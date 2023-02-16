Almanac - Thursday February 16, 2023

Today is Thursday, the 16th of February of 2023,

February 16 is the 47th day of the year

318 days remain until the end of the year

31 days until spring begins

The sun rises this morning at 6:58:03 am

and sunset will be at 5:50:48 pm.

We will have 10 hours and 52 minutes of daylight.

Solar noon will be at 12:24:25 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 51.3°F.

The first low tide was at 12:27 am at 3.4 feet

The first high tide was at 6:25 am at 6.29 feet

The next low tide at 1:57 pm at -0.78 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 9:14 pm at 4.6 feet

The Moon is currently 19% visible

It’s a Waning Crescent moon

We’ll have a New Moon in 3 days on Sunday the 19th of February of 2023 at 11:06 pm

On this day in Black History…

Feb. 16, 1857 - Frederick Douglass is elected President of Freeman Bank and Trust.

Feb. 16, 1923 - Bessie Smith makes her first recording, "Down Hearted Blues," which sells 800,000 copies for Columbia Records.

Feb. 16, 1951 - New York City Council passes a bill prohibiting racial discrimination in city-assisted housing developments.

– On this day in 1957, actor Levar Burton was born.

– On this day in 1970, Joe Frazier knocked out Jimmy Ellis to become world heavyweight champion.

Today is…

Do a Grouch a Favor Day

Fat Thursday

Kyoto Protocol Day

National Almond Day

National Innovation Day

Tim Tam Day

Today is also,,,

Day of the Shining Star (Kim Jong-il's Birthday) in North Korea

Restoration of Lithuania's Statehood Day, celebrate the independence of Lithuania from Russia and Germany in 1918

Elizabeth Peratrovich Day in Alaska.

as it was on this day in1945 – The Alaska Equal Rights Act of 1945, the first anti-discrimination law in the United States, was signed into law.

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You get to share birthday cake with….

1222 – Nichiren, founder of Nichiren Buddhism (d. 1282)

1903 – Edgar Bergen, American ventriloquist and actor (d. 1978)

1909 – Hugh Beaumont, American actor and director (d. 1982)

1926 – Margot Frank, German-Dutch holocaust victim (d. 1945)

1931 – Otis Blackwell, American singer-songwriter and pianist (d. 2002)

1935 – Sonny Bono, American actor, singer, and politician (d. 1998)

1935 – Stephen Gaskin, American activist, co-founded The Farm (d. 2014)

1954 – Margaux Hemingway, American model and actress (d. 1996)

1957 – LeVar Burton, actor, director, and producer

1958 – Ice-T, American rapper and actor

1959 – John McEnroe, American tennis player and sportscaster

1982 – Lupe Fiasco, American rapper

1989 – Elizabeth Olsen, American actress

and also on this day in history…

1923 – Howard Carter unseals the burial chamber of Pharaoh Tutankhamun.

1936 – The Popular Front wins the 1936 Spanish general election.

1937 – Wallace H. Carothers receives a United States patent for nylon.

1959 – Fidel Castro becomes Premier of Cuba after dictator Fulgencio Batista was overthrown on January 1.

1968 – In Haleyville, Alabama, the first 9-1-1 emergency telephone system goes into service.

1978 – The first computer bulletin board system is created (CBBS in Chicago).

2005 – The Kyoto Protocol comes into force, following its ratification by Russia.

2006 – The last Mobile army surgical hospital (MASH) is decommissioned by the United States Army.