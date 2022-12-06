Almanac - Tuesday December 6, 2022

Today is Tuesday, the 6th of December of 2022,

December 6 is the 340th day of the year

25 days remain until the end of the year.

15 days until winter begins

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:11:17 am

and the sun will set this afternoon at 4:50:44 pm.

Today we will have 9 hours and 39 minutes of daylight

Solar noon will be at 12:01:00 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay will be 53.1°F

The first low tide was at 2:43 am at 2.52 feet

The first high tide will be at 8:46 am at 6.41 feet

The next low tide will be at 3:55 pm at -0.58 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 10:48 pm at 4.73 feet

The Moon is 97.6% visible

It’s still considered a Waxing Gibbous

It will be a 100% Full Moon tomorrow, Wednesday, the 7th of December of 2022 at 8:08 pm

The December Moon is called The Full Cold Moon

This is the month when the winter cold fastens its grip and the nights become long and dark.

This full moon can also be called…

• Drift Clearing Moon • Frost Exploding Trees Moon • Hoar Frost Moon • Little Spirit Moon • Long Night Moon • Mid-winter Moon • Moon of the Popping Trees • Moon When the Deer Shed Their Antlers • Snow Moon • Winter Maker Moon

Today is…

Miners' Day

Mitten Tree Day

National Gazpacho Day

National Microwave Oven Day

National Pawnbrokers Day

Put on Your Own Shoes Day

St. Nicholas Day

World Trick Shot Day

Today is also…

Anniversary of the Founding of Quito in Ecuador

Armed Forces Day in Ukraine

Constitution Day in Spain

Day of the Ministry of Communications and Information Technologies of Azerbaijan

Independence Day, celebrates the independence of Finland from Russia in 1917.

National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women in Canada

On this day in history…

1790 – The U.S. Congress moves from New York City to Philadelphia.

1865 – Georgia ratifies the 13th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

1884 – The Washington Monument in Washington, D.C., is completed.

1897 – London becomes the world's first city to host licensed taxicabs.

1922 – One year to the day after the signing of the Anglo-Irish Treaty, the Irish Free State comes into existence.

1933 – U.S. federal judge John M. Woolsey rules that James Joyce's novel Ulysses is not obscene.

1967 – Adrian Kantrowitz performs the first human heart transplant in the United States.

1969 – Altamont Free Concert: At a free concert performed by the Rolling Stones, eighteen-year old Meredith Hunter is stabbed to death by Hells Angels security guards.

1973 – The Twenty-fifth Amendment: The United States House of Representatives votes 387–35 to confirm Gerald Ford as Vice President of the United States. (On November 27, the Senate confirmed him 92–3.)

1998 – in Venezuela, Hugo Chávez is victorious in presidential elections.

1999 – A&M Records, Inc. v. Napster, Inc.: The Recording Industry Association of America sues the peer-to-peer file-sharing service Napster, alleging copyright infringement.

2006 – NASA reveals photographs taken by Mars Global Surveyor suggesting the presence of liquid water on Mars.

2015 – Venezuelan parliamentary election: For the first time in 17 years, the United Socialist Party of Venezuela loses its majority in parliament.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

1520 – Barbara Radziwiłł, queen of Poland (d. 1551)

1887 – Lynn Fontanne, British actress (d. 1983)

1887 – Joseph Lamb, American pianist and composer (d. 1960)

1893 – Sylvia Townsend Warner, English author and poet (d. 1978)

1896 – Ira Gershwin, American songwriter (d. 1983)

1898 – Alfred Eisenstaedt, German-American photographer and journalist (d. 1995)

1900 – Agnes Moorehead, American actress (d. 1974)

1908 – Baby Face Nelson, American gangster (d. 1934)

1917 – Kamal Jumblatt, Lebanese lawyer and politician (d. 1977)

1920 – Dave Brubeck, American pianist and composer (d. 2012)

1924 – Wally Cox, American actor (d. 1973)

1929 – Nikolaus Harnoncourt, German-Austrian cellist and conductor (d. 2016)

1936 – David Ossman, American writer and comedian

1948 – JoBeth Williams, American actress

1952 – Craig Newmark, American computer programmer and entrepreneur; founded Craigslist

1955 – Steven Wright, American actor, comedian, and screenwriter

1956 – Peter Buck, American guitarist, songwriter, and producer

1967 – Judd Apatow, American director, producer, and screenwriter

1993 – Elián González, Cuban technician, known for a child custody and immigration case held in 2000