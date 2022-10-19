Almanac - Wednesday October 19, 2022
Today is Wednesday, 19th of October of 2022,
October 19 is the 292nd day of the year
73 days remain until the end of the year.
63 days until winter begins
The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:22:26 am
and sunset will be at 6:25:46 pm.
We will have 11 hours and 3 minutes of daylight
Solar noon will be at 12:54:06 pm.
The water temperature of San Francisco Bay is forecasted to be 63.3 degrees Farenheit today…
The first low tide will be at 1:09 am at 0.62 feet
The first high tide will be at 8:26 am at 4.86 feet
The next low tide at 1:51 pm at 2.87 feet
and the final high tide Ocean Beach this evening will be at 6:52 pm at 4.85 feet
The Moon is currently 33.2% visible
It’s a Waning Crescent
We’ll have a New Moon in 6 days on Tuesday the 25th of October of 2022 at 3:49 am
and a Partial Solar Eclipse
Today is…
Breast Reconstruction Awareness Day
International Gin and Tonic Day
Medical Assistants Recognition Day
National Support Your Local Chamber of Commerce Day
World Pediatric Bone and Joint Day
Today is also…
Constitution Day in Niue, in honor of the country's independence (self-governing in free association with New Zealand) in 1974.
On this day in history…
1943 – Streptomycin, the first antibiotic remedy for tuberculosis, is isolated by researchers at Rutgers University.
1973 – President Nixon rejects an Appeals Court decision that he turn over the Watergate tapes.
1988 – The British government imposes a broadcasting ban on television and radio interviews with members of Sinn Féin and eleven Irish republican and Ulster loyalist paramilitary groups.
2003 – Mother Teresa is beatified by Pope John Paul II.
…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…
1720 – John Woolman, American-English preacher, journalist, and activist (d. 1772)
1862 – Auguste Lumière, French director and producer (d. 1954)
1885 – Charles E. Merrill, American banker and philanthropist, co-founded Merrill Lynch Wealth Management (d. 1956)
1903 – Tor Johnson, Swedish wrestler and actor (d. 1971)
1913 – Vinicius de Moraes, Brazilian poet, playwright, and composer (d. 1980)
1920 – LaWanda Page, American actress (d. 2002)
1922 – Jack Anderson, American journalist and author (d. 2005)
1931 – John le Carré, English intelligence officer and author (d. 2020)
1932 – Robert Reed, American actor (d. 1992)
1937 – Peter Max, German-American illustrator
1940 – Michael Gambon, Irish-British actor
1944 – Peter Tosh, Jamaican singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1987)
1945 – Divine, American drag queen performer, and actor (d. 1988)
1945 – Patricia Ireland, American lawyer and activist
1945 – John Lithgow, American actor
1945 – Jeannie C. Riley, American singer
1956 – Grover Norquist, American activist, founded Americans for Tax Reform
1958 – Michael Steele, American journalist and politician, 7th Lieutenant Governor of Maryland
1967 – Amy Carter, American illustrator and activist
1969 – Trey Parker, American actor, animator, producer, and screenwriter