KALW_Morning-Almanac_2021_art.png
Almanac from KALW

Almanac - Thursday October 13, 2022

Published October 13, 2022 at 7:27 AM PDT
yorkshirepudding.jpg

Today is Thursday, the 13th of October of 2022,

October 13 is the 286th day of the year

79 days remain until the end of the year.

69 days until winter begins

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:16:40 am

and the sun sets tonight at 6:33:56 pm.

We will have 11 hours and 17 minutes of daylight

Solar noon will be at 12:55:18 pm.

Water temperature in the San Francisco Bay today will be 65.5 degrees, Farenheit

The first low tide this morning was at 7:14 am at 2.72 feet

The next high tide at 1:07 pm at 5.89 feet

and the final low tide Ocean Beach tonight will be at 8:10 pm at 0.11 feet

The Moon is currently 85.7% visible

It’s a Waning Gibbous moon

We’ll have the Last Quarter Moon in 4 days on Monday the 17th of October of 2022 at 10:15 am

On this day in history…

1821 – The Declaration of Independence of the Mexican Empire is publicly proclaimed.

1843 – In New York City, B'nai B'rith, the oldest Jewish service organization in the world, is founded.

1903 – The Boston Red Sox win the first modern World Series, defeating the Pittsburgh Pirates in the eighth game.

1908Margaret Travers Symons bursts into the UK parliament and becomes the first woman to speak there.

2019 – Kenyan Brigid Kosgei sets a new world record for a woman runner with a time of 2:14:04 at the 2019 Chicago Marathon.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You get to share birthday cake with…

1853Lillie Langtry, English actress and singer (d. 1929)

1909Herblock, American author and illustrator (d. 2001)

1909 – Art Tatum, American jazz pianist (d. 1956)

1911Ashok Kumar, Indian film actor (d. 2001)

1921Yves Montand, Italian-French actor and singer (d. 1991

1925Lenny Bruce, American comedian and actor (d. 1966)

1925 – Margaret Thatcher, English chemist and politician, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom (d. 2013)

1927Lee Konitz, American saxophonist and composer (d. 2020)

1934Nana Mouskouri, Greek singer and politician

1938Shirley Caesar, American gospel singer-songwriter

1940 – Pharoah Sanders, American saxophonist and bandleader (d. 2022)

1941 – Paul Simon, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer

1946 – Lacy J. Dalton, American country music singer-songwriter and guitarist

1947 – Sammy Hagar, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer

1948Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, Pakistani musician (d. 1997)

1950Mollie Katzen, American chef and author

1950 – Simon Nicol, English singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer

1959Marie Osmond, American singer, actress, and television spokesperson

1962 – Jerry Rice, American football player

1969Nancy Kerrigan, American figure skater and actress

1971Sacha Baron Cohen, English comedian, actor, and screenwriter

1980Ashanti, American singer-songwriter, producer, and actress

1989Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, American politician

1993Tiffany Trump, daughter of 45th U.S. President Donald Trump

Kevin Vance
Kevin Vance created a program of folk music for KALW, A Patchwork Quilt, in October 1991. He grew up in Berkeley during the 1960s and '70s and spent his years learning in public schools, community colleges, bookstores, libraries, and non-commercial radio stations, as well as from the people around him. When he's not on the radio, then he's selling books, taking care of his family, listening to music, entering stuff into a computer, or taking a class.
