Almanac - Tuesday 9/13/2022

Today is Tuesday, the 13th of September of 2022,

September 13 is the 256th day of the year

109 days remain until the end of the year.

The sun is rising now in San Francisco at 6:50:17 am

and the sun will set tonight at 7:19:28 pm.

We will have 12 hours and 29 minutes of daylight today

Solar noon will be at 1:04:52 pm.

The first high tide will be at 1:18 am at 5.43 feet

The first low tide will be at 7:11 am at 1.16 feet

The next high tide at 1:30 pm at 5.97 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 7:55 pm at 0.73 feet

The Moon is currently 93.8% visible

a Waning Gibbous moon

we’ll have the Last Quarter Moon in 4 days on Saturday the 17th of September of 2022 at 2:52 pm

Today is…

Bald is Beautiful Day

Fortune Cookie Day

International Chocolate Day

Kids Take Over The Kitchen Day

National Ants on a Log Day

National Celiac Awareness Day

National Defy Superstition Day

National Peanut Day

Positive Thinking Day

Programmers' Day

Roald Dahl Day

Snack a Pickle Day

Supernatural Day

Uncle Sam Day

Today is also… Day of the Programmer, during a non-leap year. (International)

Día de los Niños Héroes (Mexico)

Engineer's Day (Mauritius)

Roald Dahl Day (Africa, United Kingdom, Latin America)

On this day in history…

1501 – Italian Renaissance: Michelangelo begins work on his statue of David.

1541 – After three years of exile, John Calvin returns to Geneva to reform the church under a body of doctrine known as Calvinism.

1609 – Henry Hudson reaches the river that would later be named after him – the Hudson River. 1788 – The Philadelphia Convention sets the date for the first presidential election in the United States, and New York City becomes the country's temporary capital.

1814 – In a turning point in the War of 1812, the British fail to capture Baltimore. During the battle, Francis Scott Key composes his poem "Defence of Fort McHenry", which is later set to music and becomes the United States' national anthem.

1848 – Vermont railroad worker Phineas Gage survives an iron rod 1+1⁄4 inches (3.2 cm) in diameter being driven through his brain; the reported effects on his behavior and personality stimulate discussion of the nature of the brain and its functions.

1898 – Hannibal Goodwin patents celluloid photographic film.

1933 – Elizabeth McCombs becomes the first woman elected to the New Zealand Parliament.

1948 – Margaret Chase Smith is elected United States senator, and becomes the first woman to serve in both the U.S. House of Representatives and the United States Senate.

1953 – Nikita Khrushchev is appointed General Secretary of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union.

1956 – The IBM 305 RAMAC is introduced, the first commercial computer to use disk storage.[2]

1962 – An appeals court orders the University of Mississippi to admit James Meredith, the first African-American student admitted to the segregated university.

1964 – Martin Luther King Jr. addresses a crowd of 20,000 West Berliners on Sunday, in Waldbühne.[3]

1971 – State police and National Guardsmen storm New York's Attica Prison to quell a prison revolt, which claimed 43 lives.[4]

1971 – Chairman Mao Zedong's second in command and successor Marshal Lin Biao flees China after the failure of an alleged coup. His plane crashes in Mongolia, killing all aboard.

1977 – General Motors introduces Diesel engine, with Oldsmobile Diesel engine, in the Delta 88, Oldsmobile 98, and Oldsmobile Custom Cruiser models amongst others.[5]

1985 – Super Mario Bros. is released in Japan for the NES, which starts the Super Mario series of platforming games.

in 2005 (based on barometric pressure).

1989 – Largest anti-Apartheid march in South Africa, led by Desmond Tutu.

1993 – Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin shakes hands with Palestine Liberation Organization chairman Yasser Arafat at the White House after signing the Oslo Accords granting limited Palestinian autonomy.

2007 – The Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples is adopted by the United Nations General Assembly.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

1502 – John Leland, English poet and historian (d. 1552)

1819 – Clara Schumann, German pianist and composer (d. 1896)

1851 – Walter Reed, American physician and biologist (d. 1902)

1860 – John J. Pershing, American general and lawyer (d. 1948)

1874 – Arnold Schoenberg, Austrian composer and painter (d. 1951)

1903 – Claudette Colbert, American actress (d. 1996)[13]

1911 – Bill Monroe, American singer-songwriter and mandolin player (d. 1996)

1914 – Leonard Feather, English-American pianist, composer, producer, and journalist (d. 1994)

1916 – Roald Dahl, British novelist, poet, and screenwriter (d. 1990)[15]

1918 – Ray Charles, American singer-songwriter and conductor (d. 2015)

1922 – Charles Brown, American singer and pianist (d. 1999)

1924 – Maurice Jarre, French composer and conductor (d. 2009)[17]

1925 – Mel Tormé, American singer-songwriter and actor (d. 1999)

1939 – Joel-Peter Witkin, American photographer

1940 – Óscar Arias, Costa Rican politician, President of Costa Rica, Nobel Prize laureate

1956 – Anne Geddes, Australian-New Zealand photographer and fashion designer

1957 – Bongbong Marcos, 17th President of the Philippines[20]

1964 – Tavis Smiley, American talk show host, journalist, and author

1965 – Zak Starkey, English drummer

1976 – Ro Khanna, American politician

1977 – Fiona Apple, American singer-songwriter, producer, and pianist