Almanac - Friday July 1, 2022
Today is Friday July 1, 2022
July 1 is the 182nd day of the year
183 days remain until the end of the year.
83 days until autumn begins
The sun rose in San Francisco at 5:51:15 am
and sunset will be at 8:35:55 pm.
Today we have 14 hours and 44 minutes of daylight
The solar transit will be at 1:13:35 pm.
The next high tide will be at 2:30 pm at 4.70 feet
and the final low tide tonight at Ocean Beach will be at 7:01 pm at 3.31 feet
The Moon is currently 6% visible
First Quarter Moon in 5 days on Wednesday the 6th of July of 2022 at 7:14 pm
Today is…
Drive Your Corvette to Work Day
International Chicken Wing Day
National Creative Ice Cream Flavor Day
National Financial Freedom Day
National Television Heritage Day
Second Half of the New Year Day
"July 1st" is the name of a song by Ayumi Hamasaki also known as H
Today is also…
Bobby Bonilla Day in the United States
Canada Day, formerly Dominion Day in Canada
Newfoundland and Labrador Memorial Day
Chinese Communist Party Founding Day in China
Day of Officials and Civil Servants in Hungary
Doctors' Day in India
Emancipation Day in Sint Maarten and Sint Eustatius
Engineer's Day in Bahrain, and Mexico
Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Establishment Day
Independence Day in Burundi, Rwanda, and Somalia
Keti Koti also known as Emancipation Day in Suriname
Madeira Day in Madeira, Portugal
Sir Seretse Khama Day in Botswana
Territory Day in the British Virgin Islands
The first day of Van Mahotsav, celebrated until July 7 in India
On this day in history….
1867 – The British North America Act takes effect as the Province of Canada, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia join into confederation to create the modern nation of Canada. John A. Macdonald is sworn in as the first Prime Minister of Canada. This date is commemorated annually in Canada as Canada Day, a national holiday.
1960 – Ghana becomes a republic and Kwame Nkrumah becomes its first President as Queen Elizabeth II ceases to be its head of state.
1963 – ZIP codes are introduced for United States mail.
1979 – Sony introduces the Walkman.
1997 – China resumes sovereignty over the city-state of Hong Kong, ending 156 years of British colonial rule.
2007 – Smoking in England is banned in all public indoor spaces.
…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You get to share birthday cake with…
1804 – George Sand, French author and playwright (d. 1876)
1869 – William Strunk Jr., of Strunk And White fame. Everyone had that book of Elements of Style in college…
1899 – Thomas A. Dorsey, American pianist and composer (d. 1993)
1906 – Estée Lauder, American businesswoman, co-founded the Estée Lauder Companies (d. 2004)
1912 – Sally Kirkland, American journalist (d. 1989)
1915 – Willie Dixon, American blues singer-songwriter, bass player, guitarist and producer (d. 1992)
1922 – Toshi Seeger, German-American activist, co-founded the Clearwater Festival (d. 2013)
1930 – Carol Chomsky, American linguist and academic (d. 2008)
1934 – Jamie Farr, American actor
1938 – Hariprasad Chaurasia, Indian flute player and composer
1939 – Karen Black, American actress (d. 2013)
1941 – Twyla Tharp, American dancer and choreographer
1942 – Andraé Crouch, American singer-songwriter, producer and pastor (d. 2015)
1945 – Debbie Harry, American singer-songwriter and actress
1951 – Anne Feeney, American singer-songwriter and activist (d. 2021)
1952 – Dan Aykroyd, Canadian actor, producer and screenwriter
1952 – David Arkenstone, American composer and performer
1961 – Diana, Princess of Wales (d. 1997)
1967 – Pamela Anderson, Canadian-American model and actress
1969 – Séamus Egan, American-Irish singer-songwriter and guitarist
1971 – Missy Elliott, American rapper, producer, dancer and actress
1975 – Sufjan Stevens, American singer-songwriter and guitarist