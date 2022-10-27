Almanac - Thursday October 27, 2022

Today is Thursday, the 27th of October of 2022,

October 27 is the 300th day of the year

65 days remain until the end of the year.

55 days until winter begins

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:30:25 am

and sunset will be at 6:15:47 pm.

We will have 10 hours and 45 minutes of daylight today

Solar noon will be at 12:53:06 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay will be 61.2°F

The first high tide will be at 1:04 am at 4.98 feet

The first low tide will be at 6:01 am at 2.47 feet

The next high tide at 12:05 pm at 6.50 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 7:02 pm at -0.79 feet

The Moon is 5.5% visible

Waxing Crescent

First Quarter Moon in 4 days on Halloween night, Monday the 31st of October of 2022 at 11:37 pm

Today is….

American Beer Day

Birth of Baháʼu'lláh

Boxer Shorts Day

Cranky Co-Workers Day

National Black Cat Day in the UK

National Mentoring Day in the UK

National Potato Day

Navy Day

Sylvia Plath Day

World Occupational Therapy Day

Today is also…

Černová Tragedy Day in Slovakia

Flag Day in Greece

Independence Day on Saint Vincent and the Grenadines,

celebrates the independence of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines from United Kingdom in 1979.

World Day for Audiovisual Heritage

On this day in history….

1275 – Traditional founding of the city of Amsterdam.

1682 – Philadelphia is founded in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

1904 – The first underground New York City Subway line opens, later designated as the IRT Broadway–Seventh Avenue Line.

1936 – Mrs Wallis Simpson obtains her divorce, which would eventually allow her to marry King Edward VIII of the United Kingdom, thus forcing his abdication from the throne.

1954 – Benjamin O. Davis, Jr. becomes the first African-American general in the United States Air Force.

1962 – By refusing to agree to the firing of a nuclear torpedo at a US warship, Vasily Arkhipov averts nuclear war.

1964 – Ronald Reagan delivers a speech on behalf of the Republican candidate for president, Barry Goldwater. The speech launches his political career and comes to be known as "A Time for Choosing".

1967 – Catholic priest Philip Berrigan and others of the 'Baltimore Four' protest the Vietnam War by pouring blood on Selective Service records.

1971 – The Democratic Republic of the Congo is renamed Zaire.

2014 – Britain withdraws from Afghanistan at the end of Operation Herrick, after 12 years four months and seven days.

2017 – Catalonia declares independence from Spain.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

1782 – Niccolò Paganini, Italian violinist and composer (d. 1840)

1811 – Isaac Singer, American actor and businessman, founded the Singer Corporation (d. 1875)

1858 – Theodore Roosevelt, American colonel and politician, 26th President of the United States, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1919)

1913 – Joe Medicine Crow, American anthropologist, historian, and author (d. 2016)

1914 – Dylan Thomas, Welsh poet and playwright (d. 1953)

1917 – Oliver Tambo, South African lawyer and politician (d. 1993)

1920 – Nanette Fabray, American actress, singer, and dancer (d. 2018)

1922 – Ruby Dee, American actress and poet (d. 2014)

1922 – Ralph Kiner, American baseball player and sportscaster (d. 2014)

1923 – Roy Lichtenstein, American painter and sculptor (d. 1997)

1925 – Warren Christopher, American soldier, lawyer, and politician, 63rd United States Secretary of State (d. 2011)

1926 – H. R. Haldeman, American businessman and diplomat, 4th White House Chief of Staff (d. 1993)

1931 – Nawal El Saadawi, Egyptian physician, psychiatrist, and author (d. 2021)

1932 – Sylvia Plath, American poet, novelist, and short story writer (d. 1963)

1933 – Floyd Cramer, American singer and pianist (d. 1997)

1936 – Neil Sheehan, American journalist and author

1939 – John Cleese, English actor, comedian, screenwriter and producer

1940 – John Gotti, American mob boss (d. 2002)

1940 – Maxine Hong Kingston, American author and academic

1942 – Lee Greenwood, American singer-songwriter

1944 – J. A. Jance, American author and poet

1949 – Garry Tallent, American bass player and record producer

1950 – Fran Lebowitz, American author

1963 – Marla Maples, American model and actress