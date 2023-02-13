Almanac - Monday February 13, 2023

Today is Monday, the 13th of February of 2023,

February 13 is the 44th day of the year

321 days remain until the end of the year

-- days until spring begins

The sun rises in a few minutes at 7:01:34 am

and sun sets today at 5:47:34 pm

We will have 10 hours and 45 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 12:24:34 pm

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 50.9°F.

The first high tide was at 3:22 am at 5.65 feet

The first low tide will be at 10:42 am at 0.80 feet

The next high tide at 5:32 pm at 3.58 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 9:40 pm at 3 feet

The Moon is currently 50.8% visible

We’ll have a New Moon in 6 days on Sunday the 19th of February of 2023 at 11:06 pm

Today is…

Clean Out Your Computer Day

Dream Your Sweet Day

Employee Legal Awareness Day

Galentine's Day

Get a Different Name Day

International Epilepsy Day

International Natural Day

Kiss Day

Madly in Love With Me Day

National Break Up With Your Carrier Day

National Cheddar Day

National Crab Rangoon Day

National Football Hangover Day

National Poop Day

National Tortellini Day

Oatmeal Monday

World Radio Day

Today is also…

Children's Day (Myanmar)

On this day in Black History…

– On this day in 1818, Absalom Jones, the first African American Episcopal priest ordained in the U.S., dies.

Feb. 13, 1920 -- Andrew "Rube" Foster organizes the first African-American baseball league, the Negro National League, in Kansas City, Missouri.

Feb. 13, 1923 - The first black professional basketball team, "The Renaissance," was organized.

Feb. 13, 1957 - Southern Christian Leadership Conference organized at New Orleans meeting with Martin Luther King Jr. as president.

Feb 13, 1970 - The New York Stock Exchange admits its first black member, Joseph Searles.

– On this day in 1982, the first African American performers, the World’s Fair Colored Opera Company, appear at Carnegie Hall.

Born on this day…

Singer, rapper Freedom Williams (C&C Music Factory) born (1966)

Football player Randy Moss born (1977)

Rapper Natalie Stewart (Floetry) born (1979)

Other birthdays today include…

1885 – Bess Truman, 35th First Lady of the United States (d. 1982)

1888 – Georgios Papandreou, Greek lawyer, economist, and politician, 162nd Prime Minister of Greece (d. 1968)

1902 – Harold Lasswell, American political scientist and theorist (d. 1978)

1903 – Georges Simenon, Belgian-Swiss author (d. 1989)

1919 – Tennessee Ernie Ford, American singer and actor (d. 1991)

1923 – Chuck Yeager, American general and pilot; first test pilot to break the sound barrier (d. 2020)

1929 – Omar Torrijos, Panamanian commander and politician, Military Leader of Panama (d. 1981)

1933 – Kim Novak, American actress

1938 – Oliver Reed, English actor (d. 1999)

1942 – Peter Tork, American singer-songwriter, bass player, and actor (d. 2019)

1943 – Elaine Pagels, American theologian and academic

1944 – Jerry Springer, English-American television host, actor, and politician, 56th Mayor of Cincinnati

1945 – Simon Schama, English historian and author

1950 – Peter Gabriel, English singer-songwriter and musician

1977 – Randy Moss, American football player and coach

…also on this day in history…

1913 – The 13th Dalai Lama proclaims Tibetan independence following a period of domination by Manchu Qing dynasty and initiated a period of almost four decades of independence.

1914 – Copyright: In New York City the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers is established to protect the copyrighted musical compositions of its members.

1920 – The Negro National League is formed.

1955 – Israel obtains four of the seven Dead Sea Scrolls.

1960 – Black college students stage the first of the Nashville sit-ins at three lunch counters in Nashville, Tennessee.

1961 – An allegedly 500,000-year-old rock is discovered near Olancha, California, US, that appears to anachronistically encase a spark plug.

1990 – German reunification: An agreement is reached on a two-stage plan to reunite Germany.

2004 – The Harvard–Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics announces the discovery of the universe's largest known diamond, white dwarf star BPM 37093. Astronomers named this star "Lucy" after The Beatles' song "Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds".

2008 – Australian Prime Minister Kevin Rudd makes a historic apology to the Indigenous Australians and the Stolen Generations.

2011 – For the first time in more than 100 years the Umatilla, an American Indian tribe, are able to hunt and harvest a bison just outside Yellowstone National Park, restoring a centuries-old tradition guaranteed by a treaty signed in 1855.

2021 – Former U.S. President Donald Trump is acquitted in his second impeachment trial.