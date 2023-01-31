Almanac - Tuesday January 31, 2023

Today is Tuesday, the 31st of January of 2023

January 31 is the 31st day of the year

334 days remain until the end of the year

47 days until spring begins

The sun will rises at 7:14:29 am

and sunset will be at 5:33:12 pm.

We will have 10 hours, 18 minutes of daylight today

Solar noon will be at 12:23:50 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 50.2°F.

The first low tide was at 12:23 am at 3.17 feet

The first high tide was earlier this hour at 6:19 am at 5.92 feet

The next low tide at 2:00 pm at zero feet

and the last high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 9:07 pm at 4.49 feet

The Moon is currently 77.7% visible

It’s a Waxing Gibbous moon

We’ll have a Full Moon in 5 days on Sunday the 5th of February of 2023 at 10:29 am

Today is…

Appreciate Your Social Security Check Day

Backwards Day

Brandy Alexander Day

Eat Brussels Sprouts Day

Hell is Freezing Over Day

Hug an Economist Day

Inspire Your Heart with Art Day

National Hot Chocolate Day

National Plan for Vacation Day

Scotch Tape Day

Today is also…

Amar-tithi in Meherabad, India, and for followers of Meher Baba

Independence Day in Nauru, celebrating their independence from Australia in 1968.

Street Children's Day in Austria

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with….

1797 – Franz Schubert, Austrian pianist and composer (d. 1828)

1872 – Zane Grey, American author (d. 1939)

1892 – Eddie Cantor, American singer-songwriter, actor, and dancer (d. 1964)

1902 – Tallulah Bankhead, American actress (d. 1968)

1915 – Bobby Hackett, American trumpet player and cornet player (d. 1976)

1915 – Alan Lomax, American historian, author, and scholar (d. 2002)

1915 – Thomas Merton, American monk and author (d. 1968)

1915 – Garry Moore, American comedian and game show host (d. 1993)

1919 – Jackie Robinson, American baseball player and sportscaster (d. 1972)

1921 – Carol Channing, American actress, singer, and dancer (d. 2019

1921 – Mario Lanza, American tenor and actor (d. 1959)

1923 – Norman Mailer, American journalist and author (d. 2007)

1925 – Benjamin Hooks, American minister, lawyer, and activist (d. 2010)

1927 – Norm Prescott, American animator, producer, and composer, co-founded Filmation Studios (d. 2005)

1935 – Ken-zaburō Ōe, Japanese author and academic, Nobel Prize laureate

1937 – Philip Glass, American composer

1937 – Suzanne Pleshette, American actress (d. 2008)

1938 – Queen Beatrix of the Netherlands

1938 – James G. Watt, American lawyer and politician, 43rd United States Secretary of the Interior

1941 – Dick Gephardt, American lawyer and politician

1941 – Jessica Walter, American actress (d. 2021)

1947 – Nolan Ryan, American baseball player

1949 – Ken Wilber, American sociologist, philosopher, and author

1956 – John Lydon, English singer-songwriter

1965 – Peter Sagal, American author and radio host

1970 – Minnie Driver, English singer-songwriter and actress

1977 – Bobby Moynihan, American actor and comedian

1981 – Justin Timberlake, American singer-songwriter, dancer, and actor

1987 – Marcus Mumford, American-English singer-songwriter

and on this day in history…

1901 – Anton Chekhov's Three Sisters premieres at Moscow Art Theatre in Russia.

1945 – US Army private Eddie Slovik is executed for desertion, the first such execution of an American soldier since the Civil War.

1971 – Apollo program: Apollo 14: Astronauts Alan Shepard, Stuart Roosa, and Edgar Mitchell, aboard a Saturn V, lift off for a mission to the Fra Mauro Highlands on the Moon.

1971 – The Winter Soldier Investigation, organized by the Vietnam Veterans Against the War to publicize war crimes and atrocities by Americans and allies in Vietnam, begins in Detroit.

1988 – Doug Williams becomes the first African-American quarterback to play in a Super Bowl and leads the Washington Redskins to victory in Super Bowl XXII.

2018 – Both a blue moon and a total lunar eclipse occur.

2020 – The United Kingdom's membership within the European Union ceases in accordance with Article 50, after 47 years of being a member state.

2022 – Sue Gray, a senior civil servant in the United Kingdom, publishes an initial version of her report on the Downing Street Partygate controversy.