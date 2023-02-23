Almanac - Thursday February 23, 2023

Today is Thursday, the 23rd of February of 2023,

February 23 is the 54th day of the year

311 days remain until the end of the year

24 days until spring begins

The sun is rising right now at 6:49:13 am

and the sun sets this afternoon at 5:58:09 pm.

We will have 11 hours and 8 minutes of daylight

Solar noon will be at 12:23:41 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 52.2°F.

The first high tide was early this morning at 12:50 am at 5.87 feet

The first low tide will be in a couple of minutes at 6:56 am at 0.83 feet

The next high tide will be this afternoon at 12:59 pm at 5.16 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 6:58 pm at 0.68 feet

The Moon is currently 14.6% visible

It’s a Waxing Crescent moon

We’ll have the First Quarter Moon in 4 days on Monday the 27th of February of 2023 at 12:06 am

Today is…

Curling is Cool Day

Diesel Engine Day

Digital Learning Day

International Dog Biscuit Appreciation Day

Introduce a Girl to Engineering Day

National Banana Bread Day

National Chili Day

National Rationalization Day

National Tile Day

National Toast Day (UK)

Play Tennis Day

The Great American Spit Out

World Understanding and Peace Day

On this day in Black History…

On this day 1868, Sociologist and historian William Edward Burghardt “W.E.B.” Du Bois was born in Great Barrington, Massachusetts. Du Bois, an influential proponent of civil rights, came to national attention with his book “The Souls of Black Folks”. The book explored the issue of color in the twentieth century. He was also a founding member of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP).

also born on this day in 1923 – Clarence D. Lester, African-American fighter pilot (d.1986)

On this day in 1929, Baseball catcher Elston Gene Howard was born in St. Louis, Missouri. Howard would go on to become the first African-American player on the New York Yankees roster. He was also the first African-American to be named the American League’s Most Valuable Player in 1963. And in 1965, Howard signed a $70,000 contract with the Yankees, making him the highest paid player in the history of baseball at the time.

Born on this day in 1945 – Allan Boesak, South African cleric and politician

Feb. 23, 1965: Constance Baker Motley Becomes First Black Manhattan Borough President. From law clerk to Federal Court judge, Motley had an incredible career that set the path for many to follow.

On this day in 1979, Frank E. Peterson Jr. became the first African-American General in the Marine Corps. Before then he was also the first African-American Marine Corps aviator.

2004 -- Fifty U.S. Marines were headed to Haiti to protect their American Embassy and diplomats.

2020 – Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old African-American citizen, is shot and murdered by three white men after visiting a house under construction while jogging at a neighborhood in Satilla Shores near Brunswick in Glynn County, Georgia.

Also on this day in history…

1886 – Charles Martin Hall produced the first samples of aluminium from the electrolysis of aluminium oxide, after several years of intensive work. He was assisted in this project by his older sister, Julia Brainerd Hall.

1898 – Émile Zola is imprisoned in France after writing J'Accuse…!, a letter accusing the French government of antisemitism and wrongfully imprisoning Captain Alfred Dreyfus.

1903 – Cuba leases Guantánamo Bay to the United States "in perpetuity".

1917 – First demonstrations in Saint Petersburg, Russia. The beginning of the February Revolution (March 8 in the Gregorian calendar).

1927 – U.S. President Calvin Coolidge signs a bill by Congress establishing the Federal Radio Commission (later replaced by the Federal Communications Commission) which was to regulate the use of radio frequencies in the United States.

1954 – The first mass inoculation of children against polio with the Salk vaccine begins in Pittsburgh.

1974 – The Symbionese Liberation Army demands $4 million more to release kidnap victim Patty Hearst.

1980 – Iran hostage crisis: Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini states that Iran's parliament will decide the fate of the American embassy hostages.

1983 – The United States Environmental Protection Agency announces its intent to buy out and evacuate the dioxin-contaminated community of Times Beach, Missouri.

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with…

1633 – Samuel Pepys, English diarist and politician (d. 1703)

1685 – George Frideric Handel, German-English organist and composer (d. 1759)

1850 – César Ritz, Swiss businessman, founded The Ritz Hotel, London and Hôtel Ritz Paris (d. 1918)

1868 – W. E. B. Du Bois, American sociologist, historian, and activist (d. 1963)

1883 – Karl Jaspers, German-Swiss psychiatrist and philosopher (d. 1969)

1904 – William L. Shirer, American journalist and historian (d. 1993)

1938 – Sylvia Chase, American broadcast journalist (d. 2019

1940 – Peter Fonda, American actor, director, producer, and screenwriter (d. 2019)

1944 – Johnny Winter, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer (d. 2014)

1951 – Debbie Friedman, American singer-songwriter of Jewish melodies (d. 2011)

1956 – Sandra Osborne, Scottish politician

1960 – Naruhito, Emperor of Japan

1983 – Aziz Ansari, American comedian, actor, producer, and screenwriter

1983 – Emily Blunt, English actress

1994 – Dakota Fanning, American actress