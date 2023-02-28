Almanac - Tuesday February 28, 2023

Today is Tuesday, the 28th of February of 2023,

February 28 is the 59th day of the year

306 days remain until the end of the year

19 days until spring begins

The sun rose a few minutes ago at 6:42:27 am

and sun will set today at 6:03:14 pm.

We will have 11 hours, 20 minutes of daylight today

Solar noon will be at 12:22:50 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 50.5°F

The first high tide will be at 4:38 am at 5.39 feet

The only low tide of the day will be at 12:31 pm at 0.37 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 7:56 pm at 4.31 feet

The Moon is currently 62% visible

It’s a Waxing Gibbous

We’ll have a Full Moon in 7 days next Tuesday the 7th of March of 2023 at 4:40 am

On this day in Black History…

Feb 28, 1704 Elias Neau, a Frenchman, opened school for Blacks in New York City.

Feb 28, 1708 Slave revolt, Newton, Long Island (N.Y.). Seven whites killed. Two Black male slaves and an Indian slave were hanged, and a Black woman was burned alive.

Feb 28, 1778 Rhode Island General Assembly in precedent-breaking act authorized the enlistment of slaves.

Feb. 28, 1859 - Arkansas legislature required free blacks to choose between exile and enslavement.

Feb 28, 1871 Second Enforcement Act gave federal officers and courts control of registration and voting in congressional elections.

Feb. 28, 1932 - Richard Spikes invented/patented the automatic gear shift.

Feb 28, 1942 Race riot, Sojourner Truth Homes, Detroit.

Feb 28, 1943 Porgy and Bess opened on Broadway with Anne Brown and Todd Duncan in starring roles.

Feb 28, 1945 Every now and then you run into a character who is “bigger than life.” Charles “Bubba” Smith of Beaumont, Texas at 6 ft. 7 in. and 270 lbs. did both literally and figuratively fit that mold. Bubba was a passenger on the “underground railroad” of talented black athletes from the Jim Crow south that prohibited players from playing in the South.

The many Bubba sighting and urban legend stories that still exist to this day on the MSU campus are telltale of a man who easily adapted to the “big stage.”

As one of the best pass rushers in the game, Bubba often drew two blockers, yet was effective enough to make two Pro Bowls, one All-Pro team and be recognized through the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

Bubba Smith was enshrined in the College Football Hall of Fame in 1988.

Feb 28, 1948 Sgt.Cornelius F.Adjetey becomes the first martyr for national independence of Ghana.

On this day in 1964, Jazz pianist and composer Thelonious Monk was featured on the cover of Time magazine, and was featured in the article titled “The Loneliest Monk.”

Feb 28, 1970 On February 28, 1970, Abdou Diouf, the son of a postman, became prime minister of Senegal, a post that had just been reinstated through a change in the constitution. He retained the position for 11 years.

On this day 1984, Michael Jackson won 8 Grammys, including Record and Album of the Year, for his album Thriller.

Feb 28, 1977 Death of comedian Eddie ("Rochester") Anderson at the age of 71.

On this day in 1990, Philip Emeagwali was awarded the Gordon Bell Prize for solving what was considered one of the twenty most difficult problems in the computing field. The Gordon Bell Prize is an award presented by the Association for Computing Machinery.

Feb 28, 1990 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Cornelius Gunter, lead singer of the Coasters, was shot to death in Las Vegas, Nevada. Gunter joined the group in 1957 and was around for such hits as "Poison Ivy" and "Charlie Brown."

On February 28, 2003, President George W. Bush nominated Roland Wentworth to serve as the American Ambassador to the Republic of Guyana.

Today is…

Car Keys and Small Change Day

Floral Design Day

Global Scouse Day

International Repetitive Strain Injury Awareness Day

National Chocolate Soufflé Day

National Public Sleeping Day

National Tooth Fairy Day

Rare Disease Day

World Spay Day

Today is also…

Kalevala Day, also known as the Finnish Culture Day in Finland and for the Finnish diaspora

as it was on this day in 1835 – Elias Lönnrot signed and dated the first version of the Kalevala, the so-called foreword to the Old Kalevala.

National Science Day in India

On this day in history…

1953 – James Watson and Francis Crick announce to friends that they have determined the chemical structure of DNA; the formal announcement takes place on April 25 following publication in April's Nature (pub. April 2).

1972 – in the history of China–United States relations: The United States and China sign the Shanghai Communiqué.

1980 – Andalusia approves its statute of autonomy through a referendum.

1983 – The final episode of M*A*S*H airs, with almost 106 million viewers. It still holds the record for the highest viewership of a season finale.

1991 – The first Gulf War ends.

1993 – The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms agents raid the Branch Davidian church in Waco, Texas with a warrant to arrest the group's leader David Koresh. Four ATF agents and six Davidians die in the initial raid, starting a 51-day standoff.

2013 – Pope Benedict XVI resigns as the pope of the Catholic Church, becoming the first pope to do so since Pope Gregory XII, in 1415.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with…

1894 – Ben Hecht, American director, producer, and screenwriter (d. 1964)

1901 – Linus Pauling, American chemist and activist, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1994)

1906 – Bugsy Siegel, American gangster (d. 1947)

1907 – Milton Caniff, American cartoonist (d. 1988)

1909 – Stephen Spender, English author and poet (d. 1995)

1929 – Frank Gehry, Canadian-born American architect and designer

1931 – Gavin MacLeod, American actor, Christian activist, and author (d. 2021)

1939 – Tommy Tune, American actor, dancer, singer, theatre director, producer, and choreographer

1940 – Mario Andretti, Italian-American racing driver

1942 – Frank Bonner, American actor and television director (d. 2021)

1942 – Brian Jones, English guitarist, songwriter, and producer (d. 1969)

1945 – Bubba Smith, American football player and actor (d. 2011)

1946 – Syreeta Wright, American singer-songwriter (d. 2004)

1948 – Bernadette Peters, American actress, singer, and author

1953 – Paul Krugman, American economist and academic, Nobel Prize laureate

1955 – Gilbert Gottfried, American comedian, actor, and singer (d. 2022)

1957 – John Turturro, American actor and director

1981 – Brian Bannister, American baseball player and scout