Almanac - Tuesday 9/20/22
Today is Tuesday, the 20th of September of 2022,
September 20 is the 263rd day of the year
102 days remain until the end of the year.
2 days until autumn begins
Autumn Equinox 2022 in Northern Hemisphere will be at 6:03 PM on Thursday, September 22
The sun will rise in a few minutes at 6:56:13 am
and sunset will be at 7:08:33 pm.
Today we will have 12 hours and 12 minutes of daylight
The solar transit will be at 1:02:23 pm.
The first low tide was at 2:04 am at 0.56 feet
The first high tide will be at 9:17 am at 4.81 feet
The next low tide will be at 2:51 pm at 3.14 feet
and the final high tide tonight at Ocean Beach will be at 7:30 pm at 5.41 feet
The water temp in the SF Bay will be 65.5°F
The Moon is currently 26.2% visible
It’s a Waning Crescent
We’ll have a New Moon in 5 days on Sunday the 25th of September of 2022 at 2:54 pm
Today is…
Take a Loved One to the Doctor Day
Today is also…
Independence Day of South Ossetia (not fully recognized)
Universal Children's Day (Germany)
On this day in history….
1860 – The future King Edward VII of the United Kingdom begins the first visit to North America by a Prince of Wales.
1881 – U.S. President Chester A. Arthur is sworn in upon the death of James A. Garfield the previous day.
1893 – Charles Duryea and his brother road-test the first American-made gasoline-powered automobile.
1946 – The first Cannes Film Festival is held, having been delayed seven years due to World War II.
1962 – James Meredith, an African American, is temporarily barred from entering the University of Mississippi..
1967 – The ship called The Queen Elizabeth 2 is launched Clydebank, Scotland.
1973 – Billie Jean King beats Bobby Riggs in the Battle of the Sexes tennis match at the Houston Astrodome.
2007 – Between 15,000 and 20,000 protesters march on Jena, Louisiana, United States, in support of six black youths who had been convicted of assaulting a white classmate.
2011 – The United States military ends its "Don't ask, don't tell" policy, allowing gay men and women to serve openly for the first time.
2017 – Hurricane Maria makes landfall in Puerto Rico as a powerful Category 4 hurricane, resulting in 2,975 deaths, US$90 billion in damage, and a major humanitarian crisis.
2019 – Roughly four million people, mostly students, demonstrate across the world to address climate change.
Sixteen-year-old Greta Thunberg from Sweden leads the demonstration in New York City.
…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with….
1861 – Herbert Putnam, American lawyer and publisher, 8th Librarian of Congress (d. 1955)
1878 – Upton Sinclair, American novelist, critic, and essayist (d. 1968)
1899 – Leo Strauss, German-American political scientist, philosopher, and academic (d. 1973)
1917 – Red Auerbach, American basketball player and coach (d. 2006)
1920 – Jay Ward, American animator, producer, and screenwriter, founded Jay Ward Productions (d. 1989)
1921 – Chico Hamilton, American drummer, composer, and bandleader (d. 2013)
1934 – Sophia Loren, Italian actress
1948 – George R. R. Martin, American novelist and short story writer