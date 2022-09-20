Almanac - Tuesday 9/20/22

Today is Tuesday, the 20th of September of 2022,

September 20 is the 263rd day of the year

102 days remain until the end of the year.

2 days until autumn begins

Autumn Equinox 2022 in Northern Hemisphere will be at 6:03 PM on Thursday, September 22

The sun will rise in a few minutes at 6:56:13 am

and sunset will be at 7:08:33 pm.

Today we will have 12 hours and 12 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:02:23 pm.

The first low tide was at 2:04 am at 0.56 feet

The first high tide will be at 9:17 am at 4.81 feet

The next low tide will be at 2:51 pm at 3.14 feet

and the final high tide tonight at Ocean Beach will be at 7:30 pm at 5.41 feet

The water temp in the SF Bay will be 65.5°F

The Moon is currently 26.2% visible

It’s a Waning Crescent

We’ll have a New Moon in 5 days on Sunday the 25th of September of 2022 at 2:54 pm

Today is…

Get Ready Day

National Care for Kids Day

National Fried Rice Day

National Gibberish Day

National IT Professionals Day

National Pepperoni Pizza Day

National Punch Day

National String Cheese Day

Take a Loved One to the Doctor Day

Today is also…

Constitution Day (Nepal)

Independence Day of South Ossetia (not fully recognized)

National Youth Day (Thailand)

Oil Workers' Day (Azerbaijan)

Universal Children's Day (Germany)

On this day in history….

1860 – The future King Edward VII of the United Kingdom begins the first visit to North America by a Prince of Wales.

1881 – U.S. President Chester A. Arthur is sworn in upon the death of James A. Garfield the previous day.

1893 – Charles Duryea and his brother road-test the first American-made gasoline-powered automobile.

1946 – The first Cannes Film Festival is held, having been delayed seven years due to World War II.

1962 – James Meredith, an African American, is temporarily barred from entering the University of Mississippi..

1967 – The ship called The Queen Elizabeth 2 is launched Clydebank, Scotland.

1973 – Billie Jean King beats Bobby Riggs in the Battle of the Sexes tennis match at the Houston Astrodome.

2007 – Between 15,000 and 20,000 protesters march on Jena, Louisiana, United States, in support of six black youths who had been convicted of assaulting a white classmate.

2011 – The United States military ends its "Don't ask, don't tell" policy, allowing gay men and women to serve openly for the first time.

2017 – Hurricane Maria makes landfall in Puerto Rico as a powerful Category 4 hurricane, resulting in 2,975 deaths, US$90 billion in damage, and a major humanitarian crisis.

2019 – Roughly four million people, mostly students, demonstrate across the world to address climate change.

Sixteen-year-old Greta Thunberg from Sweden leads the demonstration in New York City.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with….

1861 – Herbert Putnam, American lawyer and publisher, 8th Librarian of Congress (d. 1955)

1878 – Upton Sinclair, American novelist, critic, and essayist (d. 1968)

1899 – Leo Strauss, German-American political scientist, philosopher, and academic (d. 1973)

1917 – Red Auerbach, American basketball player and coach (d. 2006)

1920 – Jay Ward, American animator, producer, and screenwriter, founded Jay Ward Productions (d. 1989)

1921 – Chico Hamilton, American drummer, composer, and bandleader (d. 2013)

1934 – Sophia Loren, Italian actress

1948 – George R. R. Martin, American novelist and short story writer