Mónica Cruz, Spanish actress and dancer

1978 – Brooke Burns, American fashion model, television personality, and actress

1978 – Annett Renneberg, German actress and singer

1979 – Christina Liebherr, Swiss equestrian

1979 – Leena Peisa, Finnish keyboard player and songwriter

1981 – Fabiana Murer, Brazilian pole vaulter

1984 – Sharon Cherop, Kenyan long-distance runner

1988 – Jessica Gregg, Canadian speed skater

1993 – Marine Lorphelin, Miss France

1995 – Inga Janulevičiūtė, Lithuanian figure skater

Also on this day in history…

1872 – The Wanderers F.C. win the first FA Cup, the oldest football competition in the world, beating Royal Engineers A.F.C. 1–0 at The Oval in Kennington, London.

1936 – Warmer-than-normal temperatures rapidly melt snow and ice on the upper Allegheny and Monongahela rivers, leading to a major flood in Pittsburgh.

1988 – Iran–Contra affair: Lieutenant Colonel Oliver North and Vice Admiral John Poindexter are indicted on charges of conspiracy to defraud the United States.

1995 – Mississippi formally ratifies the Thirteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution, becoming the last state to approve the abolition of slavery. The Thirteenth Amendment was officially ratified in 1865.

2014 – Crimea votes in a controversial referendum to secede from Ukraine to join Russia.

2020 – The Dow Jones Industrial Average falls by 2,997.10, the single largest point drop in history and the second-largest percentage drop ever at 12.93%, an even greater crash than Black Monday (1929). This follows the U.S. Federal Reserve announcing that it will cut its target interest rate to 0–0.25%.