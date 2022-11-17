Almanac - Thursday November 17, 2022

Today is Thursday, the 17th of November of 2022,

November 17 is the 321st day of the year

44 days remain until the end of the year.

34 days until winter begins

The sun will rise in a couple of minutes at 6:52:34 am

and the sun will set this afternoon at 4:56:32 pm.

We will have 10 hours and 3 minutes of daylight

Solar noon today will be at 11:54:33 am.

Water Temperature in San Francisco Bay is 55.6°F

The first high tide was earlier this hour at 6:20 am at 4.89 feet

The first low tide of the day will be at 12:17 pm at 2.66 feet

The next high tide at 5:06 pm at 4.27 feet

The final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be 11:51 pm at 0.80 feet

The Moon is currently 40.4% visible

a Waning Crescent moon

We’ll have a New Moon in 6 days on Wednesday the 23rd of November of 2022 at 2:57 pm

Today is…

Electronic Greeting Card Day

Great American Smokeout

Homemade Bread Day

International Guinness World Records Day

International Happy GOZE-uh Day

National Baklava Day

National Butter Day

National Farm Joke Day

National Rural Health Day

National Take a Hike Day

National Unfriend Day

Nouveau Beaujolais Day

Social Enterprise Day

The Little Mermaid Day

Use Less Stuff Day

World Pancreatic Cancer Day

World Peace Day

World Philosophy Day

Today is also…

Athens Polytechnic Uprising Remembrance Day in Greece

International Students' Day

Martyrs' Day in Orissa, India

Presidents Day on the Marshall Islands

World Prematurity Day

On this day in history…

1558 – Elizabethan era begins: Queen Mary I of England dies and is succeeded by her half-sister Elizabeth I of England.

1777 – Articles of Confederation (United States) are submitted to the states for ratification.

1800 – The United States Congress holds its first session in Washington, D.C.

1820 – Captain Nathaniel Palmer becomes the first American to see Antarctica. (The Palmer Peninsula is later named after him.)

1858 – The city of Denver, Colorado is founded.

1869 – In Egypt, the Suez Canal, linking the Mediterranean Sea with the Red Sea, is inaugurated.

1903 – The Russian Social Democratic Labour Party splits into two groups: The Bolsheviks (Russian for "majority") and Mensheviks (Russian for "minority").

1947 – The Screen Actors Guild implements an anti-Communist loyalty oath.

1947 – American scientists John Bardeen and Walter Houser Brattain observe the basic principles of the transistor, a key element for the electronics revolution of the 20th century.

1950 – Lhamo Dondrub, also known as Gyalwa Rinpoche is officially named the 14th Dalai Lama.

1968 – Viewers of the Raiders–Jets football game in the eastern United States are denied the opportunity to watch its exciting finish when NBC broadcasts Heidi instead, prompting changes to sports broadcasting in the U.S.

1970 – Vietnam War: Lieutenant William Calley goes on trial for the My Lai Massacre.

1973 – Watergate scandal: In Orlando, Florida, U.S. President Richard Nixon tells 400 Associated Press managing editors "I am not a crook."

1983 – The Zapatista Army of National Liberation is founded in Mexico.

2003 – Actor Arnold Schwarzenegger’s tenure as the governor of California began.

2019 – The first known case of COVID-19 is traced to a 55-year-old man who had visited a market in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with…

1790 – August Ferdinand Möbius, German mathematician and astronomer (d. 1868)

1901 – Lee Strasberg, Ukrainian-American actor and director (d. 1982)

1904 – Isamu Noguchi, American sculptor and architect (d. 1988)

1916 – Shelby Foote, American historian and author (d. 2005)

1925 – Rock Hudson, American actor (d. 1985)

1937 – Peter Cook, English comedian, actor, and screenwriter (d. 1995)

1938 – Gordon Lightfoot, Canadian singer-songwriter and guitarist

1942 – Martin Scorsese, American director, producer, screenwriter, and actor

1944 – Gene Clark, American singer-songwriter and musician (d. 1991)

1944 – Danny DeVito, American actor, director, and producer

1944 – Lorne Michaels, Canadian-American screenwriter and producer, created Saturday Night Live

1948 – Howard Dean, American physician and politician, 79th Governor of Vermont

1948 – East Bay Ray, American guitarist

1949 – John Boehner, American businessman and politician, 61st Speaker of the United States House of Representatives

1952 – Cyril Ramaphosa, South African businessman and politician, fifth President of South Africa

1955 – Yolanda King, American actress and activist (d. 2007)

1960 – RuPaul, American drag queen performer, actor, and singer

1964 – Susan Rice, American academic and politician, 24th United States National Security Advisor

1966 – Jeff Buckley, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1997)