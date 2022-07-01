Almanac - Friday July 1, 2022

Today is Friday July 1, 2022

July 1 is the 182nd day of the year

183 days remain until the end of the year.

83 days until autumn begins

The sun rose in San Francisco at 5:51:15 am

and sunset will be at 8:35:55 pm.

Today we have 14 hours and 44 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:13:35 pm.

The next high tide will be at 2:30 pm at 4.70 feet

and the final low tide tonight at Ocean Beach will be at 7:01 pm at 3.31 feet

The Moon is currently 6% visible

Waxing Crescent

First Quarter Moon in 5 days on Wednesday the 6th of July of 2022 at 7:14 pm

Today is…

American Zoo Day

blink-182 Day

Canada Day

Comic Sans Day

Devotion to Duty Day

Drive Your Corvette to Work Day

Early Bird Day

International Chicken Wing Day

International Joke Day

International Reggae Day

National Creative Ice Cream Flavor Day

National Financial Freedom Day

National Gingersnap Day

National Postal Workers Day

National Television Heritage Day

Second Half of the New Year Day

U.S. Postage Stamp Day

Zip Code Day

"July 1st" is the name of a song by Ayumi Hamasaki also known as H

Today is also…

Armed Forces Day in Singapore

Bobby Bonilla Day in the United States

Canada Day, formerly Dominion Day in Canada

Moving Day in Quebec

Newfoundland and Labrador Memorial Day

Children's Day in Pakistan

Chinese Communist Party Founding Day in China

Day of Officials and Civil Servants in Hungary

Doctors' Day in India

Emancipation Day in Sint Maarten and Sint Eustatius

Engineer's Day in Bahrain, and Mexico

Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Establishment Day

Independence Day in Burundi, Rwanda, and Somalia

International Tartan Day

July Morning in Bulgaria

Keti Koti also known as Emancipation Day in Suriname

Madeira Day in Madeira, Portugal

Republic Day in Ghana

Sir Seretse Khama Day in Botswana

Territory Day in the British Virgin Islands

The first day of Van Mahotsav, celebrated until July 7 in India

On this day in history….

1867 – The British North America Act takes effect as the Province of Canada, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia join into confederation to create the modern nation of Canada. John A. Macdonald is sworn in as the first Prime Minister of Canada. This date is commemorated annually in Canada as Canada Day, a national holiday.

1960 – Ghana becomes a republic and Kwame Nkrumah becomes its first President as Queen Elizabeth II ceases to be its head of state.

1963 – ZIP codes are introduced for United States mail.

1979 – Sony introduces the Walkman.

1997 – China resumes sovereignty over the city-state of Hong Kong, ending 156 years of British colonial rule.

2007 – Smoking in England is banned in all public indoor spaces.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You get to share birthday cake with…

1804 – George Sand, French author and playwright (d. 1876)

1869 – William Strunk Jr., of Strunk And White fame. Everyone had that book of Elements of Style in college…

1899 – Thomas A. Dorsey, American pianist and composer (d. 1993)

1906 – Estée Lauder, American businesswoman, co-founded the Estée Lauder Companies (d. 2004)

1912 – Sally Kirkland, American journalist (d. 1989)

1915 – Willie Dixon, American blues singer-songwriter, bass player, guitarist and producer (d. 1992)

1922 – Toshi Seeger, German-American activist, co-founded the Clearwater Festival (d. 2013)

1930 – Carol Chomsky, American linguist and academic (d. 2008)

1934 – Jamie Farr, American actor

1938 – Hariprasad Chaurasia, Indian flute player and composer

1939 – Karen Black, American actress (d. 2013)

1941 – Twyla Tharp, American dancer and choreographer

1942 – Andraé Crouch, American singer-songwriter, producer and pastor (d. 2015)

1945 – Debbie Harry, American singer-songwriter and actress

1951 – Anne Feeney, American singer-songwriter and activist (d. 2021)

1952 – Dan Aykroyd, Canadian actor, producer and screenwriter

1952 – David Arkenstone, American composer and performer

1961 – Diana, Princess of Wales (d. 1997)

1967 – Pamela Anderson, Canadian-American model and actress

1969 – Séamus Egan, American-Irish singer-songwriter and guitarist

1971 – Missy Elliott, American rapper, producer, dancer and actress

1975 – Sufjan Stevens, American singer-songwriter and guitarist