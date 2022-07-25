Almanac - Monday 7/25/22

Today is Monday, the 25th of July of 2022,

July 25 is the 206th day of the year

159 days remain until the end of the year.

The sun rose this morning in San Francisco at 6:07:50 am

and sunset will be at 8:24:10 pm.

We will have 14 hours and 16 minutes of daylight.

Solar noon will be at 1:16:00 pm

The first low tide was early this morning at 3:58 am at -0.10 feet

The first high tide will be later this morning at 11:04 am at 4.70 feet

The next low tide will be this afternoon at 3:26 pm at 3.33 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach will be tonight at 9:06 pm at 6.21 feet

The Moon is currently 9.2% visible

It’s a Waning Crescent

We’ll have a New Moon in 3 days on Thursday the 28th of July of 2022 at 10:55 am

Today is…

Culinarians Day

Feast of Saint James

Health and Happiness with Hypnosis Day

International Red Shoe Day

National Carousel Day

National Hire a Veteran Day

National Hot Fudge Sundae Day

National Wine and Cheese Day

Thread the Needle Day

Today is also….

Guanacaste Day in Costa Rica

National Baha'i Day in Jamaica

National Day of Galicia, an autonomous region in Spain

Puerto Rico Constitution Day

and Republic Day in Tunisia

On this day in history….

1788 – Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart completes his Symphony No. 40 in G minor (K550).

1837 – The first commercial use of an electrical telegraph is successfully demonstrated in London by William Cooke and Charles Wheatstone.

1897 – American author Jack London embarks on a sailing trip to take part in the Klondike's gold rush, from which he wrote his first successful stories.

1925 – Telegraph Agency of the Soviet Union (TASS) is established.

1943 – World War II: Benito Mussolini is forced out of office by the Grand Council of Fascism and is replaced by Pietro Badoglio.

1965 – Bob Dylan goes electric at the Newport Folk Festival, signaling a major change in folk and rock music.

1969 – Vietnam War: U.S. President Richard Nixon declares the Nixon Doctrine, stating that the United States now expects its Asian allies to take care of their own military defense. This is the start of the "Vietnamization" of the war.

1978 – Birth of Louise Joy Brown, the first human to have been born after conception by in vitro fertilisation, or IVF.

1979 – In accord with the Egypt–Israel peace treaty, Israel begins its withdrawal from the Sinai Peninsula.

1994 – Israel and Jordan sign the Washington Declaration, that formally ends the state of war that had existed between the nations since 1948.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with….

1847 – Paul Langerhans, German pathologist, physiologist and biologist (d. 1888)

1848 – Arthur Balfour, Scottish-English lieutenant and politician, 33rd Prime Minister of the United Kingdom (d. 1930)

1896 – Josephine Tey, Scottish author and playwright (d. 1952)

1905 – Elias Canetti, Bulgarian-Swiss novelist, playwright, and memoirist, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1994)

1906 – Johnny Hodges, American saxophonist and clarinet player (d. 1970)

1924 – Frank Church, American lawyer and politician (d. 1984)

1937 – Colin Renfrew, Baron Renfrew of Kaimsthorn, English archaeologist and academic

1941 – Emmett Till, American lynching victim (d. 1955)

1946 – Rita Marley, Cuban-Jamaican singer

1948 – Steve Goodman, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1984)