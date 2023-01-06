Almanac - Friday January 6, 2023

Today Friday, 6th of January of 2023,

January 6 is the sixth day of the year

359 days remain until the end of the year

the sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:25:36 am

and sunset will be at 5:06:47 pm.

Today we will have 9 hours and 41 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 12:16:11 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 51.1°F.

The first low tide was at 3:53 am at 3.34 feet

the first high tide will be at 9:29 am at 6.22 feet (pretty high)

the next low tide will be at 4:51 pm at minus zero point six-three feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach will be early tomorrow morning at 12:04 am at 4.80 feet

The Moon is 99.8% visible

we can call it a Full Moon

It becomes a 100% Full Moon at 3:08 pm Today

The January moon is called The Full Wolf Moon

The howling of wolves was often heard at this time of year. Many sources state that wolves howled due to hunger. Rather, wolves use howls to define territory, locate pack members, reinforce social bonds, and gather for hunting.

• Canada Goose Moon

• Center Moon

• Cold Moon

• Freeze Up Moon

• Frost Exploding Moon

• Great Moon

• Greetings Moon

• Hard Moon

• Severe Moon

• Spirit Moon

Today is…

Apple Tree Day

Bean Day

Cuddle Up Day

Epiphany

National Shortbread Day

National Smith Day

National Take a Poet to Lunch Day

National Take Down the Christmas Tree Day

National Technology Day

World Day for War Orphans

Today is also…

Armed Forces Day in Iraq

Christmas in: the Armenian Apostolic Church, Russia, Ukraine, Bosnia and Herzegovina

Christmas Eve in North Macedonia

Epiphany or Three Kings' Day

or Theophany in Eastern Christianity

and its related observances:

Befana Day in Italy

Little Christmas in Ireland

Þrettándinn in Iceland

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You get to share birthday cake with…

1412 – Joan of Arc, French martyr and saint (d. 1431)

1832 – Gustave Doré, French painter and sculptor (d. 1883)

1838 – Max Bruch, German composer and conductor (d. 1920)

1878 – Carl Sandburg, American poet and historian (d. 1967)

1880 – Tom Mix, American cowboy and actor (d. 1940)

1882 – Sam Rayburn, American lawyer and politician, 48th Speaker of the United States House of Representatives (d. 1961)

1883 – Kahlil Gibran, Lebanese-American poet, painter, and philosopher (d. 1931)

1903 – Maurice Abravanel, Greek-American pianist and conductor (d. 1993)

1912 – Danny Thomas, American actor, comedian, producer, and humanitarian (d. 1991)

1913 – Loretta Young, American actress (d. 2000)

1915 – Alan Watts, English-American philosopher and author (d. 1973)

1920 – John Maynard Smith, English biologist and geneticist (d. 2004)

1920 – Sun Myung Moon, Korean religious leader; founder of the Unification Church (d. 2012)

1923 – Jacobo Timerman, Argentinian journalist and author (d. 1999)

1924 – Kim Dae-jung, South Korean soldier and politician, 8th President of South Korea, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 2009)

1924 – Earl Scruggs, American banjo player (d. 2012)

1930 – Vic Tayback, American actor (d. 1990)

1931 – E. L. Doctorow, American novelist, playwright, and short story writer (d. 2015)

1944 – Bonnie Franklin, American actress and singer (d. 2013)

1944 – Alan Stivell, French singer-songwriter and harp player

1946 – Syd Barrett, English singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2006)

1947 – Sandy Denny, English folk-rock singer-songwriter (d 1978)

1953 – Malcolm Young, Scottish-Australian singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer (d. 2017)

1955 – Rowan Atkinson, English actor, producer, and screenwriter

1960 – Nigella Lawson, English chef and author

1984 – Kate McKinnon, American actress and comedian

and on this day in history….

1536 – The first European school of higher learning in the Americas, Colegio de Santa Cruz de Tlatelolco, is founded by Viceroy Antonio de Mendoza and Bishop Juan de Zumárraga in Mexico City.

1847 – Samuel Colt obtains his first contract for the sale of revolver pistols to the United States government

1907 – Maria Montessori opens her first school and daycare center for working class children in Rome, Italy.

1912 – New Mexico is admitted to the Union as the 47th U.S. state.

1929 – Mother Teresa arrives by sea in Calcutta, India, to begin her work among India's poorest and sick people.

1941 – United States President Franklin D. Roosevelt delivers his Four Freedoms speech in the State of the Union address.

1947 – Pan American Airlines becomes the first commercial airline to offer a round-the-world ticket.

1974 – In response to the 1973 oil crisis, daylight saving time commences nearly four months early in the United States.

1994 – U.S. figure skater Nancy Kerrigan is attacked and injured by an assailant hired by her rival Tonya Harding's ex-husband during the U.S. Figure Skating Championships.

2005 – Edgar Ray Killen is indicted for the 1964 murders of Chaney, Goodman, and Schwerner during the American Civil Rights Movement.

2021 – Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump attack the United States Capitol to disrupt certification of the 2020 presidential election, resulting in five deaths and evacuation of the U.S. Congress.