Almanac - Friday November 4, 2022

Daylight-saving time (DST) ends this Sunday, with clocks moving back one hour to standard time at 2:00 am local time on November 6th, 2022

The November Moon is called The Full Beaver Moon

This was the time when beavers finished preparations for winter and retreated into their lodges.

The November Moon is also called the…

Deer Rutting Moon

Digging/Scratching Moon

Freezing Moon

Frost Moon

Whitefish Moon

Community Service Day in Dominica

Flag Day in Panama

National Tonga Day

National Unity and Armed Forces Day or Giorno dell'Unità Nazionale e Festa delle Forze Armate in Italy

Unity Day in Russia

Yitzhak Rabin Memorial

1429 – Armagnac–Burgundian Civil War: Joan of Arc liberates Saint-Pierre-le-Moûtier.

1501 – Catherine of Aragon (later Henry VIII's first wife) meets Arthur Tudor, Henry VIII's older brother – they would later marry.

1677 – The future Mary II of England marries William, Prince of Orange; they later jointly reign as William and Mary.

1737 – The Teatro di San Carlo, the oldest working opera house in Europe, is inaugurated in Naples, Italy.

1780 – The Rebellion of Túpac Amaru II against Spanish rule in the Viceroyalty of Peru begins.

1783 – Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's Symphony No. 36 is performed for the first time in Linz, Austria.

1847 – Sir James Young Simpson, a Scottish physician, discovers the anaesthetic properties of chloroform.

1922 – In Egypt, British archaeologist Howard Carter and his men find the entrance to Tutankhamun's tomb in the Valley of the Kings.

1924 – Nellie Tayloe Ross of Wyoming becomes the first female elected as governor in the United States.

1952 – The United States government establishes the National Security Agency, or NSA.

1960 – At the Kasakela Chimpanzee Community in Tanzania, Dr. Jane Goodall observes chimpanzees creating tools, the first-ever observation in non-human animals.

1970 – Salvador Allende takes office as President of Chile, the first Marxist to become president of a Latin American country through open elections.

1973 – The Netherlands experiences the first car-free Sunday caused by the 1973 oil crisis. Highways are used only by cyclists and roller skaters.

1979 – Iran hostage crisis: A group of Iranian college students overruns the U.S. embassy in Tehran and takes 90 hostages.

1980 – Ronald Reagan is elected as the 40th President of the United States, defeating incumbent Jimmy Carter.

1995 – Israel-Palestinian conflict: Israeli prime minister Yitzhak Rabin is assassinated by an extremist Israeli.

2008 – Barack Obama becomes the first person of biracial or African-American descent to be elected as President of the United States.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You get to share birthday cake with….

1879 – Will Rogers, American actor and screenwriter (d. 1935)

1911 – Dixie Lee, American actress and singer (d. 1952)

1913 – Gig Young, American actor (d. 1978)

1916 – Walter Cronkite, American journalist, voice actor, and producer (d. 2009)

1918 – Art Carney, American actor (d. 2003)

1932 – Tommy Makem, Irish singer-songwriter (d. 2007)

1937 – Loretta Swit, American actress and singer

1940 – Sally Baldwin, Scottish social sciences professor (d. 2003)

1940 – Delbert McClinton, American singer-songwriter

1946 – Laura Bush, American educator and librarian, 45th First Lady of the United States

1946 – Robert Mapplethorpe, American photographer (d. 1989)

1958 – Anne Sweeney, American businesswoman

1960 – Kathy Griffin, American comedian and actress

1969 – Sean Combs, American rapper, producer, and actor

1969 – Matthew McConaughey, American actor and producer