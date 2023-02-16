Almanac - Thursday February 16, 2023
Today is Thursday, the 16th of February of 2023,
February 16 is the 47th day of the year
318 days remain until the end of the year
31 days until spring begins
The sun rises this morning at 6:58:03 am
and sunset will be at 5:50:48 pm.
We will have 10 hours and 52 minutes of daylight.
Solar noon will be at 12:24:25 pm.
Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 51.3°F.
The first low tide was at 12:27 am at 3.4 feet
The first high tide was at 6:25 am at 6.29 feet
The next low tide at 1:57 pm at -0.78 feet
and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 9:14 pm at 4.6 feet
The Moon is currently 19% visible
It’s a Waning Crescent moon
We’ll have a New Moon in 3 days on Sunday the 19th of February of 2023 at 11:06 pm
On this day in Black History…
Feb. 16, 1857 - Frederick Douglass is elected President of Freeman Bank and Trust.
Feb. 16, 1923 - Bessie Smith makes her first recording, "Down Hearted Blues," which sells 800,000 copies for Columbia Records.
Feb. 16, 1951 - New York City Council passes a bill prohibiting racial discrimination in city-assisted housing developments.
– On this day in 1957, actor Levar Burton was born.
– On this day in 1970, Joe Frazier knocked out Jimmy Ellis to become world heavyweight champion.
Today is…
Today is also,,,
Day of the Shining Star (Kim Jong-il's Birthday) in North Korea
Restoration of Lithuania's Statehood Day, celebrate the independence of Lithuania from Russia and Germany in 1918
Elizabeth Peratrovich Day in Alaska.
as it was on this day in1945 – The Alaska Equal Rights Act of 1945, the first anti-discrimination law in the United States, was signed into law.
If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You get to share birthday cake with….
1222 – Nichiren, founder of Nichiren Buddhism (d. 1282)
1903 – Edgar Bergen, American ventriloquist and actor (d. 1978)
1909 – Hugh Beaumont, American actor and director (d. 1982)
1926 – Margot Frank, German-Dutch holocaust victim (d. 1945)
1931 – Otis Blackwell, American singer-songwriter and pianist (d. 2002)
1935 – Sonny Bono, American actor, singer, and politician (d. 1998)
1935 – Stephen Gaskin, American activist, co-founded The Farm (d. 2014)
1954 – Margaux Hemingway, American model and actress (d. 1996)
1957 – LeVar Burton, actor, director, and producer
1958 – Ice-T, American rapper and actor
1959 – John McEnroe, American tennis player and sportscaster
1982 – Lupe Fiasco, American rapper
1989 – Elizabeth Olsen, American actress
and also on this day in history…
1923 – Howard Carter unseals the burial chamber of Pharaoh Tutankhamun.
1936 – The Popular Front wins the 1936 Spanish general election.
1937 – Wallace H. Carothers receives a United States patent for nylon.
1959 – Fidel Castro becomes Premier of Cuba after dictator Fulgencio Batista was overthrown on January 1.
1968 – In Haleyville, Alabama, the first 9-1-1 emergency telephone system goes into service.
1978 – The first computer bulletin board system is created (CBBS in Chicago).
2005 – The Kyoto Protocol comes into force, following its ratification by Russia.
2006 – The last Mobile army surgical hospital (MASH) is decommissioned by the United States Army.