Almanac - Wednesday October 19, 2022

Today is Wednesday, 19th of October of 2022,

October 19 is the 292nd day of the year

73 days remain until the end of the year.

63 days until winter begins

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:22:26 am

and sunset will be at 6:25:46 pm.

We will have 11 hours and 3 minutes of daylight

Solar noon will be at 12:54:06 pm.

The water temperature of San Francisco Bay is forecasted to be 63.3 degrees Farenheit today…

The first low tide will be at 1:09 am at 0.62 feet

The first high tide will be at 8:26 am at 4.86 feet

The next low tide at 1:51 pm at 2.87 feet

and the final high tide Ocean Beach this evening will be at 6:52 pm at 4.85 feet

The Moon is currently 33.2% visible

It’s a Waning Crescent

We’ll have a New Moon in 6 days on Tuesday the 25th of October of 2022 at 3:49 am

and a Partial Solar Eclipse

Today is…

Breast Reconstruction Awareness Day

Dress Like a Dork Day

Evaluate Your Life Day

Global Dignity Day

Hagfish Day

International Gin and Tonic Day

International Pronouns Day

LGBT Center Awareness Day

Love Your Body Day

Medical Assistants Recognition Day

National Seafood Bisque Day

National Support Your Local Chamber of Commerce Day

New Friends Day

Rainforest Day

Unity Day

World Pediatric Bone and Joint Day

Today is also…

Constitution Day in Niue, in honor of the country's independence (self-governing in free association with New Zealand) in 1974.

Oxfordshire Day

On this day in history…

1943 – Streptomycin, the first antibiotic remedy for tuberculosis, is isolated by researchers at Rutgers University.

1973 – President Nixon rejects an Appeals Court decision that he turn over the Watergate tapes.

1988 – The British government imposes a broadcasting ban on television and radio interviews with members of Sinn Féin and eleven Irish republican and Ulster loyalist paramilitary groups.

2003 – Mother Teresa is beatified by Pope John Paul II.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

1720 – John Woolman, American-English preacher, journalist, and activist (d. 1772)

1862 – Auguste Lumière, French director and producer (d. 1954)

1885 – Charles E. Merrill, American banker and philanthropist, co-founded Merrill Lynch Wealth Management (d. 1956)

1903 – Tor Johnson, Swedish wrestler and actor (d. 1971)

1913 – Vinicius de Moraes, Brazilian poet, playwright, and composer (d. 1980)

1920 – LaWanda Page, American actress (d. 2002)

1922 – Jack Anderson, American journalist and author (d. 2005)

1931 – John le Carré, English intelligence officer and author (d. 2020)

1932 – Robert Reed, American actor (d. 1992)

1937 – Peter Max, German-American illustrator

1940 – Michael Gambon, Irish-British actor

1944 – Peter Tosh, Jamaican singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1987)

1945 – Divine, American drag queen performer, and actor (d. 1988)

1945 – Patricia Ireland, American lawyer and activist

1945 – John Lithgow, American actor

1945 – Jeannie C. Riley, American singer

1956 – Grover Norquist, American activist, founded Americans for Tax Reform

1958 – Michael Steele, American journalist and politician, 7th Lieutenant Governor of Maryland

1967 – Amy Carter, American illustrator and activist

1969 – Trey Parker, American actor, animator, producer, and screenwriter