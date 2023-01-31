Almanac - Tuesday January 31, 2023
Today is Tuesday, the 31st of January of 2023
January 31 is the 31st day of the year
334 days remain until the end of the year
47 days until spring begins
The sun will rises at 7:14:29 am
and sunset will be at 5:33:12 pm.
We will have 10 hours, 18 minutes of daylight today
Solar noon will be at 12:23:50 pm.
Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 50.2°F.
The first low tide was at 12:23 am at 3.17 feet
The first high tide was earlier this hour at 6:19 am at 5.92 feet
The next low tide at 2:00 pm at zero feet
and the last high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 9:07 pm at 4.49 feet
The Moon is currently 77.7% visible
It’s a Waxing Gibbous moon
We’ll have a Full Moon in 5 days on Sunday the 5th of February of 2023 at 10:29 am
Today is…
Appreciate Your Social Security Check Day
Inspire Your Heart with Art Day
National Plan for Vacation Day
Today is also…
Amar-tithi in Meherabad, India, and for followers of Meher Baba
Independence Day in Nauru, celebrating their independence from Australia in 1968.
Street Children's Day in Austria
If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with….
1797 – Franz Schubert, Austrian pianist and composer (d. 1828)
1872 – Zane Grey, American author (d. 1939)
1892 – Eddie Cantor, American singer-songwriter, actor, and dancer (d. 1964)
1902 – Tallulah Bankhead, American actress (d. 1968)
1915 – Bobby Hackett, American trumpet player and cornet player (d. 1976)
1915 – Alan Lomax, American historian, author, and scholar (d. 2002)
1915 – Thomas Merton, American monk and author (d. 1968)
1915 – Garry Moore, American comedian and game show host (d. 1993)
1919 – Jackie Robinson, American baseball player and sportscaster (d. 1972)
1921 – Carol Channing, American actress, singer, and dancer (d. 2019
1921 – Mario Lanza, American tenor and actor (d. 1959)
1923 – Norman Mailer, American journalist and author (d. 2007)
1925 – Benjamin Hooks, American minister, lawyer, and activist (d. 2010)
1927 – Norm Prescott, American animator, producer, and composer, co-founded Filmation Studios (d. 2005)
1935 – Ken-zaburō Ōe, Japanese author and academic, Nobel Prize laureate
1937 – Philip Glass, American composer
1937 – Suzanne Pleshette, American actress (d. 2008)
1938 – Queen Beatrix of the Netherlands
1938 – James G. Watt, American lawyer and politician, 43rd United States Secretary of the Interior
1941 – Dick Gephardt, American lawyer and politician
1941 – Jessica Walter, American actress (d. 2021)
1947 – Nolan Ryan, American baseball player
1949 – Ken Wilber, American sociologist, philosopher, and author
1956 – John Lydon, English singer-songwriter
1965 – Peter Sagal, American author and radio host
1970 – Minnie Driver, English singer-songwriter and actress
1977 – Bobby Moynihan, American actor and comedian
1981 – Justin Timberlake, American singer-songwriter, dancer, and actor
1987 – Marcus Mumford, American-English singer-songwriter
and on this day in history…
1901 – Anton Chekhov's Three Sisters premieres at Moscow Art Theatre in Russia.
1945 – US Army private Eddie Slovik is executed for desertion, the first such execution of an American soldier since the Civil War.
1971 – Apollo program: Apollo 14: Astronauts Alan Shepard, Stuart Roosa, and Edgar Mitchell, aboard a Saturn V, lift off for a mission to the Fra Mauro Highlands on the Moon.
1971 – The Winter Soldier Investigation, organized by the Vietnam Veterans Against the War to publicize war crimes and atrocities by Americans and allies in Vietnam, begins in Detroit.
1988 – Doug Williams becomes the first African-American quarterback to play in a Super Bowl and leads the Washington Redskins to victory in Super Bowl XXII.
2018 – Both a blue moon and a total lunar eclipse occur.
2020 – The United Kingdom's membership within the European Union ceases in accordance with Article 50, after 47 years of being a member state.
2022 – Sue Gray, a senior civil servant in the United Kingdom, publishes an initial version of her report on the Downing Street Partygate controversy.